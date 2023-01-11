ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 The Team

Popular Colonie Pet Store Will Close For Good Later This Month

Another one of our bigger chain stores in the Capital Region is getting ready to close up shop at one location. You may recall us reporting earlier this month that our Upstate New York Sears Hometown stores were winding down their business with liquidation sales to close in the near future and that Bed, Bath & Beyond in Glenmont will also be closing for good in February. A popular national pet store chain is now joining the list of unfortunate closures.
COLONIE, NY
Q 105.7

Chick-Fil-A in Clifton Park Mooving Along! Check Out the Progress

It will be the first Chick-fil-A (outside of the Albany International Airport) built in the Capital Region. The Clifton Park Chick-fil-A is moving full steam ahead. Check out the project, the progress, and the renderings of what this restaurant will look like when it's complete. The new Chick-fil-A is being built where the old Pier 1 store once was near Clifton Park Center. The plan is to open in March or April.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
schenectadygov.com

DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others

Schenectady, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10's Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha. Police say the Schenectady High School student was last seen on security cameras around midnight November 25th while approaching the area of the Front Street Pool and a railroad bridge that crosses the Mohawk River. But police say there are no images of her ever leaving the area.
SCHENECTADY, NY
104.5 The Team

“Road Trip!” Upstate New York’s Beautiful Washington County!

One of my favorite areas of Upstate New York is that narrow slice of the Empire State that covers the region between the Hudson Valley and New England. There are several counties that are located in this area, squeezed in together and bordering Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Washington County is without a doubt one of the prettiest, most historic, and well worth a visit.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
nysenate.gov

Say NO to a gas stove BAN

Out-of-touch politicians and bureaucrats in Albany are moving forward with a BAN on gas cooking stoves. This recipe for disaster isn’t being cooked up out of “public health” concerns. It’s the latest ingredient of Albany’s unaffordable, unforgiving, and unsustainable climate agenda. It’s also another assault...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy PD investigating robbery at Chinese restaurant

Troy Police are continuing to investigate an armed robbery that happened Thursday night at Lee Lin Chinese Restaurant on Pawling Avenue. Security camera footage from the incident shows a man, who appears to brandish a gun, take an unknown amount of money.
TROY, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy