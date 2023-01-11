Read full article on original website
theatlanta100.com
Popular Atlanta nightclub MJQ Concourse to relocate
Longtime Atlanta nightclub MJQ Concourse announced late last year that it will be closing its doors and moving to a new location. The club has been at 736 Ponce De Leon Avenue in Virginia-Highland for the past 25 years. Opened in 1994, the club started out in the basement of the Ponce De Leon Hotel (now called the Wylie).
luxury-houses.net
Truly One-of-a-kind, Gated Executive Home Built for Entertaining in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $7.39M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home revealing seamless indoor and outdoor living spaces now available for sale. This home located at 3206 Arden Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 17,887 square feet of living spaces. Call Zareh Najarian (470-639-8910) – Jar House Brokerage for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
Atlanta ranks ninth “loneliest” American city in recent survey
The Chamber of Commerce listed Atlanta as the ninth loneliest city in America in its study measuring household changes within the country. The post <strong>Atlanta ranks ninth “loneliest” American city in recent survey</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Enjoy the Best of Buckhead Living in this Luxurious, 4,300+ Square-Foot High-Rise Home
Despite low inventory, luxury condos like this stunning 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bath corner unit in the heart of Buckhead are hitting the market in rare fashion.
secretatlanta.co
Stone Mountain Park Will Soon Host Their First-Ever Lunar New Year Festival
With the Lunar New Year just around the corner, Stone Mountain Park have decided to throw a magical spectacle in its honor with their all-new Lunar New Year Festival. There will be an array of entertainment on offer, delving into the Asian cultures connected to this wonderful celebration. This brand-new...
AccessAtlanta
5 spots bringing authentic bagels to Atlanta
Asking for Atlanta’s best bagel is certain to cause a fight. Some think there are no good bagels in town, and some have very serious objections to long-standing spots. As a city of transplants, there are more than a few New Yorkers that have brought their craving for the perfect bagel and transformed it into the right ratio of chew and crisp. Here are a few of our favorite spots to get a taste of old-school bagels in new-school Atlanta.
Newport now owns 53 Downtown Atlanta buildings for neighborhood revitalization project
Newport RE continues to grow its vision to revitalize roughly 10 blocks of Atlanta’s historic South Downtown with the recent purchase of four historic buildings and a parking lot along Broad and Mitchell streets. The new purchases puts Newport in control of 53 buildings and six acres of parking lots, a portfolio that has steadily […] The post Newport now owns 53 Downtown Atlanta buildings for neighborhood revitalization project appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
multifamilybiz.com
Mill Creek Residential Breaks Ground on 361-Unit Modera Parkside Luxury High-Rise Community Near Atlanta's Piedmont Park
ATLANTA, GA - Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., announced it has broken ground on Modera Parkside, a luxury mixed-use apartment community near Atlanta's esteemed Piedmont Park. The 32-story high-rise, which will feature 361 apartment homes including penthouses...
atlantafi.com
Tyler Perry Buys 37 More Acres At Fort McPherson Site, Plans Retail
Atlanta movie mogul Tyler Perry continues to expand his local empire in Georgia. This time, the Why Did I Get Married? star has bought more land parcels adjacent to his movie studio in southwest Atlanta. The acreage, a short drive from East Point and College Park, Georgia, has a lot...
Eater
Where to Eat Brazilian Food Around Atlanta
Metro Atlanta is home to a thriving Brazilian community, which includes several restaurants, bakeries, and home businesses offering a wide range of flavors from the South American country. Just as diverse as its population, Brazilian food encompasses everything from loaded pizzas and riffs on popular Levantine fare to the seafood stew moqueca, with variations on the dish drawing from the country’s Afro-Brazilian, Indigenous, and Portuguese roots. Here are eight Brazilian restaurants to try around Atlanta, along with some suggestions on what to order at each.
Over 40,000 without power in metro Atlanta, 3,000 in central region: Georgia EMC
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE 4:54 p.m.: Severe weather has left north Georgia and traveled through part of metro Atlanta, leaving residents around 2,000 residents without power in Fulton County and 4,000 in Clayton County. Currently, severe weather is traveling south, impacting parts of Henry, Butts and Putnam. For...
As this metro Atlanta facility aims to become Level 1 trauma center, this new helipad could help
ATLANTA — Northeast Georgia Medical Center is applying to become a Level 1 trauma center, constructing a new patient tower and may soon have a new way to help patients in dire need. Sen. Jon Ossoff visited the Gainesville facility on Wednesday to announce his initiative to bring the...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens touts public safety agenda while threat of Buckhead cityhood looms
—— Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, fresh off the end of his first year in office, told Buckhead residents on Monday that he has been “intentional” about dedicating time to the community. At the Rotary Club of Buckhead meeting in an upstairs dining room of Maggiano’s Little Italy...
CNN leaving CNN Center building in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — CNN is moving out of the CNN Center, its longtime downtown Atlanta home by the end of this year. The cable channel's weekday anchors are all already in New York or Washington, but CNN still has digital and CNN International operations in Atlanta. Spokesperson Bridget Leininger confirmed in an email that the remaining CNN staff and operations in Atlanta would move to the Techwood Turner Broadcasting campus in Midtown.
4 Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 sold in Georgia as jackpot hits $1.35 BILLION
ATLANTA — Although no one walked away with the $1.1 billion grand prize, several people from Georgia won a significant amount of money in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. In Georgia, four different people won $10,000 in Tuesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were...
Tornado damage, power outages reported across North Georgia and metro Atlanta
Severe storms, including tornadoes, were reported in Georgia Thursday afternoon, causing damage to towns, including metro Atlanta.
MINUTE-BY-MINUTE: Strong storms leave destructive path across North Georgia
ATLANTA — Severe weather made its way across North Georgia and metro Atlanta areas, bringing storms, and likely tornadoes in some areas. Damaging wind gusts, localized flooding and likely tornadoes have caused significant damage to several different counties. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz has tracked storms...
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.35 billion, second-largest jackpot set for Friday the 13th
ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over, again, and the prize has risen to a record-breaking amount. After no winner was announced in Tuesday night’s drawing, the jackpot prize climbed to $1.35 billion with a cash value of $707.9 million, making it the second-largest Mega Millions Jackpot in history.
WXIA 11 Alive
Camera at Atlanta Airport with severe thunderstorm warning in area
ATLANTA — UPDATE: With the storm system having passed to our east, we are retiring this live feed. Storms are moving through eastern Alabama and into west Georgia and south metro Atlanta on Thursday, bringing with them tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. 11Alive maintains a live camera at Hartsfield-Jackson...
