Washington, DC

Do you have what it takes to be a D.C. mascot?

By Paige Hopkins, Cuneyt Dil, Chelsea Cirruzzo
 3 days ago

Data: Axios research. Visual: Jacque Schrag and Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photos: Washington Commanders, G Fiume/Getty Images, John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images, and Rich Kessler/NBAE via Getty Images

Don’t be fooled. Despite his size, Major Tuddy is not the heaviest mascot suit in town.

Yes, but: Being a D.C. mascot requires far more than just the ideal height and weight. To cheer our local teams on to victory, mascots might have to referee a youth hockey game , dance with the Washington Ballet , or film a hype intro video .

  • If you think you have what it takes, you can tryout to be a Racing President now.

Axios DC, anchored by Chelsea Cirruzzo, Cuneyt Dil and Paige Hopkins

