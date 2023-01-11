Affordable housing creation announced at Detroit Policy Conference
A new financing option would help pay for affordable housing creation downtown, Mayor Mike Duggan said at the annual Detroit Regional Chamber policy conference Tuesday at MotorCity Casino.
Details: Developments with 20% of their units reserved for households with income of $31,350 - $62,650 (depending on if it's a single resident or larger family) would have access to the loans.
- Developers offering apartments affordable enough under federal guidelines could get assistance with 20-40% of hard construction costs.
The latest: The first development that could take advantage of these low-interest loans is the $1.5 billion District Detroit proposal from Stephen Ross and the Ilitches (more on them later).
- The Downtown Development Authority , which captures city tax dollars for economic development, first needs to approve guidelines for the loan program during its meeting today.
What they're saying: "That's what a city is about, people have different incomes and different backgrounds living together," Duggan said.
Separately, the future of downtown following the pandemic was the major theme of the conference.
- Average daily workers in downtown Detroit slid from 56,344 in October 2019 to 18,165 in October 2022, the Chamber said — a 68% drop.
- Detroit ranks 59 out of 62 largest cities for returning people to in-person work.
Of note: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist for the first time publicly hinted at a possible run for U.S. Senate following Sen. Debbie Stabenow's decision not to seek re-election in 2024.
- "This is something my wife and I are thinking about," Gilchrist said in a forum with Detroit Today's Stephen Henderson.
Comments / 0