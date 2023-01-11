Read full article on original website
Cleveland Metropolitan School District details new safety measures after John Adams student was killed in bus stop shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio — John Adams College and Career Academy was closed Thursday due to staff absences according to Cleveland Metropolitan School District. The school was also closed Wednesday after 18-year-old student Pierre McCoy was tragically shot and killed while waiting for an RTA bus outside the high school Tuesday afternoon.
‘An aura of sadness’: Community struggles to cope after third student killed near a Cleveland school this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Classes at John Adams College and Career Academy had just ended Tuesday when multiple shots rang out. An 18-year-old student, Pierre McCoy, was killed as he waited for the bus just steps away from the school entrance. Dozens of students saw their classmate murdered, and they...
Akron man sentenced for shooting at kids playing basketball
An Akron man was sentenced to prison for shooting at two children as they played basketball in the street.
Teen arrested after shooting incident near Parma elementary school
A teen is in custody after a shooting incident that placed a nearby Parma elementary school on lockdown Thursday afternoon.
33-year-old Cleveland man charged in connection to death of Anastasia Hamilton
CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old man has been charged by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection to the death of Anastasia Hamilton. Kenneth Banville of Cleveland was indicted on Jan. 3 on the following charges:. One count of involuntary manslaughter. One count of gross abuse of a...
3 dead, 2 in critical condition after Cleveland shooting
Cleveland officers responded to a home on Mack Court after reports that several people in the home were shot, police sources confirmed to the I-Team.
Parma City School District board member arrested on felony forgery charges
PARMA, Ohio — A member of the Parma City School District Board of Education has been arrested on felony forgery charges. According to a Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts docket, Amanda Karpus was arrested and charged with forgery; forging identification cards. According to Ohio's revised code, a forgery charge is anywhere between a fifth-degree and a second-degree felony depending on the value of the property or services or the loss to the victim.
Cleveland police investigating 2 separate shooting deaths
CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after two Cleveland men were killed in separate shooting incidents within 24 hours of each other. The first death took place some time early Thursday morning, when a friend told officers he went to visit 39-year-old Joron Crawford at his East 68th Street home and found Crawford dead in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at the scene at roughly 3:45 a.m.
Parma police: 15-year-old arrested after firing gun during robbery attempt; nearby elementary school briefly placed on lockdown
PARMA, Ohio — Police say a 15-year-old boy is in custody following an alleged robbery attempt that caused a Parma elementary school to be briefly placed on lockdown. Officials say the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Broadview Road, where "a sale/purchase of Apple Airpods was supposed to take place." Before that could happen, the suspect apparently pulled out a gun before getting out of the victim's car, and as the driver tried to flee the suspect fired a gunshot at him.
cleveland19.com
New details on arrest of Parma school board member
The offense allegedly happened Sept. 8, court records show.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man killed outside house party in Buckyeye-Woodhill neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 24-year-old man was killed Friday morning after being shot outside a house party in the Buckyeye-Woodhill neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Daquan Dix, of Cleveland. According to police, the shooting took place around 1:20 a.m. outside...
Mother furious after 2-year-old leaves child care center and runs into street
A Clinton mother is outraged and looking for answers after her 2-year-old son got out through a front door at a Barberton child care center and ended up in a street that can be very busy.
24-year-old man dies after shots fired at house party, Cleveland Police say
A 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a house party Friday morning in Cleveland's Woodland Hills neighborhood, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police.
cleveland19.com
Sentencing continued for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sentencing for the driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, was continued for the second time Thursday. Ryan Clemmons was also convicted on three additional drug possession and trafficking cases. The chase happened in...
Man robbed at gunpoint in Brookgate parking lot; fire breaks out at Harley shop: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Armed robbery: Smith Road. An 18-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint at about 5 p.m. Dec. 29 outside Roses discount store, 5837 Smith. The man said he met a male named “Racks” on Instagram. He inquired about a pair of Nike Air Jordon shoes Racks was selling. The two scheduled a meeting in the parking lot of Brookgate Shopping Center, near Roses, where Racks would sell the shoes to the man for $350.
