Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. – A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people in central Alabama and another in Georgia and knocked out power to tens of thousands on Thursday, while a tornado spawned by the system shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.
EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado
DENVER – A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said. And...
Speech groups criticize Florida school for scrapping play
NEW YORK – Free speech groups have condemned the abrupt cancellation by Florida administrators of a high school student production of Paula Vogel’s play “Indecent,” which explores a flashpoint in Jewish and queer theatrical history. The National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America, and the Dramatists Legal...
Operation Ghost Busted: 76 indicted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking investigation
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A newly-unsealed indictment names 76 people as part of a plan to move large amounts of drugs into Southeast Georgia, and much of the conspiracy operated from inside Georgia state prisons, the U.S. Department of Justice for the Southern District of Georgia announced Wednesday. The indictment...
Former St. Johns County preschool employee accused of molesting child expected in court Thursday
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Anthony Guadalupe, who is facing 12 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and two counts of lewd demonstration in connection with children, is expected in court Thursday morning for his pretrial hearing. However, his attorney requested he not appear in court. According to St....
State files motion for 6-member jury in trial of Aiden Fucci, teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office for the Seventh Judicial Circuit has filed a motion to impanel a six-member jury for the trial of Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, according to St. Johns County court records. In the motion, the...
Thursday is last day to apply for FEMA support after Hurricane Ian
Thursday is the last day you can apply for FEMA disaster relief if you had property loss or damage from Hurricane Ian. The deadline to apply for relief from Hurricane Nicole is coming up next month. If you had damage from both storms, you need to fill out the two...
Ex-St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office finance director wants reduced sentence
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A former St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office finance director, who was sentenced in August 2021 to 88 months in prison for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the agency, is asking for a reduced prison sentence. Additionally, Raye Brutnell was ordered to pay...
