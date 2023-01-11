Read full article on original website
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
4 top home tech trends and innovations from CES 2023
(BPT) - If you love being up to date on the latest home innovations, you can’t do better than the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) each January. Viewing the highlights from CES lets you explore the newest technology to entertain you and your family or make household chores that much easier. For tech-savvy consumers and anyone seeking great new solutions in home technology, this year’s offerings do not disappoint.
What tech products are best for seniors?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Technology that has seniors excited Technology isn’t just for Millennials and Generation Z. Boomers now have access to devices that can enhance their lives. For example, last year, the Food and Drug Administration allowed hearing aids to be sold without a prescription. This move is expected to benefit nearly […]
Best of CES 2023: All the Coolest Tech Gadgets We’re Itching To Get Our Hands On
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The dust has settled once again. Another CES has concluded, but what made this most recent one memorable was that it was back in full force. We were on the ground living, experiencing, and scoping out all of the coolest tech gadgets that are expected to define 2023. Now that CES 2023 is finally over, we’re wrapping up tech’s biggest show of the year with SPY’s Best of CES 2023 Awards. An annual tradition, we’ve curated devices that we’ve had the chance to...
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Things you didn’t know Amazon’s Alexa can do
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the most popular gifts of the holiday season was one of Amazon’s Echo devices. Those smart assistants everyone knows as “Alexa”. Amazon says most people use the devices to get the weather, play music, or set timers. But these Echo devices are much more powerful than that.
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
BBC
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
Journal Inquirer
New Year, New Tech: Top 5 Upgrades You Need in 2023
(Statepoint) 2023 is off to a roaring start, and according to a recent YouGov poll, 37% of Americans have set a goal to accomplish this year. Whether you made a resolution or not this year, upgrading your tech can help you be more productive. Here are several ways to refresh and update the tech in your life this year.
Android Headlines
Do you really need a wireless phone charger?
This is a fast-paced world, and no one can afford to be left without their phone for long periods of time. We all have been in that situation where the battery of our phone has drained, often putting ourselves in difficult situations. Sometimes, you also need to check vital information about investing such as your Binance day trading bot.
Tech Check: The Future of Viewing
Cheddar News dove deep into the world of viewing content and looks into the future of the next generation of projectors and aromatic ways to watch your shows.
Ars Technica
Big ambitions, tiny LEDs: Apple said to be developing Micro LED displays for 2024
We learned earlier this week that Apple is trying to make its own in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips, and today the word on the street (via Bloomberg) is that the company is also looking to design display panels instead of relying on external suppliers like Samsung and LG. The report echoes a similar one from 2018 that said Apple could begin shifting to its own displays in 2020, but today's report says that "high costs and technical challenges" kept Apple from moving forward with those plans.
futurumresearch.com
Sonical Announces The Creation Of An App Store For Headphones At CES 2023
Analyst Take: I viewed Sonical Sound Solutions’ announcement at CES 2023 of its impending launch of an app store for wearables and headphones with interest. In addition to the entrenched players in the consumer electronics space, every year, CES is a treasure trove of new consumer products, services, and technologies, all looking to make waves, get attention, and gain traction. Some of these startups make noticeable impacts in proven markets, while others miss the mark and eventually fade away.
Is smart home technology a smart move? Here's what to consider.
There’s been an imbalance in smart home gadgets — many more skew on the side of gimmick than gotta-have-it. That could be changing.
Android Headlines
Samsung brings 360 Audio Recording to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Today, Samsung is rolling out some new features to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 series, which will allow you to better capture the world around you. First up is 360 Audio Recording for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Through a software update, you’ll be able to record video using your earbuds. Giving you realistic audio for the video that your Galaxy smartphone is recording. That’s all without using any bulky professional equipment. The buds are able to pick up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud. This places viewers at the center of a roaring festival crowd or beside a bubbling brook in the middle of a forest.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Smart homes are about to get easier
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Turning a home into a smart home is about to get easier with a new universal language for all electronics called Matter. One of the problems facing many homeowners is that when they purchase certain devices such as doorbells, lightbulbs, and thermostats they find they don’t work with their other devices.
Smart appliances risk losing functionality after as little as two years – Which?
“Smart” appliances such as TVs and washing machines risk losing features and functionality after as little as two years because manufacturers are not providing vital updates, a consumer group has warned.Which? said its research found that appliances including dishwashers and inkjet printers, which might be expected to last more than a decade, could quickly stop working as marketed or pose hacking risks as “smart features” stopped working as intended.It found that “hardly any brands even came close to matching their expected lifespan” with their smart update policies, while others failed to respond to Which? when they were asked to clarify...
Today’s Voice Technology Allows Seniors to Improve Their Lives
Photo byPhoto by Matthew Ball on UnsplashonUnsplash. Voice technology, such as virtual assistants like Amazon's Alexa or Google Home, can be useful for older people to improve their lives in a number of ways. Seniors can use the devices to shop, simplify daily tasks, provides news and information, and stay connected with others.
game-news24.com
Almost frightening: Nvidia with the new AI technology
Sara Petzold Nvidia has introduced a new AI era, which makes it appear that users always have focused on the camera. The result is so good it’s almost spooky. The improvement in artificial intelligence is constant, and a graphics card maker Nvidia has long been a name for itself as the lead driver in AI. The company has introduced an innovative tool called Eye Contact, which makes it seem as if users are always looking directly at the camera even if they’re not able to.
Autoblog
Porsche, Google in talks over Google Apps access
BERLIN — Porsche is considering fully integrating Google software into its car cockpit, a source close to the company said on Thursday, marking a shift in strategy for the newly listed carmaker. The deal, which is only being considered for the Porsche brand and not the Volkswagen Group more...
