Do you have what it takes to be a D.C. mascot?

The way we see it, you have two options for your white elephant gift this year:You can go the safe route — a candle, or maybe a mug.Or, you can win the party by gifting The 7th Annual Capital Jazz Fest shirt, circa 1999.For the Very Online, you know the shirt. The one where the A in “jazz” is replaced by a drawing of the Washington Monument, which absolutely does not spell “jazz.” Of note: We’ve long wanted to know the backstory behind the shirt, and whether the actual Jazz Fest had anything to do with it. But the group didn’t return our calls. Details: Buy the shirt here or here.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 29 DAYS AGO