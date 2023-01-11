What level QB could Falcons add in free agency this offseason?

The Atlanta Falcons seem likely to add another quarterback this offseason, but what sort of QB are they looking for? With the eighth-overall pick in the NFL draft it seems unlikely that either Bryce Young or CJ Stroud would fall to them, so that makes it most probable that GM Terry Fontenot will look to add one in free agency.

John and Hugh take a look at the likely free agent QBs and which ones might interest them.

The real question isn't if the Falcons add a quarterback in free agency, but what level of QB they are trying to add to the mix. There are over 20 QBs who will be available in free agency, with various starting experience, and others who will be available via trade or who could be released later in the offseason.

Probably not realistic: Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson

Tom Brady doesn't seem like the kind of addition that would go over well with Falcons fans, and even if Lamar Jackson actually does reach free agency, would the Falcons get right back into a brutal salary cap situation by adding him after they finally got out of cap hell?

Immediate starter: Jimmy Garoppolo and Case Keenum

Jimmy G might be just the kind of competent passer to compliment a run-first offense and Case Keenum would likely require the type of salary that forces you to start him over Ridder.

Brought in to compete: Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater, Jacoby Brissett, & Gardner Minshew

This whole group of QBs has legitimate starting experience with varying degrees of success, but certainly seem unlikely to join the Falcons if not given a real chance to win the job via QB competition.

Backup but could win job: Mason Rudolph, CJ Beathard, Drew Lock, Nate Sudfeld, & Cooper Rush

These five quarterbacks could surprise and win the job, but they would possibly be more comfortable signing a deal knowing they are the backup to Ridder.

Any real interest here: Mike White, Kyle Allen, Nick Mullens & Jeff Driskell

Don't think you can expect much from the above group beyond being a true backup, almost no real potential to play unless there is an injury.

Too old to bother: Andy Dalton, Chad Henne, Blaine Gabbert, Joe Flacco, and Josh Johnson

Are you looking for a veteran to clearly be a backup while aiding Desmond Ridder? There are more than a few options who could ride out the remainder of their career in Atlanta.

Other options could be grabbing guys like Derek Carr or Ryan Tannehill if they become available, or even bringing Marcus Mariota back.

Of course, any decision that will be made by Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith will be determined by how they feel about the potential of Desmond Ridder to be a legitimate starter next season after only seeing him for 4 games this past year.