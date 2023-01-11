CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Neliza Cua Neal, originally from the Philippines, started making cloths for her children, when she discovered fashion was her passion. She creates clothes for men, women and children and after winning top honors at the Black Walnut festival in Roane County, she’s now taking on New York Fashion Week this weekend. For more on her work, click HERE.

