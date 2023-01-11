Red Cross volunteers from Sarasota to Winter Haven head to California to assist with flood disaster response

Read full article on original website
How homeless people are surviving the temperatures dropping in the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay area temperatures are dropping this weekend and many counties are opening cold weather shelters. Many homeless people in St. Petersburg are opting to sleep in a shelter due to the cold weather. Williams Park is an area homeless people are known to hang...
Morning storms rattle Sarasota County neighborhood where damage from Hurricane Ian lingers
SARASOTA, Fla. - At Camelot East, piles of mangled metal had already been cleaned up from Hurricane Ian, but Friday morning brought a new mess. "I was still in bed, but I heard really heavy rain," resident Kathy Tebbin recalled. Seconds later, at about 7 a.m. Friday, residents of the...
Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
Tampa Bay couple struggles to get FEMA trailer after Hurricane Ian
Flooding from Hurricane Ian destroyed their home, and that's when the real nightmare began.
Lakeland Electric blasts into a post-coal chapter with Saturday implosion
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA)— Frank Bodami explodes buildings for a living. It still never gets old. “Every time we do one it’s an adrenaline rush,” said Bodami, owner of Total Wrecking & Environmental. “Other than playing drums on a stage, it’s a childhood dream, I guess.” Ninety percent of the Buffalo-based company’s business around the country […]
Freeze Watch issued for parts of Pasco, Hernando, Citrus counties
A Freeze Watch has been issued for northern parts of the Tampa Bay area Friday, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.
Tornado warning issued for northwestern Pinellas County expires
A strong thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was near Palm Harbor early Friday morning, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for the area.
County provides update on Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has provided an update on its construction project for the new pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek. The Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project includes construction of an eight inch wide bridge in the Pinecraft Community. Pile driving operations have recently been completed. The work is in...
Lake Wales joins statewide effort aimed at conserving water
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A new program in Lake Wales is aimed at saving water and money. The city joined a statewide effort called Florida Water Star, which requires developers to install low flow faucets, toilets, washing machines and dishwashers in new homes and commercial buildings. It also requires them...
Clothes To Kids seeks donations amid increased need for elementary clothing
TAMPA, Fla. - A non-profit organization that gives new and quality used clothing to children whose families are in need says the demand for its services continues to grow, and it needs the community's help. Clothes To Kids helps families that qualify for free or reduced lunch programs, or are...
HOMEOWNER INSURANCE & ROOF REPAIR/DAMAGE
PARADISE FOUND REALTY, INC. After a rising number of homeowners had their insurance policies cancelled due to aging roofs, the Florida legislature implemented new roof requirements for homeowners in May of 2022. The new legislation updated Florida home insurance roof requirements by allowing roofs that comply with the states’ 2007 building code to be repaired, instead of replaced, even when the roof had received more than 25% damage. Insurance companies would be blocked from denying coverage because of a roof’s age if the roof is less than 15 years old. And, for roofs that are greater than 15 years old, insurers would have to allow homeowners to have an inspection on the roof’s condition before being refused coverage. If the inspection shows the roof has five or more years of useful life left, the insurance company couldn’t reject coverage simply because of roof age.
Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
Missing teen found dead in Clearwater wooded area
An 18-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike on Jan. 5 was found dead in a wooded area Friday, according to public safety officials.
Venice announces overnight utility work
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced overnight utility work that will affect traffic. Cougar Contracting will be performing scheduled work overnight tonight on a major wastewater force main crossing Interstate 75 in Venice. As a precaution, both the City of Venice wastewater collection system and reclaimed water system will be off, beginning at approximately 11 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 12, and continuing to approximately 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. We appreciate customers’ cooperation by minimizing water use during these overnight hours, including irrigation by reclaimed water.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
Amtrak passengers stuck on train to Florida for nearly 37 hours
Over 500 passengers traveling aboard an Amtrak train from Virginia to Florida were forced to wait nearly 30 hours after their train took a detour around an accident on the tracks Monday.
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known Islands
It's no secret that property in Florida has become more expensive in the past couple of years. According to Norada Real Estate Investments, some properties in the sunshine state appreciated by as much as 48% between 2020 and 2022.
Beach parking struggle turns into debate about merging Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - A struggle to find beach parking on Anna Maria Island has a state lawmaker looking into solutions and exploring a bigger debate about merging the island’s cities. Anna Maria Island has options for sun and sand with the cities of Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach...
Proposals aim to make Lakeland’s Munn Park better for families, homeless
The people who live, work and spend time in Lakeland are weighing in on the future of its historic centerpiece.
