ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
thelivingstonpost.com

Holy carp! State issues advisories for fish caught at two Howell lakes

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued at Do Not Eat advisory for carp caught at Thompson Lake in Howell, as well as a Limited advisory for carp caught in Earl Lake in Howell. According to a release from the MDHHS, the advisories are based on elevated...
HOWELL, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

East Lansing’s Deputy City Manager and Director of Planning Resigns

East Lansing’s Director of Planning, Building & Development Tom Fehrenbach has announced his resignation from the City. Fehrenbach has also been serving as the city’s deputy city manager, second in command after City Manager George Lahanas. The news came today in an internal announcement to city employees and...
EAST LANSING, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

A Divided Lenawee County Board of Commissioners

Adrian, MI – The 2023 Lenawee County Board of Commissioners is divided…there’s no better way to put it…with most votes coming down to a 5-4 decision. The group has held two key meetings this week- Ways & Means on Tuesday, and the regular meeting of the Commission on Wednesday.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Water conservation notice in effect for East Lansing and Meridian Township

East Lansing and Meridian Township water system customers are under a conserve water notice.A main transmission water line at the East Lansing - Meridian Water Sewer Authority, or ELMWSA, was damaged on Tuesday, which prevents the authority from treating water. The damage was reportedly caused by an accidental construction mishap during a project meant to upgrade and improve the water plant, according to ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez. The construction that caused the damage is being done by the Department of Public Works as well as contractors.ELMWSA is hoping the restriction on water consumption will only last 24-48 hours and...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

City of Jackson looking for residents to serve on boards and commissions

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is currently looking for residents to fill 28 vacancies on 10 boards and commissions. Residents who apply can be non-residents of the City of Jackson depending on the opening. Applicants will be selected by Mayor Daniel Mahoney, with final approval coming from...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Gas Leak causes road closure on Brooklyn Road in Jackson County

NAPOLEON, Mich. (WILX) - A gas leak in Jackson County has caused a road closure. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that eastbound and westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) at Napoleon Road is closed due to a gas leak. This incident took place on the west border of Napoleon in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

The Prison Walls are Coming Down

The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
CHELSEA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy