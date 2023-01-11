Read full article on original website
Related
Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
wgbh.org
How much of her personal life does Gov. Maura Healey owe the public?
Gov. Maura Healey kept her personal life mostly under wraps as attorney general, but now that she has stepped into a larger spotlight as governor, it looks like she'll be sharing a bit more. Healey recently shared an interview with her partner of two years, Joanna Lydgate, with the Boston...
Sand Hills Express
What we know about the missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe
Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three from Massachusetts, has been missing since sometime after having dinner with her husband and a friend on New Year’s Eve. The case has been under investigation for over a week. Searches for Walshe have been unsuccessful, even as the investigation fanned out...
Reporter’s Boston accent slips through during newscast on ‘New Hampshah’
The Boston accent can strike when one least expects it. But for Ellen Fleming, the Massachusetts State House reporter for Springfield-based news station WWLP, a “dropped ‘R’” during a news report came with a nod of approval from one of New England’s top public officials.
iheart.com
Mass. Teachers Association: Parents Can Opt Out Their Kids From Taking MCAS
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Massachusetts Teachers Association, one of the state's largest teachers unions, is once again taking aim at the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) standardized test. One of the union's priorities for the legislative session is eliminating the test altogether, which plays a significant role in...
WCVB
Can you guarantee a Mega Millions jackpot win? A Harvard statistician knows one way
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — If aMega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts wins the drawing Friday night, it will be by far the largest jackpot ever won here. Is there any way to improve our odds of winning the second-largest prize in the game's history?. A Harvard University statistician has previously...
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Two $1 million scratch tickets claimed
There were two winning $1 million scratch tickets claimed in the state of Massachusetts on Thursday, along with three other $100,000 tickets won or claimed according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The first of the two $1 million tickets was claimed in Raynham from the Raynham Park store, and was...
capeandislands.org
New guidelines set as COVID-19 reaches 'high' level on Cape, Coast and Islands
The prevalence of COVID-19 is now high in most of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the “high” level, which the Cape reached last week, the CDC recommends that everyone — not just people at high...
WCVB
Two $1 million Mega Millions prizes won in Massachusetts; jackpot continues to grow
NEWTON, Mass. — No one won the $1.1 billion jackpot in Tuesday's Mega Million drawing, but two tickets sold in Massachusetts were worth $1 million each. The $1 million prizes were won on a quick-pick ticket sold at the Wegmans in Chestnut Hill and another quick-pick ticket sold at Jaqueline's Mini Market in Lawrence, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
Increased financial assistance for western Massachusetts families with special needs
Families in Western Massachusetts who are facing increasing costs and hardships due to inflation can now get extra help from WillPower Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides financial assistance to families and individuals.
westernmassnews.com
Baystate cardiologist discusses death of Lisa Marie Presley
We’ve learned Massachusetts cannabis gross sales reached nearly $4 billion in 2022. Holyoke school rallying behind student who suffered cardiac arrest. A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma.
Open Burning Begins In Massachusetts, In These Cities And Towns It’s Never Allowed Though
One of the first things I remember about moving to Western Massachusetts was all of the space for outdoor activity. Firepits being one "activity" I really enjoy, I felt vindicated by my trek out west!. I could be wrong, but I feel that firepit culture (for enjoyment, not open burning)...
Ana Walshe disappearance: Timeline of missing mom’s final known movements
Massachusetts mom-of-three Ana Walshe vanished from her family’s home near Boston on New Year’s Day, last seen by her husband when he claims she left for the airport around 6 a.m. Spouse Brian Walshe is currently in jail, arrested on Jan. 8 for hindering cops’ investigation into his wife’s disappearance, with them claiming he’d been untruthful to them about his version of events. Here is how the baffling case has unfolded so far: Apparently strong marriage — then signs of trouble Ana — a real-estate executive with the luxury Tishman Speyer group — had moved to Boston in 2015 to marry Brian and...
Massachusetts salary database: See the State Police who earned the most in 2022
The Massachusetts State Police ranked as the sixth highest-paid department in state government last year, trailing behind the University of Massachusetts, MBTA, Trial Court, the Department of Correction and the Department of Developmental Services. Total payroll at the Department of State Police was $401.7 million in 2022, according to state...
This Massachusetts Town Has The Highest Tax Rate
If you're the type to get a refund every year, you probably file as soon as you can. I know I do. In fact, all the tax forms are starting to roll in. I checked the mail yesterday and there was a stack of envelopes (all tax return related), tis the season.
Another COVID winter finds Mass. in a different place than past years
As the winter holidays enter the review mirror, medical professionals are urging caution as most of Massachusetts experiences high levels of COVID-19, but virus trends stay below previous pandemic-era winters. The state is in a different spot compared to COVID winters of the past, officials told MassLive. Health professionals and...
Massachusetts COVID-19 infections soar after holidays
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nearly three years after the first COVID-19 case in Massachusetts, infections are once again soaring. The state Department of Public Health reported a 27 percent rise in the positivity rate, based on 7-day averaging — since Christmas. As of last week, more than 13 percent of COVID-19 tests were coming back positive.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $4 million ticket sold at Sunoco gas station
The largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts so far in 2023 was sold from a Sunoco gas station and claimed on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The $4 million lottery prize was claimed from a winning “Emeralds 50X” scratch ticket. That multi-million-dollar ticket was...
Comments / 0