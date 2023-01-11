ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, AR

New provider announced at White River Health Pediatrics

Katie Webb, APRN, is accepting patients at White River Health Pediatrics, previously known as The Children’s Clinic, located at 1700 Harrison St., Suite N in Batesville. Webb (pictured) is working alongside Drs. Melody Moody, Amanda Smith, Meagan Smith, and Tyler Sandlin, APRN. As an APRN at White River Health...
Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament starts at Alpena

Several area schools will participate in the Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament beginning Saturday in Alpena. On the boys’ side, Valley Springs and Green Forest get underway at 10, Marshall meets Berryville at noon, Flippin faces Kingston at 2, Yellville-Summit takes on Deer at 4, and Omaha plays Alpena at 5. On the girls’ bracket, Ozark Mountain will be paired with Green Forest at 11, Marshall meets Kingston at 1, and Flippin faces Alpena at 3.
Marion County Judge Stumph shares goals for 2023

Newly elected Marion County Judge Jason Stumph states one of his goals for 2023 is to find new revenue streams without changing the atmosphere of Marion County. Stumph joined KTLO’s Heather Loftis to discuss his goals for the county.
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers

A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
MHHS splits 1st conference home outing with Van Buren

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams ended up splitting with Van Buren in their first home outing of the conference slate. The Lady Bombers began the night with a 47-26 victory over the Lady Pointers. Other than one tie at 7-7, Mountain Home led the entire game. The Lady Bombers came out with a lot of offense as they scored 31 points in the first half and went into the locker room up by a dozen. Mountain Home’s offense sputtered a little more in the third quarter, but their defense held Van Buren to seven points in the entire second half as they went on to win by 21.
$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home Tuesday

While Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing did not see a winner, one player in North Central Arkansas won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 with the player matching four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
One killed, another injured in Newton County accident Tuesday

One person was killed and another was injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Newton County. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, 45-year-old Dustin Vandusen of Harrison was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 65 when he crossed the centerline while negotiating a curve, striking the vehicle of 41-year-old April Middleton of Western Grove.
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Van Buren

High school basketball makes up much of the local Friday schedule, and for Mountain Home, it will be the first home outing of the conference slate. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are set to welcome Van Buren to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 10-8 on the...
Mountain Home, Ark., man wins car in nationwide contest

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A longtime Mountain Home, Arkansas man won a new Mitsubishi Outlander. Bob Saylor, 83, entered the nationwide contest conducted by Mitsubishi and Mattel. Saylor also won a car in 1986, his last new car. “I thought somebody was pulling a joke on me,” said Saylor....
5 area schools awarded postseason tournaments

The Arkansas Activities Association has announced its winning bids for several of this year’s postseason tournaments, and five area schools are on the list. Calico Rock has been awarded the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament for basketball, and the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament will be played at Mountain View. Regional tournaments are set for Feb. 22-25.
MHHS swim teams win meet at Pocahontas

The Mountain Home High School swim teams had a successful trip to Pocahontas. The Bombers and Lady Bombers both got the win as they got past Pocahontas, Greene County Tech, Jonesboro, Valley View and Brookland. For Mountain Home’s girls, Kendra McLean finished just 6/10 of a second shy of a...
