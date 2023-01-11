Read full article on original website
Live In Pampa? Love Fighting With Family? You’re In Luck
Ah, board games. If you come from a family that enjoys playing the occasional board game together, then you understand the fine line between 'family bonding time' and 'total mutiny within the home'. Scrabble is usually safe, you spend too much time racking your brain for those vocabulary words you...
Want A Good Meal? Stay Away From These Amarillo Restaurants.
With the many choices of restaurants to check out here in Amarillo, we tend to bounce from place to place. Sure, we all have our favorites that we like to frequent, but with so many here, we can be selective at times. One thing we don't have a tendency to...
Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo
The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
KFDA
‘There’s a lot of pain’: Egg-flation hitting Amarillo bakeries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Consumers aren’t alone when it comes to paying more for eggs, and local bakeries are being hit hard with increased egg prices. Cases of eggs normally cost around $17, and bakeries say they are paying $70 now. “There’s a lot of pain right now that...
Texas Is Getting Ready To Celebrate 100 Years Of Route 66
Today a press conference was held regarding a massive milestone, especially for those of us in this area. Route 66, the Mother Road, is getting ready to turn 100. Amarillo isn't wasting any time in getting ready for the world to be at our doorstep. A Massive Festival Is Planned...
Bring Them Home: Latest Missing Children of Amarillo and Lubbock
Every parent's nightmare is to have their child go missing, whether that is by kidnapping, wandering off, or running away. No parent wants to go through that horror. Over 2,300 children go missing in the United States each day. That is 2,300 children each day. The FBI has over 337,195 missing child entries into the National Crime Information Center in 2021. The 2022 statistics for missing children haven't been released yet.
Asking a Robot Questions About Amarillo
So if you've checked the internet lately you may have heard about something called ChatGpt. ChatGPT is a conversational language model developed by OpenAI. It is based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture and is trained on a large dataset of text from the internet. The model is designed to generate human-like text and can be used for a variety of natural languages processing tasks such as language translation, question answering, and text generation.
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
The Wild Race For Mayor In Amarillo In 2011
With Mayor Nelson's recent announcement that she will not be seeking reelection in Amarillo, the obvious next question is..."who's gonna run for mayor?" As many of us are looking ahead, I'm reminded of the last time the title of Mayor was up for grabs. On its face, it should have been an absolute circus of a race and the candidates were all incredibly interesting for various reasons.
Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on warrants
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Wesley Chapman, 45, was arrested in Amarillo, Tuesday after police found drugs on two of his properties in Clovis. Canyon Police issued a warrant for Chapman who had reportedly fled to Texas and was arrested in Amarillo on Jan. 10, for “trafficking methamphetamine,” “trafficking of […]
KFDA
Good News: New warning sirens installed as city grows
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When our area becomes threatened by dangerous weather, there are many ways the public can be warned including outdoor warning sirens. New sirens are being installed as the city grows, but there may be a few misconceptions concerning their purpose. As our metro area grows, new...
Amarillo Police, DPS on scene of active situation in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of an active situation Thursday afternoon, crew with MyHighPlains.com report. APD is currently on the scene along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bomb Squad. Amarillo Blvd and Mississippi St. along with Mississippi St. and 9th were blocked.
Amarillo services impacted Monday because of MLK Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday being scheduled for Monday, the city of Amarillo services will be impacted on Monday. According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the city’s offices will be closed on Monday. The following city services are also scheduled to be adjusted: For […]
KFDA
Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A video shows a semi flipped over on it’s side in the area of Lakeside. The NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather team says they are tracking strong winds in the area. For more information on the weather, click here.
Come and Listen To The Local Sounds of Amarillo
Like any city, Amarillo's got plenty of local musicians but the tricky question that can stump any enjoyed of live music around here might be the question of "well, where is it"? And especially if you are into specific subgenres such as jazz, or soul, finding musicians in the 806 who cater to that audience may prove difficult to find.
KFDA
Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
New Year Brings New Food to Westgate Mall Food Court in Amarillo
Westgate took a hit last year when they lost a few food places in the food court. Places that have been around for a bit. Both Sonic and Corn Dog 7 were gone. So there has been some prime real estate in the mall for some great food places to move in.
New Life for Route 66 Bar and Grill is Great News for Amarillo
Being a restaurant owner is tough. Especially when you are a small and local restaurant. You don't have the corporate backing that helps you make decisions and helps you with money when needed. That being said things happen and it could force you to shut down. That was the case...
Sad News Today From Amarillo Zoo. Savannah The Tiger Has Died.
You hate to see it, and it always tugs at your heart. Today in a press release from the City of Amarillo, it was announced that Savannah, the tiger at Amarillo Zoo, has died. Savannah was humanely euthanized on Friday, Jan 6. What Happened To Savannah, The Tiger At Amarillo...
Amarillo Police provides more info on Thursday afternoon incident
UPDATE (5:10 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said the individual they were looking for was located hiding in a garage in the same area where the active situation occurred Thursday afternoon. Amarillo Police has not identified the person involved in the incident or provided the charges as of this story’s update. UPDATE (3:30 […]
