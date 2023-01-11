Read full article on original website
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th
NMM - Free Report) : This company which owns and operates dry cargo vessels is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
Earnings Estimates Rising for Artisan Partners (APAM): Will It Gain?
APAM - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of...
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) closed at $33.15, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.86% over...
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 35% in a Year: More Room for Upside?
ACGL - Free Report) shares have rallied 34.9% in a year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 1.7%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have decreased 13.8% and 16.2%, respectively, in the same period. With a market capitalization of $23.3 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 3.8 million.
Here's Why You Must Invest in Cactus (WHD) Stock Right Now
WHD - Free Report) is expected to see an earnings growth of 147.2% in 2022. Shares of Cactus, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have gained 24.3% in the past year compared with 12.5% growth of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Factors Favoring the Stock. Cactus...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Carlisle (CSL) Stock Now
CSL - Free Report) is benefitting from its global footprint, focus on product launches and ability to penetrate different markets through acquisitions despite the persistent raw material cost inflation and supply-chain constraints. CSL’s Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) segment is gaining from solid momentum in the U.S. reroofing end-market and new...
Coty (COTY) Boosts Fragrance Line Growth With Renewed Deal
COTY - Free Report) and Jil Sander unveiled that they have renewed their license deal and are in for a long-running collaboration. The renewed deal is likely to solidify the ongoing business alliance while laying the foundation for a new strategic project stretching over 10 years. The new project will...
2 Market-Crushing Value Stocks to Buy for More Growth in 2023
The market posted a small climb Thursday after December’s CPI figures showed signs that inflation continued to cool. The bulls are now fighting to push the S&P 500 back above its 200-day moving average. This technical level proved to be a stubborn point of resistance for much of 2022, and now the market faces the unknowns of the fourth quarter earnings season.
Is It Wise to Retain Kimco (KIM) Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
KIM - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium retail properties in key metro markets. Its conveniently located grocery-anchored properties, a focus on mixed-use assets and a strong balance sheet position augur well. Kimco’s properties are located in the drivable first-ring suburbs of its major metropolitan...
Inogen (INGN) Announces Solid Preliminary Q4 Revenues
INGN - Free Report) recently announced preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. The preliminary results drove down the shares of the company by 1.9% in the after-hours trading session. Inogen is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 23 after the closing bell. Per the preliminary report,...
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
RTX - Free Report) closed at $98.68, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had...
Euronav NV (EURN) Soars 8.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
EURN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.9% higher at $14.49. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 29.1% loss over the past four weeks. Euronav has disputed Frontline's (FRO) decision...
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Soars 20.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
RLAY - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $20.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about the company’s...
Do Options Traders Know Something About ICL Group (ICL) Stock We Don't?
ICL - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Jack in the Box (JACK) Stock Down 14% in a Year: Here's Why
JACK - Free Report) have declined 14.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 0.6%. The downside was primarily caused by inflationary pressures and staffing challenges. This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company...
Why Axcelis (ACLS) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
ACLS - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry. When looking at the last two reports, this semiconductor services company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 17.62%, on average, in the last two quarters. For...
Simon Property (SPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SPG - Free Report) closed at $125.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the shopping...
Cutera (CUTR) Announces Preliminary Full-Year 2022 Results
CUTR - Free Report) recently announced preliminary unaudited financial results for full year ended December 2022. The company expects revenues to be in the range of $252-$253 million, up 15-16% year over year on a constant-currency basis. The previously guided revenues were in the range of $255-$260 million. The Zacks...
