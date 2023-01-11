ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Parma City School District board member arrested on felony forgery charges

PARMA, Ohio — A member of the Parma City School District Board of Education has been arrested on felony forgery charges. According to a Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts docket, Amanda Karpus was arrested and charged with forgery; forging identification cards. According to Ohio's revised code, a forgery charge is anywhere between a fifth-degree and a second-degree felony depending on the value of the property or services or the loss to the victim.
PARMA, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police investigating 2 separate shooting deaths

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after two Cleveland men were killed in separate shooting incidents within 24 hours of each other. The first death took place some time early Thursday morning, when a friend told officers he went to visit 39-year-old Joron Crawford at his East 68th Street home and found Crawford dead in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at the scene at roughly 3:45 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Parma police: 15-year-old arrested after firing gun during robbery attempt; nearby elementary school briefly placed on lockdown

PARMA, Ohio — Police say a 15-year-old boy is in custody following an alleged robbery attempt that caused a Parma elementary school to be briefly placed on lockdown. Officials say the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Broadview Road, where "a sale/purchase of Apple Airpods was supposed to take place." Before that could happen, the suspect apparently pulled out a gun before getting out of the victim's car, and as the driver tried to flee the suspect fired a gunshot at him.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Man robbed at gunpoint in Brookgate parking lot; fire breaks out at Harley shop: Brook Park police blotter

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Armed robbery: Smith Road. An 18-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint at about 5 p.m. Dec. 29 outside Roses discount store, 5837 Smith. The man said he met a male named “Racks” on Instagram. He inquired about a pair of Nike Air Jordon shoes Racks was selling. The two scheduled a meeting in the parking lot of Brookgate Shopping Center, near Roses, where Racks would sell the shoes to the man for $350.
BROOK PARK, OH
WKYC

WKYC

