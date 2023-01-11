Read full article on original website
Missouri lawmakers aim to eliminate taxes on social security benefits
Missouri is one of only 11 states in the country that taxes social security benefits, and now one lawmaker wants to use the state's extra cash to change that.
missouribusinessalert.com
Parson’s plan to give state workers raises gets Missouri Senate leadership support
Republican and Democratic Missouri Senate leadership agree with Gov. Mike Parson that state workers need another pay raise. What those raises could look like is yet to be finalized, but Parson already has submitted his plan. Under Parson’s proposal, which was announced Wednesday, state workers would see an 8.7% cost-of-living...
marijuanamoment.net
Missouri Regulators Say They Will ‘Soon’ Hire A Marijuana Equity Officer To Implement A Microlicense Program
“We are working through our process and an announcement will be coming soon.”. The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity. Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana...
bransontrilakesnews.com
WIC to give temporary benefit increase
Area residents receiving WIC will have a temporary benefit increase extended through September, but they will need to contact the Department of Health and Senior Services to get their additional benefits. Missouri WIC said the new amounts would be: $25 per month for child participants; $44 per month for pregnant...
mykdkd.com
Missouri Adults Can Now Earn an Accredited High School Diploma Online for Free
New adult high school completion program seeks to improve lives and communities. Over 455,000 Missourians left high school without earning a diploma. Now, through a new program from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, those adults will have the opportunity to finish high school 100% online and at no cost through the Missouri Workforce Diploma Program.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Missouri’s only charitable pharmacy coming to Branson
The only charitable pharmacy in the state of Missouri is opening soon in Branson. My Neighbor’s Charitable Pharmacy (NCP) will officially open their doors in January to serve residents of the Branson region who are unable to access medications due to insurance or income issues. The creation of the pharmacy was generated by people who helped grow the regional charitable medical service Faith Community Health.
Are you making a livable wage as a Missourian?
One thing that all Americans can agree is a necessity is a livable wage.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Amdocs cuts hundreds of jobs; Senate leaders back state worker pay hike
Consumer prices continued to cool in December, with the consumer price index measuring 6.5% higher than it did a year earlier. Annual inflation has now declined for six straight months, generating some optimism that efforts to quell rising prices are working. Prices fell by 0.1% from November to December, marking the first monthly decline since May 2020. In the St. Louis area, Amdocs is joining a wave of big technology companies in cutting jobs. The software business announced plans to reduce its workforce by 2% to 3%, meaning a layoff of up to 900 workers globally. Plus, the U.S. Department of Transportation rejected a $60 million grant that would have helped fund construction of a park over a stretch of interstate in the heart of downtown Kansas City. Get the scoop on all the day's business news below.
Study shows where the most generous Missourians live
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth. The study measured […]
ksmu.org
Missouri attorney general announces $800,000 settlement with Springfield-area timeshare exit companies
Calling it a “major win for consumers,” Attorney General Bailey said in a written statement that Vacation Consulting Services, along with three other companies owned by businessman Brian Scroggs, failed to let consumers out of their timeshare vacation agreements as promised. Defendants agreed to settle the case for...
KYTV
HIGHER UTILITY BILLS: A few ways to find assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you need help paying your utility bills, contact one of these organizations. “Heat Share” program by the Salvation Army - assists with heating and cooling bills and, when funds permit, emergency repairs to furnaces, air conditioners, and water heaters. Contact your local Salvation Army location for assistance.
kjluradio.com
Governor Mike Parson proposes 8.7% raise for state employees
Governor Mike Parson is proposing a nearly nine-percent raise for state employees. Parson announced today that he is recommending an 8.7% cost of living adjustment for all state employees in the FY 2023 Early Supplemental Budget request sent to the General Assembly. The request also calls for a $2 per-hour shift differential for state employees working evening or overnight shifts in congregate care facilities. Those staff members could work for the Departments of Social Services, Corrections, Mental Health, or the Missouri Veterans Commission.
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
kttn.com
Committee appointed to consider recount request in close Missouri House race
(Missouri Independent) – Democrats picked up three seats in the Missouri House during the 2022 elections. Two months later, they are hopeful they may be able to capture another. On Wednesday, House Speaker Dean Plocher appointed a seven-member committee to review a challenge to the election of state Rep....
suntimesnews.com
COVID-19 count falls in Mo, rises in Ste. Genevieve County
JEFFERSON CITY – The number of new COVID-19 cases in Missouri dropped from the previous number. This week 5,100 new cases were reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The previous week, the number was 6,286. There were 25 new cases in Ste. Genevieve County compared...
kfmo.com
Bidding Process Getting Complicated
(Farmington, MO) The current bidding process for Missouri counties could be outdated. The issue was discussed at Tuesday's St. Francois County Commission meeting. Presiding Commissioner, Harold Gallaher, says with changing economic trends state bidding laws, requiring things like a 90 day time frame for sealed bids, can make it difficult for certain county purchases.
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri Board of Education president says rethinking four-day school weeks could be ahead
(Missourinet) – Missouri has 144 school districts that operate four days a week. The shortened week is a teacher recruitment tool and larger districts are now catching on, potentially leading to teacher recruitment problems for rural districts. Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields says rethinking the shortened school...
Left On Red In Some Circumstances Could Become Legal In Missouri
Missouri is one of the few states in America that currently prohibit all left turns on red. That could change later this year if the Missouri legislature passes a proposed bill. According to the Springfield News-Leader, many states allow a left turn at a red light when you're on a...
Rural Missouri District Will Be One of First to Help Electric School Buses Get Rolling
In rural Missouri, it’s much more likely to find a diesel truck on the road than an electric vehicle. But come this fall, dozens of electric school buses will hit Missouri roads thanks to a new federal rebate program that enables school districts to switch their diesel-powered bus fleets to electric. A Missouri school district superintendent says the electric buses will lower fuel costs, allowing them to invest the savings elsewhere.
