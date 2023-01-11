ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Military-funded project tests hybrid reefs as defense tool in Florida

By Martin Vassolo
Axios Miami
Axios Miami
 3 days ago

University of Miami researchers are developing a new tool to fight coastal flooding: hybrid reefs that combine concrete and coral to weaken the force of ocean waves.

Why it matters: Most of the world's coral reefs are dying off due to climate change. That threatens coastal communities, where reefs offer protection from flooding and erosion by breaking down waves, the Miami Herald reports .

  • It also puts the military at risk, according to the U.S. Department of Defense, which is funding the UM research in the hopes that hybrid-reef technology could someday protect bases like Navy Air Station Key West.

Catch up fast: UM researchers received an initial $7.5 million grant from the U.S. Defense Department's research arm last June to work on the project, called Reefense. It'll be completed in three phases over five years.

  • Teams from Rutgers University and the University of Hawaii also received funding to participate in other parts of the Reefense project.

The big picture: UM marine biology and ecology professor Andrew Baker, who's a principal investigator for the project, told Axios that while the grant is funding research specific to military bases, the hybrid-reef technology can potentially be used in coastal areas across Florida.

  • "The potential is so much greater than that," he said. "If you're not gonna try it here, where would you try it?"

How it works: The hybrid reefs will be built on a base of hollow, stackable concrete blocks that are full of holes to maximize the wave energy they can absorb, the Herald reports.

  • Researchers will then place a combination of lab-grown and nursery-raised coral on top of the concrete structure, Baker said.

What they're saying: Baker said that his research will also attempt to biologically engineer more heat-resistant coral, including through selective breeding.

What's ahead: UM researchers plan to install and test two 20-foot-long hybrid reefs off Miami Beach near 80th Street later this month, the Herald reports. It's not technically part of Reefense, and is funded through a separate grant from the city of Miami Beach and the university.

  • In May 2024, the Reefense team will install a 160-foot hybrid reef off the coast of the Key West Navy base.

Comments / 0

Related
redriverradio.org

Gov. DeSantis targets 'trendy ideology' at Florida universities

As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers

This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Chamber Foundation predicts strong economic, population growth in 2023

The Florida Chamber Foundation is forecasting a sunny year for the state economy. Nearly 20 economists and industry experts spoke during the Foundation’s 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit, and there was a clear consensus: Florida is heading in the right direction. “We’re excited in Florida because...
FLORIDA STATE
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Is Florida's Infrastructure System Making the Grade Against Population Growth

Infrastructure strategies crucial to real estate population growth. People have been flocking to the Sunshine State for years because of its mild weather, beaches, low taxes, and business-friendly regulations. As a result, the population is predicted to grow by 1.34% in 2023, bringing an additional 310,000 new residents to the area. But approximately 95% of apartments are already occupied. The state expects to attract 2.5 million newcomers within ten years.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Advocates in FL and around the country are bracing for further erosion of local powers in 2023

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the 2023 Florida legislative session less than two months away, supporters of local government control fear that state lawmakers could pass a measure to get rid of an Orange County rent stabilization ordinance during the continuing housing crisis in central Florida. The ordinance came out of a referendum in November, which voters approved, but […] The post Advocates in FL and around the country are bracing for further erosion of local powers in 2023 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Miami

Miami's FTX Arena is out. Say hello to "The Arena"

Miami-Dade County is finally cutting ties with FTX, the disgraced cryptocurrency exchange that has owned the naming rights to the Miami Heat arena for roughly two years. Driving the news: A federal bankruptcy judge yesterday terminated the sponsorship agreement between FTX and Miami-Dade County, which owns the downtown arena, the Miami Herald reports. Until a new sponsor is found, the Heat's house will be known simply as "the Arena," a county spokesperson told the Herald.Catch up fast: The county and Heat announced their intention to cancel the 19-year, $135 million deal back in November after FTX filed for bankruptcy and...
MIAMI, FL
The Center Square

Central Florida county asks legislature to dissolve Walt Disney’s self-governance

(The Center Square) – Osceola County took another step in a process begun last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state legislature to dissolve Walt Disney’s self-governing status. The county issued a notice last week asking the state Legislature to amend, reenact or repeal the law that established the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which gave Disney and several other entities special tax and regulatory status. The county did so...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Axios

Cold weather means churro time in Miami

It's going to get chilly this weekend, with temperatures dropping to the 40s. Why it matters: Apart from falling iguanas, cold weather in Miami means freshly fried churros and hot chocolate dip. Masses of people — bundled in fuzzy jackets, boots and sometimes pajamas — will line up in the...
MIAMI, FL
publicnewsservice.org

Higher Ed Braces for DeSantis Attacks on Unions, 'Trendy Ideology'

If it's "woke," "trendy," or has anything to do with race and diversity, it appears Gov. Ron DeSantis wants no part of it in Florida. From signing what was dubbed the "Stop WOKE Act" to prohibit teaching certain concepts related to race, the DeSantis administration has now asked state colleges and universities for information about what resources they are putting into activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as what some call "critical race theory."
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Miami

Axios Miami

Miami, FL
155
Followers
245
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Miami is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/miami

Comments / 0

Community Policy