Philadelphia, PA

New Philadelphia restaurants openings to watch in 2023

By Mike D'Onofrio
 3 days ago

We're full of excitement over the heaps of new restaurants poised to open in Philly this year. Here are some of the eateries were looking forward to visiting:

Farina Di Vita : A boutique pasta shop now selling hoagies, deli meats and Italian meals in Queen Village.

Cloud Cups : An artisanal gelato and sorbet shop in Fishtown expected to open in March.

Bake'n Bacon : The Black-owned food truck's new brick-and-mortar shop in South Philly, serving barbecue and drinks, could open this month.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop : The Manhattan-based automat restaurant will open locations on the Drexel University campus and South Street. Opening dates have yet to be set.

Bankroll : An upscale sports bar coming to the former Boyd Theater space in Center City. No open date is yet available.

Tapster : A self-serve bar and tasting room in Center City with more than 50 taps, which includes more than a dozen non-alcoholic drinks. Expected to open in the first quarter of the year.

Two Locals Brewing Co .: The city's first Black-owned brewery and taproom will open in West Philly this summer.

Bark Social : Bring your pooch to this Manayunk cafe and bar, which will feature a patio, indoor seating, self-serve dog baths, and a dog park. Expected to open early this year.

Find more new restaurant openings via the Inquirer and Philadelphia Business Journal .

Philadelphia, PA
