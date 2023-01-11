Read full article on original website
Related
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
Chick-Fil-A in Clifton Park Mooving Along! Check Out the Progress
It will be the first Chick-fil-A (outside of the Albany International Airport) built in the Capital Region. The Clifton Park Chick-fil-A is moving full steam ahead. Check out the project, the progress, and the renderings of what this restaurant will look like when it's complete. The new Chick-fil-A is being built where the old Pier 1 store once was near Clifton Park Center. The plan is to open in March or April.
Where Are the Best Places to See Moose in New York State?
Spotting a moose in New York is a rare occasion. These elusive creatures tend to keep to themselves but every once and a while you will hear a story about a moose traveling through someone's backyard or the parking lot at work. If you want to spot a moose you can't rely on these random sightings.
New York Passes Eligible Tax Break For Crucial Volunteer Corp
There are nearly 100,000 volunteer firefighters in New York State. According to the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, those volunteers provide service hours that save the citizens of the Empire State over $3.8 billion per year. It's difficult to quantify what those volunteers really saved those that they have served. Then there are the volunteer Ambulance & EMS workers, jobs so stressful their numbers are tumbling each year. In December, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill introduced by D-Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski and state D-Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick that may be a way of keeping those volunteers.
Man Arrested In Upstate New York After Pumping Gas For 3 Hours
A New Jersey man is accused of stealing a lot of gas in Upstate New York. On Thursday, New York State Police announced more charges in a fuel theft investigation. New York State Police add charges against New Jersey man in a fuel theft investigation. On January 9, 2023, New...
Popular Japanese Restaurant Adding 2nd Location in Saratoga County
There is a popular maybe even legendary Japanese restaurant in the Capital Region that has only had one location. It was announced that they will be adding another location up the Northway in Saratoga County. For the owner, it was a lifelong dream. Koto Japanese Restaurant Expanding to Saratoga County!
The HV Farm Providing New York’s First Legal Cannabis
2022 was a historic year for the cannabis industry in New York, including the celebration of the first recreational cannabis dispensary opening their doors on December 29th in New York City. On the shelves was a product that was grown right here in the Hudson Valley. Legal Recreational Cannabis in...
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
Do You Agree With These Capital Region Demonyms?
In case you aren't aware, the term "demonym" refers to the moniker given to someone from a specific region or area. So, as Shakespeare wrote in Romeo & Juliet, "what's in a name?". Well, in these specific names, there are some general rules that most follow such as: If the town's name ends with an "a", the demonym will usually end in "ian", if the city's name ends with a consonant, the demonym will typically end in "ite", and if the place's name ends with a vowel other than a, the demonym will end with "an" (Morphology). After doing some research on the subject, it's clear that there aren't many official demonyms. So, this list takes inspiration from this All Around Albany post, this blog post by Troy comedian Kevin Marshall, and of course some personal touches on my part.
See The Stunning Queensbury Mansion That’s The Ultimate Vacation Rental
If a mansion has always been your dream home but is financially out of reach, try this vacation rental on for size. For most of us, owning a mansion is probably a far-fetched dream. But getting a bunch of family or friends together to chip in for a sweet mansion retreat rental for a vacation? Now that seems a little more feasible!
Mangia! New Venture for Owners of Italian Eatery Opening in Clifton Park
After a fifteen-year run, the Halfmoon Sandwich & Salad Shoppe closed its doors on August 20th. Although it appears to be the end of this establishment, the owners have announced a new venture and an opening date. Announced They Would Open Up a Pizza Place in Clifton Park. According to...
See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Chinese Restaurants [RANKED]
From dim sum to lo mein to fortune cookies, great Chinese food is hard to beat. When it comes to Chinese food, everyone has their local go-to spot that they think is the absolute best. Just like a great pizzeria or burger joint, once you find a great one it becomes a regular destination in your restaurant rotation.
Report: Smoking in New York Will Cost You Millions, and Here’s Why
Where there's smoke, there's often fire, and if you're a smoker in New York, it appears as though you're burning through money at an alarming rate. A recent study was published, documenting the amount of money spent by the average smoker in each state. If the numbers are to be...
Holy Smokes! NYs Luckiest Lotto Shop Has 2nd $1M + Winner this Week!
It's getting to be a little ridiculous at this point - the frequency with which a chain of smoke shops in Upstate New York makes million-dollar lottery winners. And on Friday night, they had their second one in a week!. We've told you many times to get your lottery tickets...
These New York State Mountains Offer Snow Tubing, Tickets On Sale Now
Our New York Winter has been on the mild side so far but not so mild that we don't have snow. If the kids are on break, and even if they aren't, hit the slopes in the most unique way possible. New York State has so much to offer all...
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
It’s Illegal To Throw Out These 6 Common Items In New York
There are some items that are pretty obviously illegal to throw away in New York. You probably know better than to throw away a car battery. You’re not dumping motor oil into the kitchen trash. Odds are good you aren’t throwing old tires in with last week’s leftovers in the bin. But there are some items that are illegal to throw away that you wouldn’t expect.
After 2 Years Popular Toy Store Moving Out of Crossgates Mall
After a two-year run, a popular toy store inside Crossgates Mall will be closing. This comes on the heels of Crossgates Mall adding another store inside the old Williams Sonoma. It moves to the mall from Stuyvesant Plaza where Different Drummers Kitchen called home for thirty-five years. Which Store is...
New York State Releases New Plan To Keep Residents Safe
New York State officials released new plans to keep residents safe from guns and violent crime. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, as part of the 2023 State of the State, addressed some of the important issues that New Yorkers are dealing with on a daily basis. New York...
Is Your Laundry Detergent Illegal? It May Be In New York
People have found over the years that laundry detergent can be deadly, if ingested. It's not really a surprise. It seems more of a shock that some are ignorant enough to eat laundry products in the first place, but we live in a strange world. Even if we are not ingesting the products, most of us don't want to be washing our clothes with a possible cancer causing ingredient, either. That's why New York State's Department of Environmental Conservation put a cap on a chemical compound found in some popular laundry detergents. Is yours one of them?
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0