Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, officers shot at; 2 persons arrested

MILWAUKEE - Charges have been filed against two persons who allegedly shot at officers during a high-speed chase in Milwaukee early on Friday morning, Jan. 6. The accused are Afrisawn Dedrick and Tysheonna Jones. Dedrick was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon, possession...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

29th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old man was killed in a homicide near 29th and Hampton on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the Milwaukee man died from his wounds on the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD: 2 men shot while traveling in vehicle near 33rd and Townsend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two young people were shot near 33rd and Townsend on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say it happened around 3 p.m. According to police, two Milwaukee men, ages 19 and 20, were traveling in a vehicle when shots were fired and they were subsequently struck. They arrived...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Suspects in Milwaukee shooting, stolen vehicle pursuit arrested in Wood County

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people accused of leading police on a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee have been arrested in Wood County. Investigators said on Jan. 6, Milwaukee Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect began shooting at officers. Milwaukee Police ended the pursuit and began an investigation to determine the suspects.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shawn Luckette guilty; fatal shooting of man near 44th and Fiebrantz

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Shawn Luckette guilty on Thursday, Jan. 12 in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. Luckette faced a single charge of homicide by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan fight leads to shooting near 14th and Michigan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Police Department received a report that a group of people was actively fighting in a parking lot near 14th and Michigan on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. The caller reported that several gunshots were heard. Officers arrived and found that there was a fight between two groups...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police: 1,600 guns stolen from cars in past two years

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department is warning car owners to park in secure areas and to leave their firearms at home. Thursday, Milwaukee police Chief Jeffrey Norman said they've seen more thieves targeting cars for guns. "We've seen an increase of guns stolen from vehicles. This gives greater accessibility...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Church purse thief: Shorewood, Whitefish Bay police seek man

SHOREWOOD, Wis. - "Thou shalt not steal" is one of the Ten Commandments, but police say it was ignored by a man suspected of being a serial purse-snatcher. Even worse, the crimes in question happened during Mass. "As Catholics, we come to Mass and receive the body of Jesus, and...
SHOREWOOD, WI
WISN

Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls family plea; impacted by accused drunk driver

MILWAUKEE - Michael Schimming's family was on their way to church when an intoxicated man crashed into their car on Sunday morning, Jan. 1. The family was forever changed that day. Now, Schimming asks for support in order to manage the remains of a once-happy family. "There were two missed...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Former police captain sentenced; 2 years probation, possession of narcotics

TWIN LAKES, Wis. - A former Twin Lakes police captain was sentenced by a Kenosha County judge on Friday, Jan. 13 to two years probation. Dennis Linn pleaded guilty to one count of possession of narcotic drugs in November 2022. Three other charges against Linn were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.
TWIN LAKES, WI

