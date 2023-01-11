Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Related
wtaq.com
Police Interview Reveals Waupaca County ’92 Double Homicide Suspect’s Confession
WAUPACA COUNTY (WTAQ-WLUK) – A police interview with Tony Haase about a 1992 double murder was played in court Friday, as he was ordered Friday to stand trial in the case. Haase was charged in August with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years before. Haase’s father was killed in a snowmobile crash in 1977, and one of those drivers was Togstad’s father.
wtaq.com
Teen Accused in Fatal Green Bay Crash Wants Case Moved to Juvenile Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 15-year-old girl charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Now, the defense is seeking to have Sienna Pecore’s case moved to juvenile court before her arraignment is held. Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Identify Stabbing Suspect; Request for Public’s Assistance
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in the search for 21-year-old Angel Guerrero of Green Bay. He is the suspect in a reported stabbing that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 17-year-old Green Bay male following an alleged argument.
wtaq.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fond du Lac Shooting Death
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the suspects in a 2021 murder pleaded not guilty Thursday. Eric Perry, 28, entered the not guilty pleas to counts of first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery in connection with the shooting death of Benzel Rose on Oct. 17, 2021. No...
wtaq.com
Arrest Warrants Issued for Former Shawano County Campground Owner
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Arrests warrants were issued Thursday for former campground owner Ann Retzlaff, who failed to show up in person for her latest court hearing. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest on warrants related to missed court appearances on the first charges. An additional bail jumping charge was filed after allegedly went to Michigan without permission. She has routinely objected to the court’s jurisdiction, citing her claims of being a “sovereign citizen.” She has been ordered to stand trial but no dates have been set.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Find Owner of Dog Involved in Reported Bite Incident on Velp Avenue
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Early on Thursday morning, a victim running on Velp Avenue sustained minor injuries from bite from a yellow Labrador Retriever type dog. She was treated at a local hospital, and police issued a notice looking for the owner. The owner has since been located...
wtaq.com
Competency Exam Ordered for Oconto County Man Accused of Killing Mother, Stepfather
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A competency exam was ordered Thursday for David Steinmetz, the Oconto County man who allegedly killed his mother and her husband. Steinmetz, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the deaths of Lori Steinmetz, 55, and Paul Brennan, 75.
wtaq.com
Trial Set to Begin More Than 3 Years after Oshkosh West High School Stabbing
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — More than three years after Grant Fuhrman allegedly stabbed a police liaison officer at Oshkosh West High School, his trial appears ready to start later this month. Fuhrman, now 20, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the Dec. 3, 2019...
wtaq.com
Man Injured in Two Rivers House Fire
TWO RIVERS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man suffered minor injuries after an early morning house fire in Two Rivers. Crews were called to the home at 1116 34th Street just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming out of the first floor of the home. The...
wtaq.com
New Coast Guard Ice Breaker Approved
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin made a visit to Green Bay Thursday to help celebrate a new Great Lakes ice breaker. She was joined by Green Bay port officials and area business leaders who say it will help transport goods. “Coast Guard cutters are critical...
wtaq.com
City of Appleton Issues Suspension of TikTok on Government Devices
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Appleton could be the next city to see a TikTok ban on city-owned devices. Many government agencies across the United States have banned TikTok on government owned devices due to security concerns with ByteDance; the Chinese company that owns TikTok. Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford says...
wtaq.com
Mild Weather Creates Its Own Dangers
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Every year, fire officials stress the importance of ice safety, and a rescue in Appleton serves as yet another reminder of why it needs to be taken seriously. “Don’t trust any ice,”said Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jim Peglow. “There is no safe ice...
wtaq.com
Green Bay School Task Force Begins To Prioritize Repairs
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Citizens Task Force met for the first time Wednesday to begin deciding on what repairs are important for schools in the Green Bay Area School District. A consulting company spent the past year analyzing each school in the district and came up with...
wtaq.com
Blowouts both ways for GB
The Green Bay Phoenix men’s and women’s basketball squads were back on the floor Thursday night and both games were blowouts. The Phoenix women dominated Purdue Fort Wayne on the road 60-32 to run their winning streak to 10 straight games. GB raced out to a 13-0 lead and rolled from there. Sydney Levy led three in double figures with 12 points, Bailey Butler added 11 and Maddie Schreiber had 10. Green Bay’s defense held the Mastadons to 19.4% shooting in allowing a season low in points. The Lady Phoenix are now 13-3 on the season, 6-1 in the Horizon League and their biggest test awaits Saturday when they travel to Cleveland State. The Vikings defeated Milwaukee 81-50 Thursday night for their 15th straight win. Cleveland State is 16-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play.
wtaq.com
Sip and Snack Your Way Through Downtown Green Bay this Weekend
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – You can sip and snack your way through Green Bay this weekend. Downtown, Broadway, and Olde Main Street cafés are taking part in a Café Crawl. The Café Crawl is Saturday, Jan. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. It’s an event...
wtaq.com
Park Tower Plan Needs Your Input
DOOR CO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking into the future of a historic observation tower in Door Country. The Wisconsin DNR made the future of the Potawatomi State Park Observation Tower a little bit clearer Thursday night. “We had to repair the existing...
wtaq.com
Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at NWTC
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – You can celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior this weekend. The 28th annual Brown County MLK Celebration is taking place at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Dr. Corey King, the Co-Chair of the Brown County MLK Celebration Committee shares what...
Comments / 0