Top Speed
Lamborghini Aventador SV "Widebody" Is The Most Aggressive Looking Lambo Ever
Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.
MotorAuthority
Aston Martin celebrating 110th anniversary, new model launching in 2023
Aston Martin will celebrate its 110th anniversary throughout 2023, including with a new model to be revealed later in the year. The automaker considers Jan. 15 to be its official anniversary. That's the day in 1913 that founders Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford officially formed the partnership that led to the first Aston Martin car. That is not the car in the accompanying photos; Aston chose the decade-newer 1923 Razor Blade race car to pose alongside its Valkyrie hypercar for those shots.
Final Edition Renault Megane RS Is The Last To Wear An RS Badge
Renault is handing the responsibility of its performance models over to Alpine, and to celebrate and say goodbye, it's building 1,976 units of the all-new Megane RS Ultime. It will be the final car that uses the Renault Sport nomenclature, which has been generating performance variants of Renault cars since 1976.
Tesla Sharply Lowers EV Prices In US: You Can Now Own A Model 3 For Little Under $36,500
Tesla Inc. TSLA, which sharply cut prices of its Made-in-China vehicles at the start of the year, has broadened the downward adjustment to the U.S. What Happened: Tesla has drastically cut its vehicle prices in the U.S., with the reductions ranging from 6.4% to 19.7%, amid a slowdown in demand.
A ‘Very Sporty’ Porsche 911 Hybrid Is Coming Soon, CEO Says
Porsche is serious about electrifying its entire lineup—even its most iconic model, the 911. The German marque’s CEO, Oliver Blume reconfirmed that a hybrid version of the famous sports car is on the way in a recent interview with Car magazine. Don’t expect an all-electric variant to follow soon after, though. Porsche wants to keep an internal combustion engine in the 911 for the foreseeable future. During his conversation with the British publication, Blume said the brand plans to “add a very sporty hybridization to the 911 [lineup].” The executive didn’t go into any more detail, but Motor1.com reports that the electrified...
Toyota Reveals Two AE86 Concepts With Hydrogen Combustion And Electric Power
Toyota has pulled the covers off two immaculately restored AE86 Corolla coupes in Initial D dress-up at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, wielding some very big changes: one is powered by hydrogen and the other by electricity. The Japanese automaker refuses to adopt a pure-electric approach to carbon neutrality and...
The Porsche Crest: A History
It's always fun to dive into the history of small automotive details, and today we're going back to the 1950s to look at the history of one of the most iconic badges ever to adorn a car: the Porsche crest. Now, we aren't all lucky enough to have an entire collection of old 911s spanning decades parked in our garage, but that won't stop us from admiring the German brand's handiwork.
The 5 Best Midsized SUVs for 2023, According to Edmunds
The midsize SUV world is full of great vehicles. Which five does Edmunds say are the best right now? The post The 5 Best Midsized SUVs for 2023, According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevrolet To Fix Corvette Z06 For Free After Its Engine Failed After 52 Miles
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 buyer Marco Garcia's engine failed after just 52 miles, leading to a series of online complaints as he tried to get the issue resolved; now the C8 enthusiast has revealed that he is finally getting the kind of service he deserves, and GM will fix his car at no cost. As a result, he has opted to remove the videos of his complaints from social media, posting the below update.
Carscoops
Mansory’s Latest Bentley Continental GT Looks Like It Was Vandalized
Mansory roll out some wild creations is nothing new but this one-of-one Bentley Continental GT is certainly one of the most outlandish cars it has built in recent times. The Bentley you’re looking at is dubbed the Vitesse and is finished in a combination of yellow and black. Indeed, the entire driver’s side of the Continental GT is finished in yellow with the passenger side is painted in black but curiously, the two colors have not been evenly divided across the car, meaning slightly more than 50 per cent of the body is painted yellow.
The Only Aston Martin Residential Building In The World is In Miami
Wait until you see inside this exclusive building!
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
Best Spy Shots For The Week Of January 9
Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week. This Aston Martin...
Carscoops
Harry Metcalfe Checks Out The Ferrari Purosangue V12 SUV
If you wanted a physical example of just how insane some modern cars have become, look no further than the Ferrari Purosangue. While the idea of Ferrari building an SUV is one we have been processing for quite a few years now, the fact that the Italian went out and created one with a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 is quite extraordinary. The fact that has sold out for the first two years despite costing almost double a Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX is perhaps even more shocking.
Top Speed
Aston Martin Teases New DBS 770 Ultimate Edition
Few cars today stir the market up when a high-performance variant is produced, perhaps because they come along so often now compared to the past. But when Aston Martin ups the ante on one of its cars, the automotive world takes notice. Aston Martin is well known for being the ultimate GT car, and its high performance models are equally extravagant and mind-bendingly fast. With the final model in the DBS lineup coming quickly, they have set the stage to make history again with the upcoming 770 Ultimate.
Liberty Walk Ferrari F40 Revealed With Chopped-Up Fenders And Disdain For Tradition
At its Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 display, controversial tuner Liberty Walk has taken the wraps off its truly unique widebody Ferrari F40 build. When we were shown the original digital renders last year, many Ferrari fans were annoyed to find that the aftermarket firm was intending to chop up an icon such as this, but some were able to justify the build by noting that the car was rendered in red and seemed similar in many ways to the motorsport-bred F40 LM.
Watch An Angry Audi A5 Driver Unleash Havoc In Shanghai Hotel Lobby
A 28-year-old man left a trail of destruction behind him as he drove his Audi A5 Convertible through the lobby of a Chinese hotel. As per Channel News Asia, the man, known only as Chen, got into an argument with staff about his missing laptop, and that set off his decision to drive through the doors of the Shanghai hotel before swerving through the lobby haphazardly.
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition gets Petronas F1 paint job
Mercedes-Benz this week launched a special edition of its AMG SL 63 dressed in a Formula 1-inspired livery. Limited to just 100 units globally, the SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition has silver paint that fades to black at the rear of the car, replicating the look of Mercedes' W13 E Performance F1 car used in the 2022 F1 season.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Ford Reopens High-Speed Oval Test Track At Historic Proving Ground For Electric Car Development
Ford of Europe recently completed its new speed oval at the Lommel Proving Grounds in Belgium. The original oval went into operation in 1965, but after 57 years of cars being tested and refined, it had to be retired. It was known as Runway 5 and was initially built with three lanes set at different angles, with an additional lane added in the 1990s. The latter lane was covered with asphalt and given a curved profile. However, times have changed, and Runway 5 was scheduled to receive a facelift.
CarBuzz.com
