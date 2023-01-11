ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Cast: Baber Sultan on Artistic Milliners’ Mechanically Recycled TENCEL™

By SJ Guest Editorial
 3 days ago
Recycled cotton has become commonly used in the denim industry to repurpose the inevitable waste created in the spinning, weaving and garment making processes. But as Pakistan-based mill Artistic Milliners has shown, this circular concept can go beyond cotton.

The manufacturer has launched a mechanical recycling concept using TENCEL ™ Lyocell. As Baber Sultan, director of product and research at Artistic Milliners, explained to Tuncay Kilickan, head of global business development – denim at Lenzing, during our latest episode of our Blue Cast podcast, the mill is a large customer of TENCEL™ fibers, which leaves it with sufficient volumes of lyocell waste to repurpose.

“Why not take that TENCEL™ waste, which is still a very valuable fiber, and mechanically recycle it and put it back into the product?” Baber noted.

Read more on Carved in Blue .

This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com .

Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

