Georgia State

Related
News4Jax.com

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. – A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people in central Alabama and another in Georgia and knocked out power to tens of thousands on Thursday, while a tornado spawned by the system shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma.
GEORGIA STATE
EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado

DENVER – A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said. And...
ALABAMA STATE
Speech groups criticize Florida school for scrapping play

NEW YORK – Free speech groups have condemned the abrupt cancellation by Florida administrators of a high school student production of Paula Vogel’s play “Indecent,” which explores a flashpoint in Jewish and queer theatrical history. The National Coalition Against Censorship, PEN America, and the Dramatists Legal...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Thursday is last day to apply for FEMA support after Hurricane Ian

Thursday is the last day you can apply for FEMA disaster relief if you had property loss or damage from Hurricane Ian. The deadline to apply for relief from Hurricane Nicole is coming up next month. If you had damage from both storms, you need to fill out the two...

