theatlanta100.com

Popular Atlanta nightclub MJQ Concourse to relocate

Longtime Atlanta nightclub MJQ Concourse announced late last year that it will be closing its doors and moving to a new location. The club has been at 736 Ponce De Leon Avenue in Virginia-Highland for the past 25 years. Opened in 1994, the club started out in the basement of the Ponce De Leon Hotel (now called the Wylie).
luxury-houses.net

Truly One-of-a-kind, Gated Executive Home Built for Entertaining in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $7.39M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home revealing seamless indoor and outdoor living spaces now available for sale. This home located at 3206 Arden Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 17,887 square feet of living spaces. Call Zareh Najarian (470-639-8910) – Jar House Brokerage for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
AccessAtlanta

5 spots bringing authentic bagels to Atlanta

Asking for Atlanta’s best bagel is certain to cause a fight. Some think there are no good bagels in town, and some have very serious objections to long-standing spots. As a city of transplants, there are more than a few New Yorkers that have brought their craving for the perfect bagel and transformed it into the right ratio of chew and crisp. Here are a few of our favorite spots to get a taste of old-school bagels in new-school Atlanta.
Rough Draft Atlanta

Newport now owns 53 Downtown Atlanta buildings for neighborhood revitalization project

Newport RE continues to grow its vision to revitalize roughly 10 blocks of Atlanta’s historic South Downtown with the recent purchase of four historic buildings and a parking lot along Broad and Mitchell streets. The new purchases puts Newport in control of 53 buildings and six acres of parking lots, a portfolio that has steadily […] The post Newport now owns 53 Downtown Atlanta buildings for neighborhood revitalization project appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
InsideHook

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station

The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
multifamilybiz.com

Mill Creek Residential Breaks Ground on 361-Unit Modera Parkside Luxury High-Rise Community Near Atlanta's Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, GA - Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., announced it has broken ground on Modera Parkside, a luxury mixed-use apartment community near Atlanta's esteemed Piedmont Park. The 32-story high-rise, which will feature 361 apartment homes including penthouses...
atlantafi.com

Tyler Perry Buys 37 More Acres At Fort McPherson Site, Plans Retail

Atlanta movie mogul Tyler Perry continues to expand his local empire in Georgia. This time, the Why Did I Get Married? star has bought more land parcels adjacent to his movie studio in southwest Atlanta. The acreage, a short drive from East Point and College Park, Georgia, has a lot...
Eater

Where to Eat Brazilian Food Around Atlanta

Metro Atlanta is home to a thriving Brazilian community, which includes several restaurants, bakeries, and home businesses offering a wide range of flavors from the South American country. Just as diverse as its population, Brazilian food encompasses everything from loaded pizzas and riffs on popular Levantine fare to the seafood stew moqueca, with variations on the dish drawing from the country’s Afro-Brazilian, Indigenous, and Portuguese roots. Here are eight Brazilian restaurants to try around Atlanta, along with some suggestions on what to order at each.
11Alive

CNN leaving CNN Center building in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — CNN is moving out of the CNN Center, its longtime downtown Atlanta home by the end of this year. The cable channel's weekday anchors are all already in New York or Washington, but CNN still has digital and CNN International operations in Atlanta. Spokesperson Bridget Leininger confirmed in an email that the remaining CNN staff and operations in Atlanta would move to the Techwood Turner Broadcasting campus in Midtown.
WXIA 11 Alive

Camera at Atlanta Airport with severe thunderstorm warning in area

ATLANTA — UPDATE: With the storm system having passed to our east, we are retiring this live feed. Storms are moving through eastern Alabama and into west Georgia and south metro Atlanta on Thursday, bringing with them tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. 11Alive maintains a live camera at Hartsfield-Jackson...
