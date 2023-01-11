Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Alaska governor pitches plan to capitalize on carbon markets
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy outlined proposed legislation Thursday for Alaska to capitalize on carbon markets, seeking to diversify state revenues long heavily reliant on proceeds from oil. Dunleavy plans to introduce his so-called a carbon management bill package during the legislative session that begins next week.
WOWK
New Mexico lawmakers seek to prohibit local abortion bans
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Local governments across New Mexico would be prohibited from placing restrictions on abortion access under initiatives outlined by Democratic state legislators Friday. A companion initiative aims to protect doctors who perform abortion and patients from harassment and investigations by out-of-state interests. The two legislative...
WOWK
West Virginia Woman Featured in New York Fashion Week
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Neliza Cua Neal, originally from the Philippines, started making cloths for her children, when she discovered fashion was her passion. She creates clothes for men, women and children and after winning top honors at the Black Walnut festival in Roane County, she’s now taking on New York Fashion Week this weekend. For more on her work, click HERE.
WOWK
Foster Farms: Grain deliveries resume following train delay
California poultry producer Foster Farms said Friday its grain inventories have been restored after the federal government ordered Union Pacific Railroad to step up its shipments. On Dec. 30, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, an independent federal agency that oversees railroad rates, service and other economic issues, told Union Pacific...
WOWK
Hamline University under fire for art professor’s dismissal
CHICAGO (AP) — A Minnesota university’s decision to dismiss a professor for including depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a world art course has put the small, private school at the center of a debate over how to include controversial material in college courses while respecting students’ personal relationship to the material.
Comments / 0