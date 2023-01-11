ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Cambridge police shooting spurs calls for change

By Mike Deehan
Axios Boston
Axios Boston
 3 days ago

Hundreds of protesters want answers from Cambridge Police about what led to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Bangladeshi American college student by officers last week.

Driving the news: Protesters were on the steps of Cambridge City Hall Monday to demand the police adopt body cameras and new methods for dealing with mental health emergencies.

The big picture: The city of Cambridge, perhaps one of the most liberal places in the country, prides itself on inclusivity, equity and support for immigrants and people of color.

  • Progressive Cantabrigians expect city and police officials to be open about what happened and to adopt reforms.

What's next: The city and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan will hold a community meeting Thursday from 6-8pm at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School to discuss the shooting.

  • Police Commissioner Christine Elow will be on hand to respond to questions from the public.
  • The Cambridge City Council will meet next week to discuss what changes the police department should make.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Police seek 5 suspects wanted in Boston assault

BOSTON - Boston Police are seeking five suspects wanted for an assault on New Year's Day. Police say a man was punched and kicked several times by a group of men in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. On Friday night, Boston Police released surveillance images and descriptions of the suspects: Suspect #1: White male, wearing a black and yellow brimmed Bruins baseball cap, navy blue and red hooded sweatshirt with Patriots across the chest. Suspect #2: White male with long facial hair, wearing a dark blue Red...
BOSTON, MA
caughtindot.com

Stabbing in Dorchester on Thursday night

BPD responded to a call for a stabbing on Dorchester Ave. near E. Cottage Street. According to Live Boston, the person was stabbed in the leg and chest and taken to an area hospital. A suspect was taken into custody.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Bowdoin-Geneva gets what it has asked for: BPD officers are now walking their beats

Boston Police officers are once again walking the beat along Bowdoin Street and Geneva Avenue this winter in response to community requests for increased visibility. Citing an infusion of 16 new officers late last year from the Boston Police Academy that made it possible to beef up the deployment, District C-11 Capt. Shawn Burns said that after a field training period, two officers, Anildo Miranda and Jade Cheek, started walking the streets two weeks ago.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Fabio Pires named as Eversource employee killed in 2022 Boston blast

Following the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s announcement Thursday that Eversource could have prevented a July arc flash and blast in Beacon Hill that killed one of its workers, the company identified the worker as Fabio Pires. Eversource identified the deceased worker as Fabio Pires, who, with another unidentified...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Double Shooting Under Investigation in Roxbury

A police investigation is underway after two people were reportedly shot overnight in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston. Boston police said they received a call at 1:40 a.m. for a reported shooting on Valentine Street. Two people were reportedly shot and took themselves to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police

An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester after Investigation

At about, 7:35 PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Antoine Quarles-Combs, 48, of Dorchester. While on patrol, in the area of 110 Westview Street, Dorchester, officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Antoine-Quarles Combs....
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam

Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
ARLINGTON, MA
Axios Boston

Axios Boston

Boston, MA
673
Followers
285
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Boston is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/boston

Comments / 0

Community Policy