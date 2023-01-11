ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Red Cross volunteers from Sarasota to Winter Haven head to California to assist with flood disaster response

By Matthew McClellan
 3 days ago
Mysuncoast.com

Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Lakeland Electric blasts into a post-coal chapter with Saturday implosion

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA)— Frank Bodami explodes buildings for a living. It still never gets old. “Every time we do one it’s an adrenaline rush,” said Bodami, owner of Total Wrecking & Environmental. “Other than playing drums on a stage, it’s a childhood dream, I guess.” Ninety percent of the Buffalo-based company’s business around the country […]
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

County provides update on Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has provided an update on its construction project for the new pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek. The Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project includes construction of an eight inch wide bridge in the Pinecraft Community. Pile driving operations have recently been completed. The work is in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Lake Wales joins statewide effort aimed at conserving water

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A new program in Lake Wales is aimed at saving water and money. The city joined a statewide effort called Florida Water Star, which requires developers to install low flow faucets, toilets, washing machines and dishwashers in new homes and commercial buildings. It also requires them...
LAKE WALES, FL
fox13news.com

Clothes To Kids seeks donations amid increased need for elementary clothing

TAMPA, Fla. - A non-profit organization that gives new and quality used clothing to children whose families are in need says the demand for its services continues to grow, and it needs the community's help. Clothes To Kids helps families that qualify for free or reduced lunch programs, or are...
TAMPA, FL
treasurecoast.com

HOMEOWNER INSURANCE & ROOF REPAIR/DAMAGE

PARADISE FOUND REALTY, INC. After a rising number of homeowners had their insurance policies cancelled due to aging roofs, the Florida legislature implemented new roof requirements for homeowners in May of 2022. The new legislation updated Florida home insurance roof requirements by allowing roofs that comply with the states’ 2007 building code to be repaired, instead of replaced, even when the roof had received more than 25% damage. Insurance companies would be blocked from denying coverage because of a roof’s age if the roof is less than 15 years old. And, for roofs that are greater than 15 years old, insurers would have to allow homeowners to have an inspection on the roof’s condition before being refused coverage. If the inspection shows the roof has five or more years of useful life left, the insurance company couldn’t reject coverage simply because of roof age.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice announces overnight utility work

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced overnight utility work that will affect traffic. Cougar Contracting will be performing scheduled work overnight tonight on a major wastewater force main crossing Interstate 75 in Venice. As a precaution, both the City of Venice wastewater collection system and reclaimed water system will be off, beginning at approximately 11 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 12, and continuing to approximately 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. We appreciate customers’ cooperation by minimizing water use during these overnight hours, including irrigation by reclaimed water.
VENICE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE

