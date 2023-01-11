Read full article on original website
Related
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: January 9-13
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing and relocating. Here's a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 9 through 13.
Mangia! New Venture for Owners of Italian Eatery Opening in Clifton Park
After a fifteen-year run, the Halfmoon Sandwich & Salad Shoppe closed its doors on August 20th. Although it appears to be the end of this establishment, the owners have announced a new venture and an opening date. Announced They Would Open Up a Pizza Place in Clifton Park. According to...
New Italian restaurant opens in Clifton Park
The Painted Lemon has officially opened its doors at 54 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park. The Italian restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, January 11.
Moby Rick’s restaurant in Mechanicville opens
Moby Rick’s Seafood opened the seafood market of its new location at 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville in December 2022. The restaurant portion had its soft opening on January 6 with a limited menu.
New Capital Region Pizzeria Promises 'Authentic, Delicious Italian Cuisine'
A new pizzeria in the Capital Region is setting high expectations ahead of its grand opening. Bella Lucia Pizzeria, located in Saratoga County at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park, is set to open Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a Facebook post. Owner’s Melissa Craine and Sean Lee previously ran the po…
Beautifully Decorated Restaurant With Cinderella Theme, Daytrip From Albany
Welcome to Cava, America's most holiday decorated restaurant and we aren't just talking about the Christmas season! Here's a preview of how the restaurant will look until March 27th!. In recent months Cava has pulled out the stops when it comes to creating a fantasy dining experience, worth the daytrip...
Glens Falls’ favorite hot dogs are back on the menu
For the last three years, something has been missing from downtown Glens Falls. If you were to be asked where to grab lunch in the time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the list of answers would have been one too short.
Saratoga Springs cake shop celebrates grand opening
The Bread Basket Cake Shop celebrated its grand opening on January 12 with Business For Good, an organization that invests in people to build better businesses and stronger communities. The new shop is located in The Springs at 3 Hampstead Place.
Popular Colonie Pet Store Will Close For Good Later This Month
Another one of our bigger chain stores in the Capital Region is getting ready to close up shop at one location. You may recall us reporting earlier this month that our Upstate New York Sears Hometown stores were winding down their business with liquidation sales to close in the near future and that Bed, Bath & Beyond in Glenmont will also be closing for good in February. A popular national pet store chain is now joining the list of unfortunate closures.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Jan. 13-15
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to monster trucks to Amsterdam's SoupFest, there are quite a few things happening on January 13, 14, and 15.
New pizzeria opening in Clifton Park
Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park. Owners Melissa Craine and Sean Lee hope to open the restaurant by February 1, according to the Bella Lucia Facebook page.
Chick-Fil-A in Clifton Park Mooving Along! Check Out the Progress
It will be the first Chick-fil-A (outside of the Albany International Airport) built in the Capital Region. The Clifton Park Chick-fil-A is moving full steam ahead. Check out the project, the progress, and the renderings of what this restaurant will look like when it's complete. The new Chick-fil-A is being built where the old Pier 1 store once was near Clifton Park Center. The plan is to open in March or April.
Albany County shares ‘alarming’ video of hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Albany County first launched its partnership to install stop arm cameras for area school district buses, Executive Dan McCoy says he was met with skepticism. “I’ve had people say, why are you doing this, nothing’s happened. Thank God. You know? But I don’t wanna have to hear that one story,” […]
schenectadygov.com
DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others
Schenectady, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10's Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha. Police say the Schenectady High School student was last seen on security cameras around midnight November 25th while approaching the area of the Front Street Pool and a railroad bridge that crosses the Mohawk River. But police say there are no images of her ever leaving the area.
“Road Trip!” Upstate New York’s Beautiful Washington County!
One of my favorite areas of Upstate New York is that narrow slice of the Empire State that covers the region between the Hudson Valley and New England. There are several counties that are located in this area, squeezed in together and bordering Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Washington County is without a doubt one of the prettiest, most historic, and well worth a visit.
See The Stunning Queensbury Mansion That’s The Ultimate Vacation Rental
If a mansion has always been your dream home but is financially out of reach, try this vacation rental on for size. For most of us, owning a mansion is probably a far-fetched dream. But getting a bunch of family or friends together to chip in for a sweet mansion retreat rental for a vacation? Now that seems a little more feasible!
Petco in Colonie 10%-60% off before closure
The Petco on Central Avenue in Colonie is closing. According to a sales associate in the store, the location will be closing on January 28.
Nonprofit to open new thrift shop in Ballston Spa
A local nonprofit, Gateway House of Peace, is opening up a new Gateway House thrift shop in Ballston Spa. The organization expects to be opening sometime in February.
nysenate.gov
Say NO to a gas stove BAN
Out-of-touch politicians and bureaucrats in Albany are moving forward with a BAN on gas cooking stoves. This recipe for disaster isn’t being cooked up out of “public health” concerns. It’s the latest ingredient of Albany’s unaffordable, unforgiving, and unsustainable climate agenda. It’s also another assault...
Troy PD investigating robbery at Chinese restaurant
Troy Police are continuing to investigate an armed robbery that happened Thursday night at Lee Lin Chinese Restaurant on Pawling Avenue. Security camera footage from the incident shows a man, who appears to brandish a gun, take an unknown amount of money.
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0