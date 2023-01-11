Columbus criticized over shooting death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed
Family members and activists continue to seek justice and information in the October shooting death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed.
The latest : With an investigation ongoing, City Council members heard criticism Monday of Columbus' treatment of Sinzae's family in the shooting's aftermath.
A timeline:
Oct. 12 : Sinzae, who was Black, is shot and killed at the Hilltop's Wedgewood Village Apartments, the city's 111th homicide of 2022.
- Sinzae's obituary says he enjoyed listening to music, playing video games and hanging out with friends.
Oct. 13 : A white fellow Wedgewood resident, Krieg Butler, 36, is arrested in the case . Bond is set at $1 million.
- A witness reported seeing Butler exit a truck, fire his weapon at Sinzae and flee the scene, per court records . It's unclear if Butler and Sinzae knew each other.
Oct. 20 : Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack dismisses the case, after Butler reportedly claimed self-defense.
Nov. 29 : A 14-year-old girl is injured in another Wedgewood shooting .
Dec. 17 : Suleeman Abdi, 25, is shot and killed at the complex.
- WBNS-TV reports the city had already spent much of 2022 urging the complex's owners to make necessary safety improvements.
- 17 homicides have been reported at Wedgewood since 2017.
Late December/early January : Sinzae's death receives a spike in attention on social media and from national news outlets .
Jan. 1 : Family members demand Butler's arrest, Tyack's removal as prosecutor and a federal hate crime investigation to commence.
Jan. 9 : City leaders acknowledged the criticism for failing to provide Sinzae's family with customary trauma counseling and not informing them Butler would be released from jail.
What's next: The police department says it is awaiting "key forensic and ballistic evidence" to turn over to the county prosecutor.
- Tyack has left open the possibility that charges will later be presented to a grand jury.
