MARSHALL, Minn. – Down by as many as 13 points, the MSU Moorhead women's basketball team battled back to take Southwest Minnesota State to overtime. Despite the effort, MSUM fell to the Mustangs 82-75. The first frame saw both the Dragons and Mustangs struggle to shoot the ball. MSUM finished the first quarter shooting just 37.5 percent from the field to Southwest's 30 percent. WhilePeyton Boom scored four points for the Dragons, the senior went down with an apparent ankle injury midway through the first 10 minutes. Terryn Johnson added a needed four points in Boom's absence as the Mustangs led the Dragons 15-14 through one quarter.

MARSHALL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO