Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild January weekend, rain and snow chances next week.

After a chilly beginning around Kansas with temperatures in the mid 20s to mid 30s early today, increasing southerly winds will bring a milder day to the state with high reaching into the 50s and a fair amount of sunshine mixed with high clouds. Southerly winds can gust to 25 mph at times in much of Kansas but won’t be quite as strong in the northwest.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler for a few before warming this weekend

Winds from the north have shift our focus to cooler times. Clouds will be on the decline with winds into the overnight as temperatures walk into the freezer. Highs Friday will be a touch warmer with light winds and sunnier skies. Winds increase over the weekend from southern Kansas into...
Pleasant before next round of wet and wintry weather

We stay dry through the rest of the day but you will notice more clouds spilling into the area which has resulted in filtered sunshine rather than a bright blue sky. This is a sign of our next system approaching. It is expected to make a quick sweep through our...
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
19 Charming Small Towns in Oklahoma You Need to Visit (2023)

Oklahoma is a diverse state, with attractions that range from its cowboy heritage to the bustling life of Tulsa, from older-than-time rock formations to an ever-growing food scene. There’s a little something for everybody here. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the recognized names, it’s the small towns in...
