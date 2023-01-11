Cambridge police shooting spurs calls for change

Hundreds of protesters want answers from Cambridge Police about what led to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Bangladeshi American college student by officers last week.

Driving the news: Protesters were on the steps of Cambridge City Hall Monday to demand the police adopt body cameras and new methods for dealing with mental health emergencies.

The Bangladesh Association of New England organized the demonstration .

The big picture: The city of Cambridge, perhaps one of the most liberal places in the country, prides itself on inclusivity, equity and support for immigrants and people of color.

Progressive Cantabrigians expect city and police officials to be open about what happened and to adopt reforms.

What's next: The city and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan will hold a community meeting Thursday from 6-8pm at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School to discuss the shooting.