Bill Gates confirms he's still on team Android, not iPhone
Bill Gates previously said he prefers carrying around an Android and not an iPhone because he wants "to keep track of everything."
Android Authority
Is Oppo intentionally trying to ruin OnePlus?
There are undoubtedly fans out there who believe Oppo has ruined OnePlus. But is Oppo deliberately trying to sabotage OnePlus? Or are these changes merely the by-product of a parent manufacturer that doesn’t know how to handle its younger sibling of a brand?. OnePlus was far from the perfect...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23 series battery life: What to expect?
Samsung's upcoming flagships pack some welcome and unexpected improvements. With the next Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for early February, we expect Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship smartphones to launch imminently. As with previous generations, the South Korean giant will launch three devices this year, each competing in a different price class.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra: Will the new handset be worth the wait?
According to current rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite similar to its predecessor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the most powerful flagship Samsung offers, but that’s not the case for much longer. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to debut this February 1, packing quite a few improvements under the hood. What’s new with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and is it worth waiting for? Let’s take a look at the current rumored changes in our quick Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra comparison.
Vox
Coming soon: Beef, coffee, and chocolate, without a side of environmental destruction
Benji Jones is a senior environmental reporter at Vox, covering biodiversity loss and climate change. Before joining Vox, he was a senior energy reporter at Insider. Benji previously worked as a wildlife researcher. This story is part of a group of stories called. The biodiversity crisis, explained. Many popular grocery...
Android Authority
Apple may ditch physical power and volume buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro
An Apple analyst claims Apple is going to test using solid-state power and volume buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro. If users respond well to the change, Apple could start using solid-state buttons on other models. Apple’s Taptic Engine could be used to simulate the “clicky” feel of a real...
Android Authority
TECNO goes global: The PHANTOM X2 Series leads the charge in premium innovation
If there’s one company that has truly moved the needle in recent years in terms of global recognition and innovation, it’s TECNO. The brand was a dark horse outside of a few locales, but now it’s making head-turning strides in over 70 markets globally. The key products...
Android Authority
10 best package tracking apps for Android and iOS
These aren't for the occasional order on Amazon. Package tracking is something we all do these days. You order something from somewhere, and it shows up eventually. Some folks order more things than others, and that necessitates a need for a package tracker. Package tracking apps help you track your packages from various shippers in a single, handy UI. It’s right up there with other excellent Android tools and utilities. A good one should have a wide range of compatibility with shippers and a clean UI. Here are the best package tracking apps for both Android and iOS.
Bill Gates says he'll sell what he owns to fund his philanthropic foundation
When asked if it was "contradictory" for him to be a humanitarian while owning so much farmland, Bill Gates said, "Everything I own will be sold."
Android Authority
Motorola Moto G Play (2023) review: Limited reach
Motorola Moto G Play (2023) The Motorola Moto G Play (2023) is a 2023 device with a 2021 mentality. It hasn't learned too many tricks since the last version, and the budget Android realm seems to be moving on without one of its oldest brands. While it's still one of the most affordable Android phones around, it's easy to get more through a carrier deal.
Android Authority
New Galaxy S23 renders give us a closer look at Samsung's base flagship
A redesigned camera setup and curved edges are two notable details here. More Samsung Galaxy S23 renders have leaked online. The images give us a better look at the rear cameras and other design details. We’ve already seen a ton of Galaxy S23 series rumors and leaks, and renders are...
Android Authority
How to make a copy of a Microsoft Word document
Always have a backup plan with Microsoft Word. When working on an important document in Microsoft Word, it’s always a good idea to back up your content. This means saving your work regularly and making a copy of a version you wish to keep. Let’s quickly review how to make a copy of a Word document.
Android Authority
The best Motorola Moto G Power 2022 cases available
Whether you need a waterproof, wallet, or extra-rugged case, you've got plenty of good options. If you’ve just snagged a Motorola Moto G Power (2022) and need a case, we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find the best cases for your phone and choices to suit all tastes. And be sure to come back occasionally; new cases might crop up now and then.
Android Authority
The Weekly Authority: 📅 Galaxy Unpacked date confirmed
Plus Galaxy S23 teaser videos, Microsoft's ChatGPT investment, Ubisoft delays, AI interns, and more top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 227th edition is here with a confirmed Galaxy Unpacked date, Galaxy S23 teaser videos, eSIM transfer profiles for Pixels, Ubisoft delays, AI interns, and much, much more.
Android Authority
T-Mobile has Pixel owners confused as it fails to deliver January's update
Pixel owners are reporting that their devices never received January’s monthly update. The problem seems to only be affecting Pixel owners on T-Mobile. Some users claim their devices are still stuck on November’s update. There’s a lot of confusion going on among Pixel owners right now. Specifically among...
Android Authority
T-Mobile allegedly wants to buy Mint Mobile, the carrier owned by Ryan Reynolds
This would be a huge payday for actor Ryan Reynolds, who owns a quarter of Mint Mobile. A new report suggests T-Mobile and Mint Mobile might be in talks about an acquisition. Mint already uses T-Mobile’s network, so this likely wouldn’t affect coverage too much. Pricing, availability of...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📺 New Chromecast with Google TV incoming
Plus more Galaxy S23 renders, a new Pentagon UFO report, and Chuck E. Cheese floppy disks. 🖋️ Happy Friday, everyone! This week I discovered the magic of brown ink. It’s a nice variation to the standard black and blue you see everywhere, adding a little touch of interest to all of my handwritten notes. As someone whose favorite color is brown (don’t @ me), I’m not sure what took me this long. Anyway, here’s some tech news.
Android Authority
How to exit full screen on Windows and Mac
Get rid of screen distractions. Going full screen on your computer has lots of advantages. The main one is that it removes all other screen distractions, so you can focus on the task at hand. But what when you want to exit full screen on Windows or Mac? Each operating system has its own couple of easy ways to jump in and out of full screen without really thinking about it.
Android Authority
Facer faces competition from TimeShow, a new watch face app from Mobvoi
Mobvoi launched a new app for smartwatches called TimeShow. TimeShow gives users access to dozens of watch faces with new faces added weekly. Creators can get paid for making and sharing their own watch faces using the TimeShow DIY site. The AI tech company known as Mobvoi has launched a...
Android Authority
Stadia's final act will be to unlock Bluetooth support on its controllers
Stadia will be shutting down next week. As one last hurrah, the Stadia Team says it’s enabling Bluetooth pairing on Stadia controllers. The company also just released one last game. When Google launched Stadia back in 2019, the company also offered Stadia-branded controllers. The wireless controllers were specially designed...
