FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
cnyhomepage.com
Whitesboro Central School District working to implement changes after mascot ruling
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Whitesboro is just one of the many districts across New York working to remove Native American mascots from their schools. “We are the Whitesboro Warriors and one of the changes that we need to make has to do with some of the imagery that we’ve used over the years with regards to our school district,” said Brian Bellair, Whitesboro Central School District Superintendent.
Bridgeport students forced to move to another school due to teacher vacancies
Bridgeport school officials announced Friday that nearly 70 students will be moved from Wilbur Cross School to the Thomas Hooker School because of teacher vacancies. This will affect seventh and eighth grade students and will begin on Jan. 23.
localsyr.com
Champions Birthdays: January 14, 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The NewsChannel 9 team is wishing our Saturday, January 14, 2023 Champions a very happy birthday!. If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday.
localsyr.com
Entering the healthcare field through OCC
(WSYR-TV) — Since the pandemic began, the need for help in the world of healthcare has skyrocketed. To try and ease those pains, Onondaga Community College has created new degree and certificate programs, and have more than a dozen outstanding career options for those interested in joining the field.
Some schools north of Syracuse report closings, delays: Friday, Jan. 13
Some schools are reporting delays or closings this morning due to weather-related concerns. Our information comes directly from school officials, school websites and news reports. We’ll continue to update the list as it changes. You can now click on any column heading to sort the information by that column.
localsyr.com
First construction contract signed for I-81 project
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday, January 12, the Office of the State Comptroller approved the first construction contract for the I-81 viaduct project. The $295.4 million contract was awarded to Salt City Contractors, LLC. Salt City Contractors is a combination of three contractors:. Lancaster Development. Tully Construction Co. Cold...
localsyr.com
Great Northern’s closure leaves no place to cheer for Pop Warner
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The parking lot is all the Baldwinsville Pop Warner Cheer team can access at Great Northern Mall these days. “We used to have a location inside here at Great Northern,” explained Baldwinsville Pop Warner Cheerleading Commissioner Michelle Dautrich. “It is of course since closed. We have some very specific guidelines we need for practice facility.”
Central Square Central School District Lockdown Incident
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – At approximately 9:35 a.m., the high school administration received a phone call from a community. member informing us that she might have seen something sticking out of a backpack of someone walking. along Route 11 that she thought resembled the barrel of a long gun....
waer.org
City-issued trash carts to soon be rolled out across Syracuse
About 10,000 households in select neighborhoods across Syracuse will soon begin using city-issued trash carts as the city moves forward with the initial stages of semi-automating trash collection. The large containers with wheels and lids will roll out starting in April. City of Syracuse Chief Operating Officer Corey Dunham told...
Syracuse judge strikes down NY vaccine mandate for health workers, rules state overstepped its authority
Syracuse, N.Y. — A state Supreme Court judge in Syracuse on Friday struck down a statewide mandate for medical staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Judge Gerard Neri ruled that Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state’s health department overstepped their authority by sidestepping the Legislature and making permanent the mandate meant to limit transmission of Covid in hospitals and health care facilities.
Company news: Leadership Greater Syracuse announces 2 board members; new officers
Leadership Greater Syracuse announce that two community members have joined its board of directors. Bishop Colette Matthews-Carter of Interfaith Works. Matthews-Carter is the director of the El-Hindi Center for Dialogue & Action at Interfaith Works. She is a diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner, trainer and facilitator. She is also a pastor at Zion Hill World Harvest Baptist Church in Syracuse as well as a 1997 graduate of Leadership Greater Syracuse. Matthews-Carter has received numerous awards for her impact on the community and has served on several boards including immediate past president of the NAACP Syracuse Onondaga County. She will serve a three-year term.
WKTV
Deputies investigate threat made by VVS student on school bus; no credibility found
VERONA, N.Y. – Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Middle School Friday morning to investigate a threat made on a school bus the day before. According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, they were contacted regarding a middle school student who made a...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Is Pizza Hut returning to Cortland?
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. If you live in the Cortland area and have been stuck in a rut without Pizza Hut — You will like this Your Stories Q&A!. The YS Team has received a few questions when it comes to Pizza Hut in different areas of Central New York. Most of the time, the viewer wants to know if a closed Pizza Hut will reopen or if another business will move into the vacant building.
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
localsyr.com
Bridge Street Host Chat – January 12, 2023
(WSYR-TV) — Steve is joined by Lisa Matto Thursday as a co-host. Lisa, who as appeared on Bridge Street as a guest, is the author of “The Upside of Downs,” a book about her daughter with Downs Syndrome. As we get to know Lisa, the two chat...
How long was your hospital emergency room wait? syracuse.com wants to hear about it
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse hospital emergency rooms are often gridlocked because of a shortage of nurses and staffed beds. Long waits are commonplace for patients seeking ER care. Some people who need to be admitted sometimes spend days in ERs waiting for beds to become available elsewhere in the hospital.
CNY Jazz Black History Cabaret presents female double bill
On Sunday, Feb. 26, this year’s CNY Jazz Black History Month Cabaret will raise the roof of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown’s Finger Lakes Ballroom with a 5 p.m. concert performance by Althea Rene and Jeanette Harris. George Kilpatrick, media pioneer and community affairs activist will be honored with the 2023 Pioneer Public Service Award.
WKTV
Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant
ROME, N.Y. – A new brewery may be coming to Rome after the Oneida County Board of Legislators voted Wednesday to apply for grant funding through the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative. The county is asking for $1.8 million to renovate an old parachute dry-out facility that...
See 5 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices over $300,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — A total of five towns in Onondaga County have average home sale prices over $300,000, according to new data. The towns include Lysander, Manlius, Pompey, Spafford and Skaneateles. Skaneateles has the highest average home sale price in the county at over $1.03 million, according to data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
