Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
“Most Haunted Houses In Wichita”- 5 Houses You Shouldn’t Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Unique new restaurant opening in KansasKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild January weekend, rain and snow chances next week.
After a chilly beginning around Kansas with temperatures in the mid 20s to mid 30s early today, increasing southerly winds will bring a milder day to the state with high reaching into the 50s and a fair amount of sunshine mixed with high clouds. Southerly winds can gust to 25 mph at times in much of Kansas but won’t be quite as strong in the northwest.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong, warming weekend winds, unsettled next week
Southerly winds are taking hold and will increase over the weekend. Temperatures overnight with a few clouds will not be too bitter. Temperatures will climb throughout the weekend. Saturday we will be in the 40s and 50s. A little more warmth to the southwest with plenty of sixties. Highs on...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler for a few before warming this weekend
Winds from the north have shift our focus to cooler times. Clouds will be on the decline with winds into the overnight as temperatures walk into the freezer. Highs Friday will be a touch warmer with light winds and sunnier skies. Winds increase over the weekend from southern Kansas into...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Tracking rain to snow overnight with a brief cooldown
Our next system is making its presence known. Clouds have been on the increase and moisture is appearing out west first. Rain will become all snow in the northwest by evening. Farther east, rain showers will develop. We will see more action along the I-70 corridor initially. Drier air will...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Colder through Friday, nice warm-up for this weekend
A quick shot of snowfall tracked through Kansas overnight and early Thursday with a low pressure system pushing through southern Kansas. Total snowfall amounts were generally light, on the order of a half inch to an inch and a half. Snowfall continued to push east into Missouri this morning with...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow exits this morning, trending warmer for the weekend
Snowfall has been the main story this morning as cold air and moisture wraps around the low pressure system tracking to our east. Strong thunderstorms are popping up ahead of the low, but here in the Sunflower State, we are seeing heavy bands of snowfall track across Southeast Kansas. Snowfall...
knau.org
NWS issues Winter Storm Warning for Arizona high country as big system approaches
Another round of winter storms is expected to hit Northern Arizona starting this weekend and continuing into next week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday above 5,500 feet. Extended periods of widespread rain and snow are...
Wet and wintry weather coming this week for Kansas
Our weather partners at KSN tell us that the next weather system will soon swing through and bring some rain and snow to the area. Rainfall amounts will not be significant and most snowfall totals are expected to be minor.
Back-to-back storms set to impact Arizona later this weekend!
The first storm starts to move in from the west late Saturday bringing more wind, rain, snow and cooler air to Arizona.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
KSN.com
Pleasant before next round of wet and wintry weather
We stay dry through the rest of the day but you will notice more clouds spilling into the area which has resulted in filtered sunshine rather than a bright blue sky. This is a sign of our next system approaching. It is expected to make a quick sweep through our...
KFOR
Finally, the chance for widespread moisture across Oklahoma next week!
The chances for significant moisture continues to go up with a storm system tracking across Oklahoma late Tuesday into Wednesday! Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals across Oklahoma. The moisture in the Panhandle could be snow depending on the track!
KWCH.com
Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
EF-1 Tornado Confirmed In The Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — A round of Severe Weather swept through North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee Thursday morning January 12th. So far one tornado has been confirmed. The tornado was an EF-1 Tornado with maximum winds of 104 mph. Below is the official report from the National Weather Service...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm brings high winds, rain and snow to Arizona overnight
PHOENIX — A cold front is moving into Arizona!. As it pushes through, winds are picking up and temperatures are dropping. Valley highs will fall back into the mid 60s on Wednesday after hitting the low 70s this afternoon. We're also tracking rain and snow, mainly across northern Arizona,...
Two injured, one critically, in crash west of Wichita
A crash in west Wichita has left two injured, one critically.
Multiple counties under severe fire watch Wednesday
A severe fire weather watch has been issued for several counties in Texoma throughout the afternoon on Wednesday.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Oklahoma You Need to Visit (2023)
Oklahoma is a diverse state, with attractions that range from its cowboy heritage to the bustling life of Tulsa, from older-than-time rock formations to an ever-growing food scene. There’s a little something for everybody here. While Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the recognized names, it’s the small towns in...
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
Comments / 0