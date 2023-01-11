LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — A Las Cruces homeless shelter is helping migrants as some make the journey from Texas to New Mexico in search of work. The Mesilla Valley Community of Hope said last week they had about 80 to 100 migrants show up. This week numbers are down but the shelter is still seeing about 50 migrants a day.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO