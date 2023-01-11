Read full article on original website
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people in central Alabama and another in Georgia and knocked out power to tens of thousands on Thursday, while a tornado spawned by the system shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.
The top 25 Texas counties to live in, according to Niche
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KSAN/KLST) — Texas is one of the largest states in the U.S. with 254 counties, so it can be challenging to decide where in the state to live. We have compiled a list of the top 25 best counties to live in Texas using rankings from Niche to help.
State senator fighting to stop Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma, others push back
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One day after it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma, an Oklahoma state senator is trying to put a stop to that plan. Officials say Ukrainian troops will train on the Patriot missile system at Fort Sill,...
Where did the ‘Drive Friendly – the Texas Way’ highway signs come from?
(NEXSTAR) — For years, you’ve seen them along the many highways in the Lone Star State: signs reading “Drive Friendly – the Texas Way.” Have you ever wondered what the story is behind them?. The signs — and slogan — became official in June 1973...
Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With rain-soaked California expected to see more stormy weather over the weekend and into next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other state and federal officials pleaded with residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage. A series of storms has walloped the...
Nebraska governor names predecessor to US Senate seat
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — In one of his first acts as Nebraska’s governor, Republican Jim Pillen named his predecessor to the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat on Thursday. Pillen surprised no one in naming fellow Republican Pete Ricketts to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse. The...
Bell County speaks on Governor Abbott’s order to ban TikTok
BELL COUNTY, TX (FOX 44) — Right now Tiktok is banned from all state-issued electronic devices thanks to an order by Governor Greg Abbott. FOX 44 decided to question if local governments are following his lead. We contacted Bell County’s IT department Wednesday afternoon to find they don’t have...
Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
Unseasonably warm temperatures return to North and Central Texas this weekend. Elevated grass fire conditions will develop west of US-281 on Saturday afternoon, where the driest and warmest conditions are expected. Avoid outdoor activities that could produce fire starts. By the end of the weekend, temperatures will climb into the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Martin Luther King events in Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Martin Luther King Day is this Monday, and there are several events and ceremonies throughout Central Texas which will recognize his legacy. The Waco community is invited to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the City’s 36th annual wreath laying ceremony. The ceremony will take place Friday, January 13, at noon at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, located at 101 S M.L.K., Jr. Boulevard. Attendees can bring a wreath to place at the monument. Seating will also be provided.
