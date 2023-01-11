Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Investigation: A Gas Stove Ban? New York is already considering it
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Should you ditch your gas stove? New studies point to health risks, and that led a commissioner with the consumer product safety commission to call gas stoves a “hidden hazard.” For that reason… New York and California are considering prohibiting the sale of new gas appliances by the year 2030. When you use a gas stove, poisonous gases are released which are linked to asthma, even cancer.
WHEC TV-10
California latest to sue drug companies over insulin prices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Thursday announced it will sue the companies that make and promote most of the nation’s insulin, accusing them of scheming to illegally increase the price of the drug and demanding they return millions of dollars to some diabetics who state officials say were overcharged for the medicine they must have to survive.
WHEC TV-10
New Arizona governor wants to undo school voucher expansion
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to undo a massive expansion of a school voucher program championed last year by her GOP predecessor and other Republicans that lets students apply to use public money for private-school tuition and other education costs. In releasing its budget proposals...
WHEC TV-10
Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — With rain-soaked California expected to see more stormy weather over the weekend and into next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other state and federal officials pleaded with residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage. A series of storms has walloped the...
WHEC TV-10
Florida-bound Amtrak train delayed for almost a day
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida-bound Amtrak passenger train that started in Virginia was delayed for almost a day by the derailment of a freight train and a crew change, stranding hundreds of passengers in rural South Carolina for hours with few options. The trip on the southbound Amtrak...
WHEC TV-10
Hochul: Mobile sports betting generates $900 million in revenue in first year
ALBANY, N.Y. – Mobile sports betters wagered over $16 billion statewide during the year following New York’s legalization of online sports gambling. That’s according to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said Friday that online sports gambling generated over $900 million in revenue. As of Sunday, the one-year anniversary...
WHEC TV-10
Pause sought in wind farm ocean prep after 7th dead whale
BRIGANTINE, N.J. (AP) — Lawmakers at local, state and federal levels called Friday for a temporary pause in ocean floor preparation work for offshore wind farms in New Jersey and New York after another dead whale washed ashore in the area. The calls came as most of New Jersey’s...
WHEC TV-10
Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” caused damage as it moved through Selma. The weather service...
WHEC TV-10
Gates Fire District explains 5 double-digit tax hikes in 6 years
If you watched News10NBC this week you saw us uncover the snafu with fire tax bills in Gates and parts of Chili. The mistake undercharged homeowners. Now we’re focused on the size of the tax. In the Gates district, fire taxes have gone up double digits five out of the last six years. “Explain why you had to raise the taxes the way you did,” I asked the vice president of the Gates Fire District board of commissioners.
WHEC TV-10
California sheriff’s deputy seriously wounded in shooting
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and listed in serious condition Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The suspect is in custody, authorities said. Few details were immediately available, including information...
WHEC TV-10
California sheriff’s deputy shot, suspect in custody
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot Friday — just two weeks after another deputy in that department was slain in the line of duty — and the suspect is in custody, authorities said. Few details were immediately available, such as...
