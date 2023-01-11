Read full article on original website
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
DES MOINES, Iowa – Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers...
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. – A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people in central Alabama and another in Georgia and knocked out power to tens of thousands on Thursday, while a tornado spawned by the system shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.
Wasting no time, Democratic Michigan lawmakers announce 1st series of bills for 2023
The first Democratic majority seen in the Michigan Legislature in decades is kicking off 2023 by immediately introducing a series of bills to address several hot button issues. A number of Democrats from the state House and Senate introduced six bills on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the first day of the...
Morning 4: Maine scores its first Mega Millions jackpot -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize. Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of...
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
Foster Farms: Grain deliveries resume following train delay
California poultry producer Foster Farms said Friday its grain inventories have been restored after the federal government ordered Union Pacific Railroad to step up its shipments. On Dec. 30, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, an independent federal agency that oversees railroad rates, service and other economic issues, told Union Pacific...
Meijer to bring big changes to how mPerks rewards program works
Meijer is bringing some big changes to how its mPerks digital coupon and reward program works. Customers will earn points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription they fill. The retailer said there will be other opportunities to earn points as well. Customers in Southeast Michigan will transition to...
Legal alligator sales in Metro Detroit are causing a problem most don’t know about -- the dumping of gators
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – People are buying alligators as pets in Michigan and them dumping them into local waterways when they get too big. Local 4 Investigators exposed the issue late last year and since then we’ve learned more about the varying laws across Metro Detroit. The laws...
DEA seizes more than 379 million deadly doses of fentanyl
We’re getting an alarming new look at the toll fentanyl is taking on our communities. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) stated in 2022, more than 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills were seized and more than 10,000 lbs of fentanyl powder was seized. The DEA Laboratory estimates that amount to equal more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl.
Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall...
What’s Going Around: Flu, gastrointestinal, COVID continue to spread in Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Tiffney Widner -- Pediatrician, Children’s Hospital of Michigan. “Still seeing a lot...
Freezing drizzle, light snow to affect parts of Metro Detroit overnight -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – Travel overnight for areas north of M-59 could be a bit slippery as we expect freezing drizzle and light snow. We could pick up a quick dusting to a half inch for the thumb. Overnight. Drizzle until about 11 p.m. then, as temps drop below freezing,...
Metro Detroit weather: Dense fog before rain and snow chances
4 Warn Weather – We have seen a few showers early this Thursday morning on Exact Track 4D Radar as our plague of clouds continues. Some of our roadways may be a little damp as you head out while most of Metro Detroit is dry with temperatures in the upper 30s as they have been all night long. The winds are light and all of this moisture moving through in one form, or another will create fog in spots around town through our morning. The National Weather Service placed Metro Detroit in a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. which means visibilities will be a quarter of a mile or less for stretches early today with trickier travel due to limited visibility.
Wintry mix, cooler temps to end work week in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – We have one more day in the 40s, and then things turn much cooler for the weekend in Metro Detroit. A few evening showers followed by cloudy skies ensue overnight, with possible patchy fog as well. Mild temps in the upper 30s. Wind ESE 5mph. Thursday.
Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy skies, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures
4 Warn Weather – The storm that really wasn’t, it wasn’t much of anything for most of us and now, we’re just dealing with wind and the cool down. The back side of most storms has a cold front followed by colder air and at least that part has come to fruition. The rest of this storm was a major disappointment for us here in Metro Detroit. The last thing we want is hazardous winter weather to slow you down or cause you problems, but we are still in desperate need.
