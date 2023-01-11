Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 El Paso Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyEl Paso, TX
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensEl Paso, TX
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"Ash JurbergTexas State
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Las Cruces non-profit accused of using city-funded program to give migrants jobs
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the City of Las Cruces said they were not aware of a non-profit that was providing migrants with jobs through a city-funded program originally created for the homeless. From a previous report, Mesilla Valley's Community of Hope told CBS4 that migrants were...
City of El Paso looks to hire lifeguards before summer season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is looking to hire lifeguards for the summer. The city is looking to hire 20 year-round lifeguards and has 25 seasonal positions open, according to Paola Mendez, the aquatics supervisor at he Eastside Natatorium at the Beast. "We are...
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
Some migrants in Las Cruces turn to city program for work
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — A Las Cruces homeless shelter is helping migrants as some make the journey from Texas to New Mexico in search of work. The Mesilla Valley Community of Hope said last week they had about 80 to 100 migrants show up. This week numbers are down but the shelter is still seeing about 50 migrants a day.
Anthony, Texas mom claims autistic son was left outside during school lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An Anthony, Texas mom is demanding answers after she claims the Anthony Independent School District left her autistic 9-year-old son outside during a lockdown at Anthony Elementary School. Valerie Ramirez said the incident happened on Jan. 5. They were neglectful and they were careless,"...
El Pasoans ambivalent about updated pursuit policy by CBP
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers more discretion when it comes to vehicle pursuits.
Bel Air High School renovations showcase Big Red Pride
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Renovations to Bel Air High School were on display to the public Friday morning. Officials with Ysleta Independent School District showcased the new state of the art facility and invited guests for a tour. The first of the upgrades replaced original buildings that were...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of a home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be...
Police: 1 person killed in crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person is dead after a crash in northeast El Paso Friday night. The crash took place at Dyer Street and Ameen Drive, police said. A motorcycle and a car were involved in the crash, according to emergency fire dispatch. One other person was...
Longtime colleague of victim in Lees Dr. shooting says he was a one of a kind person
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mitchell Russell was celebrating his 30th birthday with friends and family the night before he was shot and killed on Lees Drive. Russell volunteered with the Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue team and one of his colleagues told CBS4 he was one of a kind and he was like family to him.
Winning numbers for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friday night's Mega Millions winning numbers are 30-43-45-46-61 Mega Ball 14. Some El Pasoans flocked to the nearest convenience stores Friday for a chance to win the $1.35 billion Mega Millions grand prize. One man said winning would allow him to have financial freedom.
1 person killed in morning crash in Sunland Park, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a rollover Saturday morning in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The Sunland Park Fire Department and EMS crews were sent out to an irrigation ditch located at the 5900 block of Crawford Road where the crash happened. No other vehicles...
Man killed on US 54 while trying to pick up tarp that fell out of truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old man from northeast El Paso was hit and killed while trying to pick up a tarp on US 54 near Fred Wilson Friday, El Paso police confirmed. The tarp had fallen out of the 2008 Ford F-250 that the man was riding...
New lead prosecutor of El Paso Walmart shooting case selected
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso’s newly appointed District Attorney Bill Hicks told CBS4 Thursday that he believes his office is making progress toward his goals of addressing the lack of manpower, getting through the backlog of cases and getting the Walmart shooting case back on track.
2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested for evading arrest in far east El Paso County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two adults and a juvenile were arrested for evading arrest after a traffic stop in far east El Paso County. The incident happened on Wednesday when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the 3600 block of John Christopher Drive. As the vehicle...
Man accused of pointing gun at migrants allegedly said 'he was doing it for America'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of pointing a gun at migrants near a church in El Paso on New Year's Eve was reportedly heard saying that "he was doing it for America," according to a federal court document. El Paso police said they received a call...
Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect granted bond
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
Fire breaks out at 2-story apartment building near Missouri Ave. in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire crews were called out to a fire at a commercial building in Downtown El Paso. A spokesperson for the department said it may have started in a dumpster. The fire broke out on West Missouri Avenue, near Southwest University Park around...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Border Highway West and Midway morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Border Highway West and Midway Saturday morning, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. Another person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, said authorities. Police with the Special...
Deadline looms for federal prosecutors to seek death penalty for Patrick Crusius
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The community will learn by next week if the accused El Paso Walmart shooter will face the death penalty for the 2019 massacre. A representative for the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas told CBS4 it has until Tuesday to file its notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patrick Crusius.
