Georgia State

Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize

DES MOINES, Iowa – Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers...
MAINE STATE
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. – A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people in central Alabama and another in Georgia and knocked out power to tens of thousands on Thursday, while a tornado spawned by the system shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.
SELMA, AL
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI
Foster Farms: Grain deliveries resume following train delay

California poultry producer Foster Farms said Friday its grain inventories have been restored after the federal government ordered Union Pacific Railroad to step up its shipments. On Dec. 30, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, an independent federal agency that oversees railroad rates, service and other economic issues, told Union Pacific...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Meijer to bring big changes to how mPerks rewards program works

Meijer is bringing some big changes to how its mPerks digital coupon and reward program works. Customers will earn points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription they fill. The retailer said there will be other opportunities to earn points as well. Customers in Southeast Michigan will transition to...
DEA seizes more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl

We’re getting an alarming new look at the toll fentanyl is taking on our communities. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) stated in 2022, more than 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills were seized and more than 10,000 lbs of fentanyl powder was seized. The DEA Laboratory estimates that amount to equal more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Metro Detroit weather: Dense fog before rain and snow chances

4 Warn Weather – We have seen a few showers early this Thursday morning on Exact Track 4D Radar as our plague of clouds continues. Some of our roadways may be a little damp as you head out while most of Metro Detroit is dry with temperatures in the upper 30s as they have been all night long. The winds are light and all of this moisture moving through in one form, or another will create fog in spots around town through our morning. The National Weather Service placed Metro Detroit in a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. which means visibilities will be a quarter of a mile or less for stretches early today with trickier travel due to limited visibility.
OHIO STATE
Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy skies, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures

4 Warn Weather – The storm that really wasn’t, it wasn’t much of anything for most of us and now, we’re just dealing with wind and the cool down. The back side of most storms has a cold front followed by colder air and at least that part has come to fruition. The rest of this storm was a major disappointment for us here in Metro Detroit. The last thing we want is hazardous winter weather to slow you down or cause you problems, but we are still in desperate need.

