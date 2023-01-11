Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, officers shot at; 2 persons arrested
MILWAUKEE - Charges have been filed against two persons who allegedly shot at officers during a high-speed chase in Milwaukee early on Friday morning, Jan. 6. The accused are Afrisawn Dedrick and Tysheonna Jones. Dedrick was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon, possession...
Two charged, accused of shooting at Milwaukee police officers during pursuit
A West Allis man and a Milwaukee woman were recently charged after police say they shot at officers during a police pursuit.
One killed in shooting near 37th and Hampton, suspect arrested
One person has died and one has been arrested following a deadly shooting Friday night, according to Milwaukee Police.
46-year-old killed near 29th and Hampton: Milwaukee police
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night just before 11.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old man was killed in a homicide near 29th and Hampton on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the Milwaukee man died from his wounds on the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360,...
CBS 58
MPD: 2 men shot while traveling in vehicle near 33rd and Townsend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two young people were shot near 33rd and Townsend on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say it happened around 3 p.m. According to police, two Milwaukee men, ages 19 and 20, were traveling in a vehicle when shots were fired and they were subsequently struck. They arrived...
WEAU-TV 13
Suspects in Milwaukee shooting, stolen vehicle pursuit arrested in Wood County
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people accused of leading police on a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee have been arrested in Wood County. Investigators said on Jan. 6, Milwaukee Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect began shooting at officers. Milwaukee Police ended the pursuit and began an investigation to determine the suspects.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shawn Luckette guilty; fatal shooting of man near 44th and Fiebrantz
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Shawn Luckette guilty on Thursday, Jan. 12 in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. Luckette faced a single charge of homicide by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marcellus Duckworth sentenced, 25 years prison for teen girl's death
A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Marcellus Duckworth on Friday, Jan. 13 to 25 years in prison plus another 12 years of extended supervision. Duckworth is the Milwaukee man convicted in the shooting death of 15-year-old Gabby Landry near 65th and Thurston in Feb. 2022.
Why are Milwaukee County attorneys working out of police stations?
There’s a group of prosecutors from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office who spend more time in specific neighborhoods than at the courthouse.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan fight leads to shooting near 14th and Michigan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Police Department received a report that a group of people was actively fighting in a parking lot near 14th and Michigan on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. The caller reported that several gunshots were heard. Officers arrived and found that there was a fight between two groups...
WISN
Milwaukee police: 1,600 guns stolen from cars in past two years
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department is warning car owners to park in secure areas and to leave their firearms at home. Thursday, Milwaukee police Chief Jeffrey Norman said they've seen more thieves targeting cars for guns. "We've seen an increase of guns stolen from vehicles. This gives greater accessibility...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Church purse thief: Shorewood, Whitefish Bay police seek man
SHOREWOOD, Wis. - "Thou shalt not steal" is one of the Ten Commandments, but police say it was ignored by a man suspected of being a serial purse-snatcher. Even worse, the crimes in question happened during Mass. "As Catholics, we come to Mass and receive the body of Jesus, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Jail death; no 'criminal liability,' Brieon Green suicide
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued its formal determination on Wednesday, Jan. 11, finding "no basis for criminal liability related to the June 2022 death by suicide of Brieon Green on the part of any person, including any employee of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)."
WISN
Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
wtmj.com
Body camera footage denied release in DeShaunte Adams case, lawsuit pending
UPDATE: WTMJ News has been provided with a photo of DeShaunte Adams’ death certificate, which lists the manner of death as “pending.” It has been added to the gallery below. The family of DeShaunte Adams, the 43-year-old Milwaukee man who died in August 2022 after a shootout...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls family plea; impacted by accused drunk driver
MILWAUKEE - Michael Schimming's family was on their way to church when an intoxicated man crashed into their car on Sunday morning, Jan. 1. The family was forever changed that day. Now, Schimming asks for support in order to manage the remains of a once-happy family. "There were two missed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Former police captain sentenced; 2 years probation, possession of narcotics
TWIN LAKES, Wis. - A former Twin Lakes police captain was sentenced by a Kenosha County judge on Friday, Jan. 13 to two years probation. Dennis Linn pleaded guilty to one count of possession of narcotic drugs in November 2022. Three other charges against Linn were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.
CBS 58
Suspect arrested in connection to South Milwaukee double homicide
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the double homicide of two teenagers in South Milwaukee. Ava Allen, 17, and Jaelen Yracheta, 18, were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights on Dec. 29. Police say the...
