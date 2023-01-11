ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WOWK

Alaska governor pitches plan to capitalize on carbon markets

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy outlined proposed legislation Thursday for Alaska to capitalize on carbon markets, seeking to diversify state revenues long heavily reliant on proceeds from oil. Dunleavy plans to introduce his so-called a carbon management bill package during the legislative session that begins next week.
ALASKA STATE
WOWK

New Mexico lawmakers seek to prohibit local abortion bans

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Local governments across New Mexico would be prohibited from placing restrictions on abortion access under initiatives outlined by Democratic state legislators Friday. A companion initiative aims to protect doctors who perform abortion and patients from harassment and investigations by out-of-state interests. The two legislative...
NEW MEXICO STATE
WOWK

West Virginia Woman Featured in New York Fashion Week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Neliza Cua Neal, originally from the Philippines, started making cloths for her children, when she discovered fashion was her passion. She creates clothes for men, women and children and after winning top honors at the Black Walnut festival in Roane County, she’s now taking on New York Fashion Week this weekend. For more on her work, click HERE.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Foster Farms: Grain deliveries resume following train delay

California poultry producer Foster Farms said Friday its grain inventories have been restored after the federal government ordered Union Pacific Railroad to step up its shipments. On Dec. 30, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, an independent federal agency that oversees railroad rates, service and other economic issues, told Union Pacific...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOWK

Hamline University under fire for art professor’s dismissal

CHICAGO (AP) — A Minnesota university’s decision to dismiss a professor for including depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a world art course has put the small, private school at the center of a debate over how to include controversial material in college courses while respecting students’ personal relationship to the material.
SAINT PAUL, MN

