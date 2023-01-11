ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Culvert collapse shutters part of State Route 7 in Hoosick

State Route 7 in Hoosick will be closed indefinitely between Route 22 and County Route 95 after a culvert collapse. It’s too unsafe to get close enough to see the damage, the New York State Department of Transportation said. A temporary detour is being set up for drivers. State...
HOOSICK, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Chick-Fil-A in Clifton Park Mooving Along! Check Out the Progress

It will be the first Chick-fil-A (outside of the Albany International Airport) built in the Capital Region. The Clifton Park Chick-fil-A is moving full steam ahead. Check out the project, the progress, and the renderings of what this restaurant will look like when it's complete. The new Chick-fil-A is being built where the old Pier 1 store once was near Clifton Park Center. The plan is to open in March or April.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?

Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
96.1 The Breeze

Pollution Could Bring In $1 Billion With Certain Fuel Bans In New York State

Pollution will be big business, producing an expected $1 billion in revenue for New York State with Governor Kathy Hochul's new plan. As I'm sure you've heard, over and over if you live here in New York, gas cars and appliances will be phased out in the next decade. For now, electric vehicles and appliances are preferred until they are the legal requirement. Gov. Hochul has made it clear that big pollution will pay dearly in New York, generating over a billion dollars in revenue.
schenectadygov.com

Schenectady police believe car found in Mohawk River not tied to Humphrey case

Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — A submerged car pulled out of the Mohawk River on Wednesday evening is not believed to be tied to the case of missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey, according to city police. The car was discovered by New York State Police dive teams near Riverside Park at approximately 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 as they scoured the river in search of the Schenectady teenager, who went missing in the area on Nov. 25. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, said the vehicle appears to be unrelated to Humphrey's case.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Colonie Pet Store Will Close For Good Later This Month

Another one of our bigger chain stores in the Capital Region is getting ready to close up shop at one location. You may recall us reporting earlier this month that our Upstate New York Sears Hometown stores were winding down their business with liquidation sales to close in the near future and that Bed, Bath & Beyond in Glenmont will also be closing for good in February. A popular national pet store chain is now joining the list of unfortunate closures.
COLONIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Police: Call Us Immediately if You See This

New York State Police (NYSP) are out in force this week with a very important message for the public. Similar to New York City's anti-terrorism slogan, "if you see something, say something", NYSP spent time speaking to commercial truck drivers in the state to share some very important resources in stopping a growing threat in the country. You can help, too.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

923+ drivers ticketed through South Colonie Central School District bus stop arm cameras

Albany County-area school districts now have an extra tool in their arsenal for drivers who just don’t get the hint when school buses and their flashing red lights illuminate local roadways. South Colonie Central School District was the first to install stop arm cameras to all their buses this Fall semester. They hope the tickets now arriving in mailboxes will make drivers think twice before passing a school bus.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Capital Region Vodka Is Named Top Alcoholic Beverage In US

Dry January may be coming to an early conclusion for many in the Capital Region. That is just what happens when a locally distilled spirit gets the nod as one of the Top Alcoholic Beverages to Kick Off 2023. If you are doing dry January, even if you don't completely give up on the premise, you may be inclined to try just one tasty cocktail featuring what is now a top-ranked and nationally recognized vodka.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy