Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
FAA lifts ground stops; Austin airport expected to resume operations
On Wednesday, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said a Federal Aviation Administration outage caused a ground stop at AUS and at airports across the country.
What’s behind the system that led to Wednesday’s ground stop
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Wednesday's nationwide ground stop of flights was due to a problem with a system called Notice to Air Mission.
City to connect asylum seekers with flights from Austin airport to sponsor destinations
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin announced Friday that it is now coordinating travel support to help asylum seekers reach their sponsor destinations around the U.S. The assistance, starting on Jan. 13, comes at the request of the City of San Antonio. The two cities have developed a partnership to help San Antonio, which has seen an influx of people seeking to travel from the Alamo City.
West Campus booming with more development as quadruplex hits market for $1.5M
AUSTIN, Texas — The West Campus neighborhood near the University of Texas at Austin is booming with large apartment complexes and rising property values. Developments are going up all over the neighborhood in Austin. Construction is underway along Seton Avenue for one of the developments. According to LV Collective, an eight-story, 200-unit student housing project including a resort-style pool and sauna is going up.
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
Austin Water audit released after 3 city-wide boil water notices in recent years
AUSTIN, Texas — The KVUE Defenders are getting a better idea of what Austin Water could do to fix problems, as the utility company issued three city-wide boil notices in just four years. The University of Texas at Austin has released a report after its audit of Austin Water...
Round Rock installs first EV chargers at a City-owned facility
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock said it has installed the first electric vehicle charging stations at a City-owned facility. The new charging stations are in place and ready to use at the new main library's parking garage. The new 66,000-square-foot library and structured parking garage are located on the block north of the old library site at East Main and Sheppard streets.
What does the bird flu mean for consumers?
AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to egg and poultry, you may notice prices are skyrocketing. Inflation plays a role in this, but the other reason comes down to the avian flu affecting birds across the world. It's a problem spanning nearly all 50 states in the U.S. "There...
New immunity-evading 'Kraken' COVID-19 variant detected in Central Texas
XBB.1.5 accounts for 27.6% of cases in the U.S.
Travis, Williamson counties return to low COVID risk; Hays remains high
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
Pflugerville firefighters concerned about funding
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Firefighters in Pflugerville say they could be defunded and that it could put public safety at risk. Crews with Emergency Services District 2 said a petition presented to the city council aims to transfer sales tax money away from ESD 2, so they would have to lay off firefighters, which would increase response times.
Tesla and Apple spending $700M and $240M on Austin expansions, per filing
Economic downturn be damned.
Study to add medians along Williams Drive in Georgetown underway
The study looks to consolidate the number of driveways and turn lanes along Williams Drive by adding a center median. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Research and design of a project to add medians and designated turn lanes to Williams Drive began in late 2022 and is expected to continue throughout 2023.
Travis County commissioners shoot down proposal from HOA looking to install more license plate readers
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County commissioners have rejected a proposal that would have placed more cameras on public roads that police say can help solve crime. Members of the Rob Roy on the Creek Homeowners Association (HOA) asked the County if they could use public roads to put up license plate readers operated by a company called Flock Safety.
foxsanantonio.com
After fifth possible fentanyl death in San Marcos officials explain how to stay safe
SAN ANTONIO — A fifth teen has died of a possible fentanyl overdose in San Marcos. It has the city's school district sounding the alarm and warning parents to be vigilant about what their teens are up to. It's an epidemic Bexar County is racing to stop. “It is...
teslarati.com
Tesla files for $716M expansion at Giga Texas, including cathode plant
Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas facility is set to expand by 1.4 million square feet as the automaker filed over $716 million in new projects at the site. Tesla filed for four new projects on January 9, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The projects are filed separately because they will expand four different facilities, the filings show. Tesla registered the projects to “Cell 1,” “Drive Unit,” “Cathode,” and “Cell Test Lab.”
COVID-19 omicron subvariant identified in Austin-Travis County
Austin Public Health said the COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 was officially identified in Austin-Travis County.
New filings show Apple prepared to spend $240M more on Austin campus expansion
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the Austin Business Journal, Apple could be ready to start construction on two more buildings at its northwest Austin campus. The expansion would bring the total to an estimated $240 million for the new development. The report states that on Jan....
Patients don’t panic: Blue Cross Blue Shield and Ascension negotiation update
In summary, the provider says it is still working in good faith to come to an agreement but alleges the health system of trying to make up lost profit in other states by raising prices in Texas.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
KVUE
Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0