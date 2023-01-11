Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
Police Interview Reveals Waupaca County ’92 Double Homicide Suspect’s Confession
WAUPACA COUNTY (WTAQ-WLUK) – A police interview with Tony Haase about a 1992 double murder was played in court Friday, as he was ordered Friday to stand trial in the case. Haase was charged in August with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years before. Haase’s father was killed in a snowmobile crash in 1977, and one of those drivers was Togstad’s father.
94.3 Jack FM
Teen Accused in Fatal Green Bay Crash Wants Case Moved to Juvenile Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 15-year-old girl charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Now, the defense is seeking to have Sienna Pecore’s case moved to juvenile court before her arraignment is held. Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan Police investigating after shooting outside of restaurant
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police are investigating after a shooting outside a restaurant. Officers were called just around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of people fighting and shots fired in the parking lot of the Thai Cafe at 1227 N. 14th Street. When officers arrived on scene...
WSAW
Trial ordered for suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW/WLUK) - A judge in Waupaca County has ruled that the 52-year-old man recently charged with the 1992 murders of two people will head to trial. Tony Haase remains in the Waupaca County Jail on a $2 million cash bond. Friday, the court heard testimony from a senior...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Teen ordered to face trial for fatal high-speed crash
Brown County fire affects families with children with special emotional, behavioral needs. There's no word yet from Macht Village Programs about their future after the destructive fire. Parents dealing with loss of Macht Village Programs, hope it's temporary. Updated: 4 hours ago. "I really just don't know what their next...
Court case against Green Bay teen accused in fatal hit-and-run moves forward
A 15-year-old girl is facing a reckless homicide charge in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 17-year-old boy in Green Bay.
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
94.3 Jack FM
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Fond du Lac Shooting Death
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the suspects in a 2021 murder pleaded not guilty Thursday. Eric Perry, 28, entered the not guilty pleas to counts of first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery in connection with the shooting death of Benzel Rose on Oct. 17, 2021. No...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
WBAY Green Bay
Shawano County completes investigation into police shooting
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into a shooting involving Shawano Police. The department worked with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office has now handed it over to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Police Find Owner of Dog Involved in Reported Bite Incident on Velp Avenue
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Early on Thursday morning, a victim running on Velp Avenue sustained minor injuries from bite from a yellow Labrador Retriever type dog. She was treated at a local hospital, and police issued a notice looking for the owner. The owner has since been located...
94.3 Jack FM
Competency Exam Ordered for Oconto County Man Accused of Killing Mother, Stepfather
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A competency exam was ordered Thursday for David Steinmetz, the Oconto County man who allegedly killed his mother and her husband. Steinmetz, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the deaths of Lori Steinmetz, 55, and Paul Brennan, 75.
wiproud.com
Adults, juvenile arrested at Wisconsin middle school following a disturbance
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Several adults and one juvenile was taken into custody after police responded to a disturbance at Merrill Middle School in the City of Oshkosh. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, around 2:15 p.m., a School Resource Officer requested emergency assistance at Merrill Middle School due to a large physical altercation between several individuals.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 12, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday January 12, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/12/23 Two Suspected Drug Dealers Captured
Two Fond du Lac men suspected of being part of a large methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution ring are now in custody. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Wojkiewicz and 41-year-old Anthony Tynan were wanted by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s and Fond du Lac Police officials. The drug ring is suspected of having delivered and distributed over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022. They were also suspected of being involved in the early stages of fentanyl distribution. At the beginning of December seven arrests were announced with 3 suspects still at large including Wojkiewicz and Tynan. Sheriff’s officials say thanks in large part to anonymous tips and information provided by the public Wojkiewicz was taken into custody in Texas Tuesday. Tynan was captured in Fond du Lac Wednesday. Still wanted is 23-year-old Jason Norton from Michigan.
Several taken into custody after Oshkosh school disturbance
Several adults and one juvenile have been taken into custody following a fight at a mid-Wisconsin middle school. Oshkosh police say that after a fight between two students earlier in the day Wednesday at Merrill Middle School, family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school around 2:15 p.m. and started a disturbance. School staff and the school’s resource officer told them they needed to leave, but they refused to do so and “created a physical disturbance with school staff.” Police say several Oshkosh police officers responded to assist, and several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.
WATCH: Winnebago County child almost hit by driver while getting on school bus
Last week a child in Winnebago was almost struck by a car while getting on a school bus. The child was stepping onto the bus when an out-of-control driver swerved and narrowly avoided the child.
wapl.com
Fight involving knife, gun evacuates Shawano Walmart
SHAWANO, Wis. — Two people are arrested following a fight at a Shawano business. Police were called to the Walmart in the 1200 block of E. Green Bay Street around 1:45 p.m. Monday. The fight included a knife and a gun, which led the store to be evacuated. No...
94.3 Jack FM
Full Scale Police Response To Shawano Walmart
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons — including a knife and a gun — were involved.
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for suspects in shooting at Green Bay apartment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in shots fired at an apartment building early Monday. At about 1:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate “gunfire that had struck and entered” an apartment in the 500 block of S. Fisk Street. A 20-year-old...
