El Paso, TX

City of El Paso looks to hire lifeguards before summer season

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is looking to hire lifeguards for the summer. The city is looking to hire 20 year-round lifeguards and has 25 seasonal positions open, according to Paola Mendez, the aquatics supervisor at he Eastside Natatorium at the Beast. "We are...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
Some migrants in Las Cruces turn to city program for work

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — A Las Cruces homeless shelter is helping migrants as some make the journey from Texas to New Mexico in search of work. The Mesilla Valley Community of Hope said last week they had about 80 to 100 migrants show up. This week numbers are down but the shelter is still seeing about 50 migrants a day.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Anthony, Texas mom claims autistic son was left outside during school lockdown

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An Anthony, Texas mom is demanding answers after she claims the Anthony Independent School District left her autistic 9-year-old son outside during a lockdown at Anthony Elementary School. Valerie Ramirez said the incident happened on Jan. 5. They were neglectful and they were careless,"...
ANTHONY, TX
El Pasoans ambivalent about updated pursuit policy by CBP

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers more discretion when it comes to vehicle pursuits.
EL PASO, TX
Bel Air High School renovations showcase Big Red Pride

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Renovations to Bel Air High School were on display to the public Friday morning. Officials with Ysleta Independent School District showcased the new state of the art facility and invited guests for a tour. The first of the upgrades replaced original buildings that were...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of a home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
Police: 1 person killed in crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person is dead after a crash in northeast El Paso Friday night. The crash took place at Dyer Street and Ameen Drive, police said. A motorcycle and a car were involved in the crash, according to emergency fire dispatch. One other person was...
EL PASO, TX
Winning numbers for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friday night's Mega Millions winning numbers are 30-43-45-46-61 Mega Ball 14. Some El Pasoans flocked to the nearest convenience stores Friday for a chance to win the $1.35 billion Mega Millions grand prize. One man said winning would allow him to have financial freedom.
EL PASO, TX
1 person killed in morning crash in Sunland Park, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a rollover Saturday morning in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The Sunland Park Fire Department and EMS crews were sent out to an irrigation ditch located at the 5900 block of Crawford Road where the crash happened. No other vehicles...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
New lead prosecutor of El Paso Walmart shooting case selected

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso’s newly appointed District Attorney Bill Hicks told CBS4 Thursday that he believes his office is making progress toward his goals of addressing the lack of manpower, getting through the backlog of cases and getting the Walmart shooting case back on track.
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect granted bond

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Deadline looms for federal prosecutors to seek death penalty for Patrick Crusius

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The community will learn by next week if the accused El Paso Walmart shooter will face the death penalty for the 2019 massacre. A representative for the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas told CBS4 it has until Tuesday to file its notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patrick Crusius.
EL PASO, TX

