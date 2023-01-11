Read full article on original website
RCHS prepares for back-to-back doubleheaders this weekend
The Russell County High School Lakers and Lady Lakers will play in back-to-back doubleheaders tonight and tomorrow, with both nights of action being broadcast on Laker Country 104.9. Tonight, Russell County will host Clinton County in a district doubleheader. The Lady Lakers will get things underway with tip-off scheduled for...
Taylor County Football Star All About Football (and Geese Hunting), not NIL
Creativity can pay off in a big way for college athletes now through name, image and likeness but that never occurred to Taylor County junior offensive lineman Hayes Johnson recently when he made a phone call to Kentucky Sports Radio. Johnson is a 6-5, 295-pound three-star prospect with eight scholarship...
Mattie I. Guffey, age 82, of Jamestown
Mattie I. Guffey, of Jamestown, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She was 82 years of age. Born on March 29, 1940, in Creelsboro, she was a daughter of the late James Earl and Jessie Marie George Birdwell. Mattie was a farmer, and a retired quality control worker for Fruit of the Loom after 29 years of service. Mattie previously owned and operated a dairy farm with her husband, Alfred. Mattie enjoyed baking and quilting. She loved her family dearly.
KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
Pulaski County tornado, widespread large hail reported overnight
Severe storms pounded western Kentucky overnight with large hail, along with at least one report of a brief tornado touchdown in southern Illinois. The National Weather Service in Paducah received a report at 2 a.m. that a tornado touched down near Interstate 57 at Mounds in Pulaski County. No reports of damage have been received so far.
Logan County hit hard by storms, severe winds cause damage
Two local students named to Dean’s List at Morehead State
Two local students were named to the Dean’s List at Morehead State University for the Fall 2022 semester. Audrey Kay Burton of Russell Springs and Daisy Pratt of Jamestown were named to the Dean’s List for the Morehead State College of Science. To qualify for the Dean’s List,...
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
Police pursuit through Hart, Barren counties ends in arrest
HART COUNTY, Ky. – Hart County deputies started this week with a multi-county high speed chase. James Slover, 27, was arrested Monday after failing to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for speeding. Police say Slover led them through Hart County and Barren County before driving...
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
Agents bust Mid-South fraud ring in Sumner County
An alleged Mid-South fraud ring is now out of business thanks to good police work involving the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force (JDTF).
3 men arrested following thefts in Sano community
One Russell County man and two Adair County men were arrested earlier this week following a reported complaint of breaking and entering in the Sano community, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Adair County 911 received a call from Kentucky State Police requesting...
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
Wednesday Morning Rollovers Slow Traffic In Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – First responders in Robertson County had their hands full Wednesday morning as two rollover crashes slowed traffic on two major arteries. The first crash occurred on I65 South just outside White House. A commercial pickup truck hauling a trailer overturned, the vehicle...
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day closures for Monday
The city halls in both Russell Springs and Jamestown, the Russell County Courthouse and the Russell County Judicial Center are among the closures this coming Monday, January 16th, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. The Postal Service is also closed Monday due to the federal holiday.
Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County
Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
