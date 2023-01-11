ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Richmond

What to expect in the 2023 General Assembly session

By Ned Oliver
Axios Richmond
Axios Richmond
 3 days ago

Expect more show than substance as the General Assembly convenes for its 2023 session today.

What's happening: Lawmakers, in town for less than two months, are teeing up policy proposals on abortion, energy, taxes and schools.

Yes, but: No one expects any major breakthroughs. Control of the legislature is divided between Republicans in the House and Democrats in the Senate.

  • "I think the 2023 legislative session is going to be like a summer thunderstorm where it doesn't rain — lots of thunderclaps and lightning bolts but no measurable precipitation," Albert Pollard, a former Democratic House member and now a lobbyist, told the AP .

Between the lines: With every seat in the General Assembly up for re-election later this year, campaign concerns and all the associated posturing will be many lawmakers' top priority.

State of play: Here's where things stand heading into day one.

⚕️ Abortion: Gov. Youngkin has called for a 15-week ban, which Democrats have vowed to block and Republicans in the House now acknowledge probably won't go anywhere.

  • "I would be very surprised if anything of substance comes out of this General Assembly on abortion," said Republican House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert earlier this week, per the Times-Dispatch .

💸 Taxes: Republicans are pursuing $1 billion in tax cuts for individuals and businesses. Democrats say they want cuts targeted to help the state's poorest residents.

🏥 Mental health: This is a rare point of bipartisan agreement, with Democrats voicing support for Gov. Youngkin's proposal to boost the state's beleaguered mental health system.

🍎 Education: There may also be some consensus on raising teacher pay, with Youngkin proposing one-time bonuses and Democrats pushing for permanent raises.

  • Republicans are also pursuing school choice legislation that would redirect some state funding for public schools to private institutions.

🌿 Marijuana: Lawmakers plan to put forward legislation opening retail sales of recreational marijuana, which House Republicans blocked last year.

  • GOP leaders say they haven't decided whether they will move on the issue this year.
  • "We're looking to the governor for guidance," Gilbert said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session

The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would require that all infants born after attempted abortions get medical care, the first abortion-related legislation from the House GOP majority after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer. The measure, titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, passed in a mainly 220-210-1…
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Lawmakers moving to repeal "line warming" ban

(The Center Square) – New York lawmakers are moving to repeal a prohibition on handing out food and water to voters waiting at the polls on election days.A bill approved by the state Senate Monday would effectively repeal the law, known as a line warming ban, by tweaking the language of the more than century old statute.The measure's primary sponsor, Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, said the statute "places an additional burden on voters and organizations by essentially prohibiting organizations from working to support voters while they may wait in line."“New York is notorious for having incredibly long lines in select...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Richmond

Virginia's abortion fight begins

Language tucked into Gov. Youngkin's proposed budget sets aside $50,000 to pay to incarcerate people who violate a 15-week abortion ban he is pursuing.Why it matters: It's the opening salvo in the fight over abortion rights in the coming legislative session, which begins Jan. 11.What's happening: Democrats blasted Youngkin for not mentioning or otherwise noting the appropriation when he formally presented his budget last week.The allocation is required under procedural rules in the General Assembly, which require a minimum of $50,000 in new corrections funding for any new laws that could increase the state's prison population.What they're saying: "The Governor...
VIRGINIA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
AOL Corp

Can GOP moderates in the House outflank the right?

Kevin McCarthy’s weeklong fight to become speaker of the House was called an embarrassment and a fiasco by many, but one of Washington’s most trusted voices on how to reform and improve Congress saw something much more positive. Yes, there was grandstanding by some House Republicans who spend...
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Joe Biden’s gift to Jim Jordan

In a September interview with CBS’ SCOTT PELLEY for “60 Minutes,” President JOE BIDEN blasted DONALD TRUMP for taking sensitive classified materials with him to Mar-a-Lago. When he learned the news, Biden said he instantly wanted to know “how that could possibly happen.” He worried that the documents contained information “that may compromise sources and methods.” He was flummoxed how “anyone could be that irresponsible.”
Axios Richmond

What to know about Democrats' firehouse primary for Virginia's special House race

It's showdown day for Virginia Democrats.What's happening: The party is holding a primary to pick its nominee to replace the late Rep. Don McEachin in Congress.Why it matters: The contest is pitting basically the entire Democratic establishment, lined up behind state Sen. Jenn McClellan, against state Sen. Joe Morrissey.Here's what to know about this unusual election day …The primary is being organized and run entirely by the state's Democratic Party.That's because state-run primaries aren't an option outside the typical election calendar.Voting is open to anyone registered in the district, but participants are required to sign a loyalty pledge promising to support the eventual nominee.Voting won't take place at typical polling locations: Participants must travel to one of seven voting locations, four of which are in the Richmond area.Worth noting: In addition to frontrunners McClellan and Morrissey, two other candidates will appear on the ballot: Joe Preston, a Petersburg attorney and former state delegate.Tavorise K. Marks, an insurance agent who previously served as vice president of the Chesterfield NAACP.🗳 What's next: Ballots won't be counted until Wednesday morning, and results aren't expected until early afternoon.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios Richmond

Why Virginia's Bob Good opposes Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Bob Good, an ultra conservative congressman from the Lynchburg area, has been one of about two dozen consistent GOP votes against Rep. Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House speaker.What's happening: Good, who has been calling McCarthy a swamp creature, told Politico late last month that the bad blood dates to McCarthy's efforts to keep Good out of office two years ago.That included donations to then-GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman, whom Good was challenging in part because Riggleman officiated a same-sex wedding.According to Good, McCarthy never made a move to clear the air until last month when he realized he needed Good's vote.What they're saying: Good says McCarthy just isn't conservative enough and will never win his vote.“He doesn't have anything that I want,” he told Politico.Worth noting: He's the only Republican from Virginia opposing McCarthy.What's next: The House GOP is expected to keep trying to elect a speaker on Thursday.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios Richmond

Flashback: When Virginia's House fell into chaos

As House Republicans in Washington, D.C., fight over who should lead the chamber, it's worth taking a moment to remember the time the Virginia Capitol fell into chaos amid a leadership fight.Flashback: There was jeering, shouting and pounding on desks in the House of Delegates.It was 1998, and Democrats still dominated in Virginia. But Republicans had made big gains, putting them on the cusp of controlling half the House seats — if only Democrats would agree to seat three new GOP delegates before the vote for speaker.That's all per a Washington Post story from the time, shared this week by present-day political reporter Michael Pope at WVTF.The loud play for power, which you can relive right now on YouTube courtesy of the Library of Virginia, didn't work, and after a five-hour standoff, Democrats re-elected their speaker.Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show that Michael Pope works at WVTF, not WVCE.
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios Richmond

Axios Richmond

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
382
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Richmond is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/richmond

Comments / 0

Community Policy