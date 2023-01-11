Quarterback questions linger ahead of Miami Dolphins' playoff game

The Dolphins are heading to the playoffs for the first time in six years, but questions remain over which quarterback will play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Driving the news: Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion in a Christmas Day game, had yet to be cleared to practice as of Monday evening after missing the team's last two games.

His backup, Teddy Bridgewater, didn't play the last game due to a dislocated pinky finger, leading the team to call in rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson for last weekend's playoff-clinching game.

Be smart: Miami enters the playoffs as the underdog and would be eliminated with a loss.

Having Tagovailoa out there likely gives the team its best chance to win a playoff game for the first time since 2000.

Yes, but: Sports commentators are divided on whether Miami should play Tagovailoa given his history of concussions this year.

Radio host Dan Le Batard said this week that Tagovailoa "should not play again this season."

"I don't think you can do that and call yourself an organization that actually cares about the human being in that uniform," he said on the "Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz. "

Flashback: Tagovailoa has already been diagnosed with two concussions this season, the first on Sept. 29.

Prior to that, he appeared to show concussion symptoms during a Sept. 25 game against the Bills but reentered the game, sparking an NFL investigation and change in the concussion protocol .

What we're watching: Coach Mike McDaniel said he hoped to get further clarity on Tagovailoa's situation today but stressed he would only practice if doctors cleared him.