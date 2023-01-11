Read full article on original website
MNsure CEO Nate Clark Retiring in March
MNsure C-E-O Nate Clark plans to retire this spring. Clark has led Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace since August of 2018. Clark says he’s, “so proud of the work we’ve done over the last few years to improve the experience for Minnesotans who use MNsure to access health coverage.” MNsure director of public affairs Libby Caulum will take over as acting C-E-O on March 16th.
Home sales drop for 12th consecutive month
Interest rates on a 30-year mortgage rose to nearly 7% last month leading to a sharp decline in closed sales across Minnesota. Chris Galler CEO of Minnesota Realtors:. “In December we saw again home sales slide in the state by about 38% and we’re down about 17% on the year overall.”
Minnesota House Passes Bill to End “Hair Discrimination” in State
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House on a wide margin (111 to 19) passed the CROWN Act, which updates the definition of “race” in the state human rights law to include “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hair styles such braids, locs, and twists.” Chief author, Minneapolis Democrat Esther Agbaje says it’s time to end “hair discrimination” in Minnesota and her bill “will ensure Black Minnesotans have the right to show up to work as their authentic selves without the fear of being reprimanded due to the style of their hair.” The bill now goes to the Minnesota Senate. The House passed the bill twice before but it was not brought up in the Senate which was under Republican control in 2020 and 2022.
Rochester Drug Dealer Sentenced For Illegal Firearms Possession in Wisconsin
(Madison, WI) — A Rochester man will spend two years in federal prison for getting caught with a loaded gun in his vehicle in western Wisconsin. La Crosse police stopped a car driven by 32-year-old Rayshawn Motley in June of 2021 and found a loaded handgun hidden in the center console. Motley denied the gun was his but investigators determined his D-N-A was on it. He’s prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony drug trafficking conviction in Rochester. Motley also faces drug trafficking charges in St. Louis County, Minnesota.
