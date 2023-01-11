Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer
Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reveals mistake he will not make again
When you are talking about the biggest position battles heading into an NFL training camp, it is not very often that the battle for the No. 2 QB spot is at the top of the list. But that is exactly what happened with the Detroit Lions before the 2022 season, as David Blough and Tim Boyle went toe-to-toe right down until the clock struck midnight. And when the clock did strike midnight, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell decided to roll with Blough as Jared Goff‘s backup.
Seahawks fans had classy way of thanking Lions for big win
Seattle Seahawks fans had a cool way of thanking the Detroit Lions for getting them into the playoffs with a win over the Green Bay Packers. The Lions revealed Friday that the Seahawks and their fans had donated over $20,000 to the Detroit Lions foundation following the Lions’ 20-16 win over the Packers. The donations... The post Seahawks fans had classy way of thanking Lions for big win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lions GM Brad Holmes was brought to tears talking about powerful bonds with his players
While they didn’t qualify for the postseason, it’s not hard to see Dan Campbell’s tight-knit Lions as one of the best stories of the 2022 NFL season. After starting 1-6, Detroit rallied to finish with a 9-8 record. Eventually, while already eliminated from the playoffs, the Lions spitefully punched Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the mouth to drag their rivals down into the muck with them.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
thecomeback.com
Arch Manning makes freshman mistake
The spotlight is going to be on Arch Manning next season as he competes for the starting quarterback position with the Texas Longhorns. In the meantime, it appears that everything the highly touted recruit does is going to get noticed, and that includes if he happens to lose his student ID on one of his first days of school.
Key Michigan Player Announces He's Coming Back In 2023
Michigan's offensive line just received a major boost for the 2023 season. Starting left guard Trevor Keegan announced on social media Thursday night that he's returning to school. Keegan joins star running back Blake Corum as prominent Wolverines coming back to Ann Arbor next season. "Making ...
NFL Insider Reveals Insane But True Story On Kliff Kingsbury, Current Coaching Outlook
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has no interest in coaching for the 2023 season, according to FOX Sports’ Peter... The post NFL Insider Reveals Insane But True Story On Kliff Kingsbury, Current Coaching Outlook appeared first on Outsider.
National pundits on Lions: NFC North 'is going through Detroit for the next five years'
The Lions might be favored to win the NFC North next season. They were the only team in the division this season with a positive point differential.
Rams-Seahawks Officiating Upset Executives and Coaches, per Report
The game played a huge role in deciding the playoff matchups.
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly sent clear message about 2023 plans
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly sent clear message about 2023 plans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Player the Detroit Pistons should target in trade with Bucks
Less than a month from the NBA trade deadline, Detroit Pistons sharp-shooter Bojan Bogdanovic is expected to be the bell of the ball should any team be able to pry him from Detroit. One team specifically who could benefit from Bojan’s services is Pistons divisional rival, the Milwaukee Bucks.
Ex-ESPN tennis analyst Doug Adler remains unjustly sidelined over ‘racist’ lie
Forgive me, but it remains no less outrageous today than in 2017. And I continue to write it because I don’t know what else to do. I can’t suffer in silence what ESPN did and continues to do to an innocent man. Who wouldn’t be eager to unshackle a man convicted and sentenced to a life of despair and misery based on a single bogus claim quickly followed by a mad rush to judgment based on zero evidence? With the start of the Australian Open on ESPN on Sunday, ESPN’s bosses — from Disney CEO Bob Iger to ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro...
Four Lions defenders earn 2022 all-rookie honors from SIS
The cavalcade of 2022 regular season honors is kicking into full steam these days. One of the newer and more interesting teams comes from sports analytics site Sports Info Solutions, or SIS. SIS revealed its all-rookie first and second teams from the season. The teams were chosen based on their...
