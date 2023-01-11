ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis Park, MN

KMOV

Woman found shot dead in running vehicle in Hyde Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was found dead in a running vehicle Friday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The woman, between 40 and 50 years of age, was found not conscious or breathing in a running vehicle in the 4200 block of North 21st Street around 8:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was charged in relation to a December shooting at a gas station on Paris Road in Columbia has been arrested in St. Louis, the Columbia Police Department tweeted on Friday. Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, is charged with first-degree assault, armed-criminal action and shooting a gun at a motor vehicle/person. The post Man accused in December Paris Road gas station shooting arrested in St. Louis appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

St. Louis man charged after New Years Eve chase

A St. Louis man is wanted by Stone County authorities after a high speed chase on New Year’s Eve and an escape from custody on New Year’s Day. Ezekiel Simpson, Jr., is wanted on multiple counts including resisting arrest by fleeing and escape or attempted escape while under arrest for a felony.
STONE COUNTY, MO
chicagostarmedia.com

Man found guilty in downtown Alton killing

MADISON COUNTY — An Alton man was convicted of first-degree murder in a bench trial Thursday over a 2020 downtown Alton killing. Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle Napp found Charlton K. Merchant, 30, of Alton, guilty of the murder charge and a weapons offense in the Oct. 11, 2020, fatal shooting of Terence J. Hicks, 34.
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

South St. Louis vet clinic robbed of money and drugs Tuesday night

At 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night, four teenage robbers held employees at city Paws Clinic in south St. Louis at gunpoint just after closing, stealing money and medications. South St. Louis vet clinic robbed of money and drugs …. At 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night, four teenage robbers held employees at city...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

