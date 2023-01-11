ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wtaq.com

Police Interview Reveals Waupaca County ’92 Double Homicide Suspect’s Confession

WAUPACA COUNTY (WTAQ-WLUK) – A police interview with Tony Haase about a 1992 double murder was played in court Friday, as he was ordered Friday to stand trial in the case. Haase was charged in August with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years before. Haase’s father was killed in a snowmobile crash in 1977, and one of those drivers was Togstad’s father.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Teen Accused in Fatal Green Bay Crash Wants Case Moved to Juvenile Court

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 15-year-old girl charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Now, the defense is seeking to have Sienna Pecore’s case moved to juvenile court before her arraignment is held. Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fond du Lac Shooting Death

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the suspects in a 2021 murder pleaded not guilty Thursday. Eric Perry, 28, entered the not guilty pleas to counts of first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery in connection with the shooting death of Benzel Rose on Oct. 17, 2021. No...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Arrest Warrants Issued for Former Shawano County Campground Owner

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Arrests warrants were issued Thursday for former campground owner Ann Retzlaff, who failed to show up in person for her latest court hearing. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest on warrants related to missed court appearances on the first charges. An additional bail jumping charge was filed after allegedly went to Michigan without permission. She has routinely objected to the court’s jurisdiction, citing her claims of being a “sovereign citizen.” She has been ordered to stand trial but no dates have been set.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Man Injured in Two Rivers House Fire

TWO RIVERS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man suffered minor injuries after an early morning house fire in Two Rivers. Crews were called to the home at 1116 34th Street just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming out of the first floor of the home. The...
TWO RIVERS, WI
wtaq.com

New Coast Guard Ice Breaker Approved

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin made a visit to Green Bay Thursday to help celebrate a new Great Lakes ice breaker. She was joined by Green Bay port officials and area business leaders who say it will help transport goods. “Coast Guard cutters are critical...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

City of Appleton Issues Suspension of TikTok on Government Devices

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Appleton could be the next city to see a TikTok ban on city-owned devices. Many government agencies across the United States have banned TikTok on government owned devices due to security concerns with ByteDance; the Chinese company that owns TikTok. Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford says...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Mild Weather Creates Its Own Dangers

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Every year, fire officials stress the importance of ice safety, and a rescue in Appleton serves as yet another reminder of why it needs to be taken seriously. “Don’t trust any ice,”said Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jim Peglow. “There is no safe ice...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay School Task Force Begins To Prioritize Repairs

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Citizens Task Force met for the first time Wednesday to begin deciding on what repairs are important for schools in the Green Bay Area School District. A consulting company spent the past year analyzing each school in the district and came up with...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Blowouts both ways for GB

The Green Bay Phoenix men’s and women’s basketball squads were back on the floor Thursday night and both games were blowouts. The Phoenix women dominated Purdue Fort Wayne on the road 60-32 to run their winning streak to 10 straight games. GB raced out to a 13-0 lead and rolled from there. Sydney Levy led three in double figures with 12 points, Bailey Butler added 11 and Maddie Schreiber had 10. Green Bay’s defense held the Mastadons to 19.4% shooting in allowing a season low in points. The Lady Phoenix are now 13-3 on the season, 6-1 in the Horizon League and their biggest test awaits Saturday when they travel to Cleveland State. The Vikings defeated Milwaukee 81-50 Thursday night for their 15th straight win. Cleveland State is 16-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Park Tower Plan Needs Your Input

DOOR CO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking into the future of a historic observation tower in Door Country. The Wisconsin DNR made the future of the Potawatomi State Park Observation Tower a little bit clearer Thursday night. “We had to repair the existing...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at NWTC

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – You can celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior this weekend. The 28th annual Brown County MLK Celebration is taking place at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Dr. Corey King, the Co-Chair of the Brown County MLK Celebration Committee shares what...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

