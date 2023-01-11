ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: Jan. 13 – 15

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Rhode Island this weekend, Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 15, 2023. 5 pm: New Year’s Winter Wellness Workshop at Norman Bird Sanctuary. 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater. For...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RIPTA to reopen Photo Identification Office beginning Jan. 17

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that the Photo ID Office located inside the Kennedy Plaza Intermodal Transportation Center, will reopen on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The Photo ID Office, where passengers can process their reduced fare bus pass applications, will be open Monday through Friday from 8...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport

These memorials, monuments, and markers throughout Newport, Rhode Island document the trials, tribulations, battles, historical events, and those Newporters lost while at a battle. We hope that this will inspire you to visit an important marker, monument, and memorial that more than likely has been an integral piece of our city and nation’s history.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Friday, January 13

Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 975 words – a 5-minute read. 🌬️ According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, Newport residents and visitors can expect a mixed bag of weather as they plan their weekend activities. → Weekend weather forecast: Rain, thunderstorms, and snow.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Jan. 13-15)

Its another busy weekend on the local music scene, and we’re featuring free or inexpensive local shows sure to beat the winter blues! Read more in “Six Picks Music.”. Friday: The Berger Boys, the father/son duo Jimmy (Schemers, Men of Great Courage) and Louie Berger, bring their two-part harmonies to covers and originals at the Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel in East Greenwich at 8PM. Click here for details.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RIPTA to implement winter service changes beginning Jan. 23

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will implement winter service changes effective Monday, January 23, 2023. RIPTA makes regular service adjustments three times a year in response to seasonal changes and/or passenger use. This round of changes is focused on connecting service to the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center.
PAWTUCKET, RI
bestattractions.org

Happy Things to Do in Warwick, Rhode Island

There are a variety of things to do in Warwick, Rhode Island. This city has several state parks, beaches, and museums. It is also close to Providence and Newport. You can find some great dining options, including seafood. When you travel to Rhode Island, Warwick may be one of the...
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Danielle Ogden takes the helm as Interim Executive Director at Newport Art Museum

The Newport Art Museum (NAM) today announced the appointment of Danielle Ogden as Interim Executive Director. Ogden brings over 17 years of experience in the museum and academic field, including serving as Associate Director of Academic Programs and Museum Specialist in Adult Learning at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and supporting the launch of the National Gallery Singapore as Senior Manager of Adult Learning and Access Programs.
NEWPORT, RI
GoLocalProv

Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him

Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

George’s Games building scheduled to be leveled by March

PAWTUCKET – A tentative schedule developed by city officials has the demolition of the former George’s Games and Music building, 101 Main St. across from Slater Mill, happening by the end of February. The property is part of the Apex properties previously purchased by the city and targeted...
PAWTUCKET, RI
FUN 107

What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140

Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Uprise RI

Exclusive: Uprise RI interviews those unlawfully evicted from Woonsocket homeless encampment

On January 4 the City of Woonsocket evicted and bulldozed a homeless encampment near the Truman bypass and by the bike path behind a KFC. Ten people, given 30 minutes to gather their stuff by the Woonsocket Police Department, had their personal property ransacked and destroyed. Six people moved on, finding shelter outside or in other encampments in the city. Four found shelter with the Community Care Alliance (CCA).
WOONSOCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

Pawtuxet Village neighbors say ‘no’ to industrial development

Pawtuxet Village Neighbors Outraged at Proposed Industrial Development on Pawtuxet River. 100+ impacted neighbors and concerned citizens will attend Warwick Planning Board Wednesday Night at 6:00pm at Veterans Middle School. Over 500 residents of Warwick and Cranston have signed an Open Letter to the Warwick Planning Board asking them to...
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy