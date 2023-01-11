New Philadelphia restaurants openings to watch in 2023
We're full of excitement over the heaps of new restaurants poised to open in Philly this year. Here are some of the eateries were looking forward to visiting:
Farina Di Vita : A boutique pasta shop now selling hoagies, deli meats and Italian meals in Queen Village.
Cloud Cups : An artisanal gelato and sorbet shop in Fishtown expected to open in March.
Bake'n Bacon : The Black-owned food truck's new brick-and-mortar shop in South Philly, serving barbecue and drinks, could open this month.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop : The Manhattan-based automat restaurant will open locations on the Drexel University campus and South Street. Opening dates have yet to be set.
Bankroll : An upscale sports bar coming to the former Boyd Theater space in Center City. No open date is yet available.
Tapster : A self-serve bar and tasting room in Center City with more than 50 taps, which includes more than a dozen non-alcoholic drinks. Expected to open in the first quarter of the year.
Two Locals Brewing Co .: The city's first Black-owned brewery and taproom will open in West Philly this summer.
Bark Social : Bring your pooch to this Manayunk cafe and bar, which will feature a patio, indoor seating, self-serve dog baths, and a dog park. Expected to open early this year.
Go deeper: Find more new restaurant openings via the Inquirer and Philadelphia Business Journal .
