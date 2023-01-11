Read full article on original website
Treatment court celebrates new graduates, coffee shop closes: Jackson headlines Jan. 7-12
JACKSON, MI – The Jackson County Adult Treatment Court celebrated its latest slew of graduates this week who each passed the four-phase program on their road to recovery. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. A year of recovery and rehabilitation paid off...
thelivingstonpost.com
Holy carp! State issues advisories for fish caught at two Howell lakes
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued at Do Not Eat advisory for carp caught at Thompson Lake in Howell, as well as a Limited advisory for carp caught in Earl Lake in Howell. According to a release from the MDHHS, the advisories are based on elevated...
Man breaks Kalamazoo County courthouse window
A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County courthouse Friday morning, the sheriff confirmed.
eastlansinginfo.news
East Lansing’s Deputy City Manager and Director of Planning Resigns
East Lansing’s Director of Planning, Building & Development Tom Fehrenbach has announced his resignation from the City. Fehrenbach has also been serving as the city’s deputy city manager, second in command after City Manager George Lahanas. The news came today in an internal announcement to city employees and...
Vacant industrial site along I-94 near Ann Arbor targeted for redevelopment plan
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A business incubator that has helped more than 80 companies, many of which were start-ups in technology and science fields, could be primed to breathe new life into a vacant industrial site along I-94 just outside Ann Arbor. Michigan Innovation Headquarters has a campus on Wagner...
thelivingstonpost.com
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
wlen.com
A Divided Lenawee County Board of Commissioners
Adrian, MI – The 2023 Lenawee County Board of Commissioners is divided…there’s no better way to put it…with most votes coming down to a 5-4 decision. The group has held two key meetings this week- Ways & Means on Tuesday, and the regular meeting of the Commission on Wednesday.
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
Jackson County school locked down after ‘disorderly’ man prompts car chase
JACKSON, MI -- A man causing trouble in a school parking lot was found in possession of ammunition -- but no weapons -- following a vehicle chase Thursday, police said. At about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, officers from the Springport Township Police Department were dispatched to the Springport Middle School parking lot for a report of a disorderly suspect.
Water conservation notice in effect for East Lansing and Meridian Township
East Lansing and Meridian Township water system customers are under a conserve water notice.A main transmission water line at the East Lansing - Meridian Water Sewer Authority, or ELMWSA, was damaged on Tuesday, which prevents the authority from treating water. The damage was reportedly caused by an accidental construction mishap during a project meant to upgrade and improve the water plant, according to ELMWSA Manager Joel Martinez. The construction that caused the damage is being done by the Department of Public Works as well as contractors.ELMWSA is hoping the restriction on water consumption will only last 24-48 hours and...
Multiple Michigan counties, cities experiencing outage of 911 services
Multiple counties and cities across Michigan are experiencing an apparent 911 outage on Tuesday, including Monroe and Lapeer Counties, as well as Grosse Pointe Farms.
JOB ALERT: Ingham County Medical Care Facility is hiring
The Ingham County Medical Care Facility is holding open interviews at a job fair on Dobie Road.
wlen.com
Two Sheriff’s Office Employees Retiring; bringing 60 years of Experience with them
Adrian, MI – Two employees at the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Officer are retiring…and with them goes 60 years of institutional knowledge. That is what Sheriff Troy Bevier told the crowd at the recent County Board meeting when talking about Dispatch Director Lieutenant David Aungst and Corrections Officer Rodney Lippens.
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
WILX-TV
City of Jackson looking for residents to serve on boards and commissions
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is currently looking for residents to fill 28 vacancies on 10 boards and commissions. Residents who apply can be non-residents of the City of Jackson depending on the opening. Applicants will be selected by Mayor Daniel Mahoney, with final approval coming from...
M-50 closed in Jackson County due to gas leak
Both eastbound and westbound M-50 was closed Tuesday in Napoleon Township due to a gas leak. It was reported at 11:18 a.m.
Police, multiple emergency crews respond to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo police are responding to Ottawa Hills High School regarding an incident that began on a call for a person shot at approximately 8 a.m. Friday. Police are advising people to avoid the area. Crews have blocked off the area...
WILX-TV
Gas Leak causes road closure on Brooklyn Road in Jackson County
NAPOLEON, Mich. (WILX) - A gas leak in Jackson County has caused a road closure. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that eastbound and westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) at Napoleon Road is closed due to a gas leak. This incident took place on the west border of Napoleon in Jackson County.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Prison Walls are Coming Down
The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office is warning locals about a phone scam aimed to take people's money.
