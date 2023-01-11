Read full article on original website
Albany County shares ‘alarming’ video of hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Albany County first launched its partnership to install stop arm cameras for area school district buses, Executive Dan McCoy says he was met with skepticism. “I’ve had people say, why are you doing this, nothing’s happened. Thank God. You know? But I don’t wanna have to hear that one story,” […]
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
Culvert collapse shutters part of State Route 7 in Hoosick
State Route 7 in Hoosick will be closed indefinitely between Route 22 and County Route 95 after a culvert collapse. It’s too unsafe to get close enough to see the damage, the New York State Department of Transportation said. A temporary detour is being set up for drivers. State...
Chick-Fil-A in Clifton Park Mooving Along! Check Out the Progress
It will be the first Chick-fil-A (outside of the Albany International Airport) built in the Capital Region. The Clifton Park Chick-fil-A is moving full steam ahead. Check out the project, the progress, and the renderings of what this restaurant will look like when it's complete. The new Chick-fil-A is being built where the old Pier 1 store once was near Clifton Park Center. The plan is to open in March or April.
NY-7 in Hoosick closed for culvert replacement
State transportation crews have closed State Route 7 in Hoosick, until further notice, for an emergency culvert replacement.
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?
Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
Pollution Could Bring In $1 Billion With Certain Fuel Bans In New York State
Pollution will be big business, producing an expected $1 billion in revenue for New York State with Governor Kathy Hochul's new plan. As I'm sure you've heard, over and over if you live here in New York, gas cars and appliances will be phased out in the next decade. For now, electric vehicles and appliances are preferred until they are the legal requirement. Gov. Hochul has made it clear that big pollution will pay dearly in New York, generating over a billion dollars in revenue.
Gas Stoves Banned In New York State? The Governor Might Make This Happen
Just one month ago we reported that the use of an oil, gas or propane heater for your home won't be allowed in New York State in the near future. Those types of furnaces will be phased out of the Empire State and the process could start to take effect within 2 years. But wait, there's more.
Schenectady police believe car found in Mohawk River not tied to Humphrey case
Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — A submerged car pulled out of the Mohawk River on Wednesday evening is not believed to be tied to the case of missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey, according to city police. The car was discovered by New York State Police dive teams near Riverside Park at approximately 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 as they scoured the river in search of the Schenectady teenager, who went missing in the area on Nov. 25. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, said the vehicle appears to be unrelated to Humphrey's case.
Passenger in car that struck hanging bobcat on I-88 shares his story
DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An unexpected and gruesome encounter Monday night is still fresh in the mind of Andrew Noble, a passenger in the vehicle that struck a bobcat that had been hung from an overpass along Interstate 88 in Schenectady County. “This was next-level kind of bad news mischief,” he said. Noble was in […]
Popular Colonie Pet Store Will Close For Good Later This Month
Another one of our bigger chain stores in the Capital Region is getting ready to close up shop at one location. You may recall us reporting earlier this month that our Upstate New York Sears Hometown stores were winding down their business with liquidation sales to close in the near future and that Bed, Bath & Beyond in Glenmont will also be closing for good in February. A popular national pet store chain is now joining the list of unfortunate closures.
New York Police: Call Us Immediately if You See This
New York State Police (NYSP) are out in force this week with a very important message for the public. Similar to New York City's anti-terrorism slogan, "if you see something, say something", NYSP spent time speaking to commercial truck drivers in the state to share some very important resources in stopping a growing threat in the country. You can help, too.
Popular Japanese Restaurant Adding 2nd Location in Saratoga County
There is a popular maybe even legendary Japanese restaurant in the Capital Region that has only had one location. It was announced that they will be adding another location up the Northway in Saratoga County. For the owner, it was a lifelong dream. Koto Japanese Restaurant Expanding to Saratoga County!
Update: New York State Abduction, 1 Killed By Hudson Valley Cops
An official investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man was fatally shot by police. On Thursday, New York State Police identified the person shot by deputies in the Hudson Valley. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department was called about...
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: January 9-13
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing and relocating. Here's a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 9 through 13.
Rotterdam says local laws block pandemic assistance program for water bills
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The COVID relief coffers are quickly running dry as the world starts turning again, but people across New York are still looking for any help they can get. “We just came through a year of high inflation, and so people were looking to see—because maybe their budget had fallen a little […]
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
923+ drivers ticketed through South Colonie Central School District bus stop arm cameras
Albany County-area school districts now have an extra tool in their arsenal for drivers who just don’t get the hint when school buses and their flashing red lights illuminate local roadways. South Colonie Central School District was the first to install stop arm cameras to all their buses this Fall semester. They hope the tickets now arriving in mailboxes will make drivers think twice before passing a school bus.
The HV Farm Providing New York’s First Legal Cannabis
2022 was a historic year for the cannabis industry in New York, including the celebration of the first recreational cannabis dispensary opening their doors on December 29th in New York City. On the shelves was a product that was grown right here in the Hudson Valley. Legal Recreational Cannabis in...
Capital Region Vodka Is Named Top Alcoholic Beverage In US
Dry January may be coming to an early conclusion for many in the Capital Region. That is just what happens when a locally distilled spirit gets the nod as one of the Top Alcoholic Beverages to Kick Off 2023. If you are doing dry January, even if you don't completely give up on the premise, you may be inclined to try just one tasty cocktail featuring what is now a top-ranked and nationally recognized vodka.
