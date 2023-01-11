Read full article on original website
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Things You Didn't Know About OhioJust GoOhio State
thelandcle.org
Op-Ed: County Dems reformers make moves to eliminate party machines, strengthen Democratic Party
A big shift in Cuyahoga County politics is now underway, as a reform movement called Build Back Cuyahoga has filled the void left by the collapse of former county prosecutor Bill Mason’s political machine. Mason had wielded outsized influence in the county since the 1990s, helping to pick and choose who got elected through controlling the position of Cuyahoga County Democratic Party (CCDP) chair. After Build Back Cuyahoga’s strength was shown in two major victories in 2022, the movement’s vision for the future of Cuyahoga County politics appears to be bearing fruit.
NOACA meetings hijacked by climate change deniers
Opponents of the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency's first-ever Climate Action Plan dominated the group's listening sessions this week by heckling presenters and submitting irrelevant questions. What they're saying: "It was like a junior high school class the day a substitute teacher comes in," Grace Gallucci, executive director and CEO...
ideastream.org
New Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne starts tenure with legislation on housing for homeless
Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne appeared at his first county council meeting Tuesday since taking office at the start of the year.". In brief remarks, Ronayne told council he’d focus on the county’s housing stock, strengthening what’s known as “middle market” housing. The previous county administration and Cleveland’s current administration have both sought to strengthen this part of the housing market.
South Euclid council learns of troubling disorganization in city’s municipal court during Williams-Byers’ years
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Law Director Michael Lograsso has delivered more disconcerting news to City Council about the operations of the South Euclid Municipal Court while it was directed by former judge Gayle Williams-Byers. Lograsso said that in meeting with former city prosecutor and new South Euclid Municipal Court Judge...
thelandcle.org
Redesigned Hessler Road project wins approval, is headed for construction this summer
A proposal to build a new, six-unit apartment building on historic Hessler Road in University Circle received approval from the Cleveland Landmarks Commission today. Despite the fact that several longtime residents of the street opposed the project, saying that it was too large and dense for the historic district and construction would damage the 120-year-old brick street, only one member opposed the project. The approved project was different from the original, 23-unit design first presented two years ago, and many commission members praised the changes.
thelandcle.org
Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood
A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
ideastream.org
Cleveland Foundation President, CEO Ronn Richard announces retirement
President and CEO of the Cleveland Foundation Ronn Richard announced plans to retire in the second half of 2023. Richard began working as president and CEO of the foundation on July 1, 2003. He will end his tenure as the second-longest serving head of the foundation, according to the news release, behind Leyton E. Carter, who held the position from 1928 to 1953.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Clinic highlights Black professionals in honor of MLK’s fight for diversity, inclusion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream Friday by highlighting those who are continuing their selfless work. This MLK’s quote was the theme for the 2023 celebration: “No greater tragedy can befall a people than to rest complacently on some past achievement. Noble yesterdays must always be challenges to more creative tomorrows.”
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Criticism of pregnant attorney who found new job while on leave is unjust
Thanks for the work you all do, especially with Today in Ohio. But I disagree with editorial board member Lisa Garvin’s view regarding the pregnant attorney who changed jobs while using maternity leave. “Cleveland law firm, attorney criticized after social media post shows insulting text sent to attorney who left firm after maternity leave”
Lorain County Port Authority agrees to buy, redevelop declining Midway Mall
The Lorain County Port Authority voted to accept a $13.9 million loan from the county commission to buy the Midway Mall. It's a move leaders hope will fast-track redevelopment at the property.
Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities
Cleveland's Department of Public Safety is turning to HBCUs to fill positions in law enforcement to help police Black communities. The post Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities appeared first on NewsOne.
Cleveland City Council Approves $54M in New Bike Infrastructure
The Superior Midway, the long-delayed, elusive 4.3 miles of protected bike lanes to link Public Square and Midtown, was approved by city council yesterday in their first session of the new year. Council simultaneously approved the Lorain Avenue resurfacing, a 1.8-mile makeover of a growing Ohio City transit connector from West 20th to West 65th. Both projects are estimated to cost some $54 million once said and done, with heavy reliance on federal dollars—three-fourths of the Midway's costs—to greenlight both into existence.
coolcleveland.com
Author Talks at City Club About How Financial Institutions Have Kept Black People Poor
It’s no secret that the U.S. financial system has long been loaded with pitfalls for people of color. The G.I. bill that created the middle class of the 50s didn’t benefit Black soldiers who fought in World War II. Redlining and blockbusting kept them from creating the same homeowner value white people enjoyed. We’ve seen stories in the news about Black home sellers who remove all evidence that the home is Black-owned and have a white person stand in for them getting offers tens of thousands of dollars higher for their homes. Financial services cost Black people more than a white person with the same income history and credit score. It’s a large part of the reason why the net worth of Black families is so much less than similar white families and why generational wealth benefits them so much less.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Slavic Village residents demand a stop to chronic illegal sidewalk parking
Members of the Hyacinth Community Block Club in Cleveland's Slavic Village neighborhood report chronic illegal parking has become a growing safety concern.
High electricity rates expected in Northeast Ohio this summer due to high wholesale auction prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Electric bills for many people in Northeast Ohio will be higher than usual this summer because FirstEnergy, for the second time, had to buy electricity at a much higher price than it’s paying now. FirstEnergy agreed at a Tuesday auction to pay $97.70 per megawatt-hour...
Union seeks to stop CLE from having protective services give up city-issued guns
The union representing protective services officers is taking Cleveland to arbitration after city officials recently decided to prevent officers from carrying city-issued firearms while on-duty.
With vacancies, new owners of Shaker Square working on new tenant -- a police ‘mini-station’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While businesses closing on Shaker Square seldom become a cause for celebration, the news did bring considerable spinoff jubilation last week. In fact, the Jan. 3 announcement even drew some applause from the Shaker Square Alliance when the new and local nonprofit ownership’s consultant said plans remained in the works to open a “police mini-station” in part of that recently vacated space.
Plans to turn Detroit-Superior Bridge streetcar corridor into 'park in the sky'
Within the next 2-3 years, newly elected Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne hopes to reopen the streetcar corridor of the Detroit-Superior Bridge as a year-round "park in the sky."
