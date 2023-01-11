ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSBS

Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
Sand Hills Express

What we know about the missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe

Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three from Massachusetts, has been missing since sometime after having dinner with her husband and a friend on New Year’s Eve. The case has been under investigation for over a week. Searches for Walshe have been unsuccessful, even as the investigation fanned out...
iheart.com

Mass. Teachers Association: Parents Can Opt Out Their Kids From Taking MCAS

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Massachusetts Teachers Association, one of the state's largest teachers unions, is once again taking aim at the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) standardized test. One of the union's priorities for the legislative session is eliminating the test altogether, which plays a significant role in...
WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
westernmassnews.com

Baystate cardiologist discusses death of Lisa Marie Presley

We’ve learned Massachusetts cannabis gross sales reached nearly $4 billion in 2022. Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest. A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma.
New York Post

Ana Walshe disappearance: Timeline of missing mom’s final known movements

Massachusetts mom-of-three Ana Walshe vanished from her family’s home near Boston on New Year’s Day, last seen by her husband when he claims she left for the airport around 6 a.m. Spouse Brian Walshe is currently in jail, arrested on Jan. 8 for hindering cops’ investigation into his wife’s disappearance, with them claiming he’d been untruthful to them about his version of events. Here is how the baffling case has unfolded so far: Apparently strong marriage — then signs of trouble Ana — a real-estate executive with the luxury Tishman Speyer group — had moved to Boston in 2015 to marry Brian and...
