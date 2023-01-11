ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond restaurant soft opening: Eazzy Burger

By Ned Oliver
 3 days ago

Ned here, back from Eazzy Burger , home of what might be the most highly anticipated hamburger in Richmond's history.

What's happening: The burger collab between ZZQ and Ardent, longtime neighbors in Scott's Addition, opened over the holidays.

  • Burgers range from $10 to $15. The menu also includes hot dogs and a surprising number of plant-based options.

💭 My thought bubble: I went for the Guthrie Burger ($13), which comes with American cheese, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños and mayo. And I sprung for a side of fries ($5).

  • It was huge, delicious and came with assurances that the beef I was eating was raised in a high-quality, environmentally sustainable manner.
  • That said, it faces tough competition from its sister restaurant next door. ZZQ's brisket is arguably the best on the East Coast, and if I'm in the neighborhood, I will choose it over a hamburger 100% of the time.

