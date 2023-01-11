Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
New provider announced at White River Health Pediatrics
Katie Webb, APRN, is accepting patients at White River Health Pediatrics, previously known as The Children’s Clinic, located at 1700 Harrison St., Suite N in Batesville. Webb (pictured) is working alongside Drs. Melody Moody, Amanda Smith, Meagan Smith, and Tyler Sandlin, APRN. As an APRN at White River Health...
KTLO
Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament starts at Alpena
Several area schools will participate in the Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament beginning Saturday in Alpena. On the boys’ side, Valley Springs and Green Forest get underway at 10, Marshall meets Berryville at noon, Flippin faces Kingston at 2, Yellville-Summit takes on Deer at 4, and Omaha plays Alpena at 5. On the girls’ bracket, Ozark Mountain will be paired with Green Forest at 11, Marshall meets Kingston at 1, and Flippin faces Alpena at 3.
KTLO
Marion County Judge Stumph shares goals for 2023
Newly elected Marion County Judge Jason Stumph states one of his goals for 2023 is to find new revenue streams without changing the atmosphere of Marion County. Stumph joined KTLO’s Heather Loftis to discuss his goals for the county.
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
KTLO
MHHS splits 1st conference home outing with Van Buren
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams ended up splitting with Van Buren in their first home outing of the conference slate. The Lady Bombers began the night with a 47-26 victory over the Lady Pointers. Other than one tie at 7-7, Mountain Home led the entire game. The Lady Bombers came out with a lot of offense as they scored 31 points in the first half and went into the locker room up by a dozen. Mountain Home’s offense sputtered a little more in the third quarter, but their defense held Van Buren to seven points in the entire second half as they went on to win by 21.
KTLO
$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home Tuesday
While Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing did not see a winner, one player in North Central Arkansas won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 with the player matching four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
KTLO
One killed, another injured in Newton County accident Tuesday
One person was killed and another was injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Newton County. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, 45-year-old Dustin Vandusen of Harrison was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 65 when he crossed the centerline while negotiating a curve, striking the vehicle of 41-year-old April Middleton of Western Grove.
KTLO
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Van Buren
High school basketball makes up much of the local Friday schedule, and for Mountain Home, it will be the first home outing of the conference slate. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are set to welcome Van Buren to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 10-8 on the...
KTLO
Wanda F. Gaylord, 85, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Wanda F. Gaylord of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Wanda Gaylord died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Dorothy Robinson, 85, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Dorothy Robinson of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Dorothy Robinson Died Wednesday at Good Samaritan Society.
KTLO
Bids for Bargains on hold, KTLO Auction sees high traffic volume
KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot would like to issue an apology to all listeners, due to the high traffic volume on ktloauction.com, we are having to put the auction on hold until next Saturday, January 21. We will not be selling any of our instant bargains or auction items...
KYTV
Mountain Home, Ark., man wins car in nationwide contest
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A longtime Mountain Home, Arkansas man won a new Mitsubishi Outlander. Bob Saylor, 83, entered the nationwide contest conducted by Mitsubishi and Mattel. Saylor also won a car in 1986, his last new car. “I thought somebody was pulling a joke on me,” said Saylor....
KTLO
James Philpott, 84, Norfork (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old James Philpott of Norfork are pending at Roller Funeral Home. James Philpott died Thursday in Norfork.
KTLO
Heinrich K. Petersen, 87, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements are pending for 87-year-old Heinrich K. Peterson of Mountain Home at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Heinrich K. Petersen died Friday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
5 area schools awarded postseason tournaments
The Arkansas Activities Association has announced its winning bids for several of this year’s postseason tournaments, and five area schools are on the list. Calico Rock has been awarded the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament for basketball, and the Class 3A Region 2 Tournament will be played at Mountain View. Regional tournaments are set for Feb. 22-25.
Arkansas player wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize, jackpot grows to $1.35 BILLION
While the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not won Tuesday, one player in Arkansas still picked up a big cash prize in the drawing.
KTLO
Patty Underwood, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 90-year-old Patty Underwood of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Patty Underwood died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Reida Henson, 97, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 97-year-old Reida Henson of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Reida Henson died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
MHHS swim teams win meet at Pocahontas
The Mountain Home High School swim teams had a successful trip to Pocahontas. The Bombers and Lady Bombers both got the win as they got past Pocahontas, Greene County Tech, Jonesboro, Valley View and Brookland. For Mountain Home’s girls, Kendra McLean finished just 6/10 of a second shy of a...
Comments / 0