KVUE

City to connect asylum seekers with flights from Austin airport to sponsor destinations

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin announced Friday that it is now coordinating travel support to help asylum seekers reach their sponsor destinations around the U.S. The assistance, starting on Jan. 13, comes at the request of the City of San Antonio. The two cities have developed a partnership to help San Antonio, which has seen an influx of people seeking to travel from the Alamo City.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

West Campus booming with more development as quadruplex hits market for $1.5M

AUSTIN, Texas — The West Campus neighborhood near the University of Texas at Austin is booming with large apartment complexes and rising property values. Developments are going up all over the neighborhood in Austin. Construction is underway along Seton Avenue for one of the developments. According to LV Collective, an eight-story, 200-unit student housing project including a resort-style pool and sauna is going up.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock installs first EV chargers at a City-owned facility

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock said it has installed the first electric vehicle charging stations at a City-owned facility. The new charging stations are in place and ready to use at the new main library's parking garage. The new 66,000-square-foot library and structured parking garage are located on the block north of the old library site at East Main and Sheppard streets.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

What does the bird flu mean for consumers?

AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to egg and poultry, you may notice prices are skyrocketing. Inflation plays a role in this, but the other reason comes down to the avian flu affecting birds across the world. It's a problem spanning nearly all 50 states in the U.S. "There...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pflugerville firefighters concerned about funding

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Firefighters in Pflugerville say they could be defunded and that it could put public safety at risk. Crews with Emergency Services District 2 said a petition presented to the city council aims to transfer sales tax money away from ESD 2, so they would have to lay off firefighters, which would increase response times.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
teslarati.com

Tesla files for $716M expansion at Giga Texas, including cathode plant

Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility is set to expand by 1.4 million square feet as the automaker filed over $716 million in new projects at the site. Tesla filed for four new projects on January 9, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The projects are filed separately because they will expand four different facilities, the filings show. Tesla registered the projects to “Cell 1,” “Drive Unit,” “Cathode,” and “Cell Test Lab.”
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
AUSTIN, TX
