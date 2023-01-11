Pollution will be big business, producing an expected $1 billion in revenue for New York State with Governor Kathy Hochul's new plan. As I'm sure you've heard, over and over if you live here in New York, gas cars and appliances will be phased out in the next decade. For now, electric vehicles and appliances are preferred until they are the legal requirement. Gov. Hochul has made it clear that big pollution will pay dearly in New York, generating over a billion dollars in revenue.

1 DAY AGO