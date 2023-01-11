ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus criticized over shooting death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed

By Tyler Buchanan
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 3 days ago

Family members and activists continue to seek justice and information in the October shooting death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed.

The latest : With an investigation ongoing, City Council members heard criticism Monday of Columbus' treatment of Sinzae's family in the shooting's aftermath.

A timeline:

Oct. 12 : Sinzae, who was Black, is shot and killed at the Hilltop's Wedgewood Village Apartments, the city's 111th homicide of 2022.

  • Sinzae's obituary says he enjoyed listening to music, playing video games and hanging out with friends.

Oct. 13 : A white fellow Wedgewood resident, Krieg Butler, 36, is arrested in the case . Bond is set at $1 million.

  • A witness reported seeing Butler exit a truck, fire his weapon at Sinzae and flee the scene, per court records . It's unclear if Butler and Sinzae knew each other.

Oct. 20 : Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack dismisses the case, after Butler reportedly claimed self-defense.

Nov. 29 : A 14-year-old girl is injured in another Wedgewood shooting .

Dec. 17 : Suleeman Abdi, 25, is shot and killed at the complex.

  • WBNS-TV reports the city had already spent much of 2022 urging the complex's owners to make necessary safety improvements.
  • 17 homicides have been reported at Wedgewood since 2017.

Late December/early January : Sinzae's death receives a spike in attention on social media and from national news outlets .

Jan. 1 : Family members demand Butler's arrest, Tyack's removal as prosecutor and a federal hate crime investigation to commence.

Jan. 9 : City leaders acknowledged the criticism for failing to provide Sinzae's family with customary trauma counseling and not informing them Butler would be released from jail.

What's next: The police department says it is awaiting "key forensic and ballistic evidence" to turn over to the county prosecutor.

  • Tyack has left open the possibility that charges will later be presented to a grand jury.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Murder suspects in infant death are on the run, police say

Murder suspects in infant death are on the run, police …. Murder suspects in infant death are on the run, police say. ‘Savage’ Short North beating sees family sue bars …. A Short North business has been accused of acting negligently and recklessly when two of its employees fatally...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after shooting at south Columbus McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to a scene at a McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South High Street close to 9:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Savage’ Short North beating sees family sue bars for wrongful death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Short North business has been accused of acting negligently and recklessly when two of its employees fatally attacked a 37-year-old man outside its establishment. In a wrongful death lawsuit filed on Friday, the family of Gregory Coleman, Jr. claimed that Julep and other similarly-owned Columbus-area restaurants failed to adequately prevent […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gunshot victim recovering after emergency surgery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is recovering from several gunshot wounds to the chest after a shooting yesterday in the South Side neighborhood of Columbus. On Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Columbus police were called to the 600 block of Frebis Avenue on reports of a shooting. Officers found a 35-year-old woman who had reportedly […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two wanted, charged in death of Columbus infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced to 12+ years for drug trafficking

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Columbus man will spend the next 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case in northern Ohio. Patrick A. Anaya was sentenced on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Murdered in Chillicothe, Police Release Details on Shooting

Chillicote – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The victim later was pronounced deceased.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Axios Columbus

Axios Columbus

Columbus, OH
601
Followers
547
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Columbus, anchored by Tyler Buchanan and Alissa Widman Neese, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/columbus

Comments / 0

Community Policy