Blue Cast: Baber Sultan on Artistic Milliners’ Mechanically Recycled TENCEL™

Recycled cotton has become commonly used in the denim industry to repurpose the inevitable waste created in the spinning, weaving and garment making processes. But as Pakistan-based mill Artistic Milliners has shown, this circular concept can go beyond cotton.

The manufacturer has launched a mechanical recycling concept using TENCEL ™ Lyocell. As Baber Sultan, director of product and research at Artistic Milliners, explained to Tuncay Kilickan, head of global business development – denim at Lenzing, during our latest episode of our Blue Cast podcast, the mill is a large customer of TENCEL™ fibers, which leaves it with sufficient volumes of lyocell waste to repurpose.

“Why not take that TENCEL™ waste, which is still a very valuable fiber, and mechanically recycle it and put it back into the product?” Baber noted.

