AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin announced Friday that it is now coordinating travel support to help asylum seekers reach their sponsor destinations around the U.S. The assistance, starting on Jan. 13, comes at the request of the City of San Antonio. The two cities have developed a partnership to help San Antonio, which has seen an influx of people seeking to travel from the Alamo City.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO