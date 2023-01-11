ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Wheeler: In a Nebraska hospital, Art Hains reminds us that 'every day is a gift'

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. — In a room on the second floor of the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, Art Hains sat up in his wheelchair with a Missouri State Bears blanket over his lap. He wore a smile on his face.

On the walls were different photos of the ones he holds most dear. Art's grandchildren colored drawings to hang on the walls while there are photographs of the Voice of the Bears with friends and family. On the counters are Missouri State Bears and Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia.

To the left of his hospital bed was a Bluetooth speaker that he uses to listen to every Missouri State game that is on the air. Next to it is a basket full of letters and get-well notes from those with Hains on their hearts. The basket, his wife Lisa Hains said, was only one of a few as she assumed that Art's daughter had another batch elsewhere. Someday soon, she promises she'll find the time to answer everyone who has reached out.

Overwhelmed with the love he's received as he's battled West Nile Virus over the past four months, Art is grateful.

"It's been awesome — the support, thoughts and prayers from Springfield to Monett to Marshall to all points in between," the iconic voice of southwest Missouri sports said. "We're so blessed to have great support."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QUFz_0kAlAclm00

Art has been hospitalized since the Monday after covering Missouri State football's thrilling showdown at the University of Arkansas in September. He started to feel pain in his legs which caused him to go to CoxHealth. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with West Nile, was essentially in a coma and made his way to the KU Medical Center in Kansas City before moving to Nebraska in October.

Now, Art is days away from making the move from Madonna to The Ambassador, also located in Lincoln. There, he will resume the process of getting weaned off a ventilator that helps him breathe at night. He doesn't need it during the day.

The last few months have seen their setbacks, whether they've been from multiple bouts with pneumonia or needing surgery to remove a blockage in his intestines. He's capable of moving both of his arms and has gradually regained feeling in his legs. Make no mistake, he still has a long way to go.

What still remains is Art's iconic voice that has been behind many of the great moments for all southwest Missouri sports fans for the better part of the last 45 years and the heart he has for all.

On Monday afternoon, I was given a call by legendary Missouri State Athletics Director Bill Rowe who wanted to drive up on Tuesday and he invited me to tag along. After looking for dates over the past few months and with cancelations due to his setbacks, weather or coverage needs for the paper, I jumped at the opportunity to finally see the man I did a two-hour weekday radio show with for a year and a half.

After the five-and-a-half-hour drive, we walked into his room where his back was facing us. When we got within eyesight, we saw those eyes light up while receiving hugs from his wife who hasn't left his side nor been to Springfield since September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01bo4R_0kAlAclm00

For two-and-a-half hours, we sat there and laughed while sharing stories from the past or what Art would enjoy from back home. We talked about the many questions we receive on a daily basis as to how his recovery is going. His great memory is still intact and it was like we hadn't skipped a beat.

For the first time, Art was shown a recent video posted by Missouri State athletics that featured head coaches Ryan Beard, Keith Guttin, Dana Ford, Beth Cunningham and athletics director Kyle Moats that encouraged Bears fans to donate to the GoFundMe that supports him and his family. Art and Lisa teared up.

Art's voice is still as sharp as you'd expect. As he would during Sports Talk, he wasn't afraid to give me a hard time. He and Rowe reminisced over stories from the past and Art delivered some with his same perfect storytelling style that thousands across the region know whether that's by listening to him on Sports Talk or when he's serving as the pregame and postgame host of the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was the same ol' Art that we know and love. It was the same ol' Art that many across the country know and love.

At one point in late September, there was a moment we thought we might not get any more time with him. Before we left, we were able to tell him that we loved him and he told us that he loved us in return.

It was time we won't take for granted.

"It's amazing how far we've come from where we were and where we are right now," Art said. "Every day is a gift."

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

