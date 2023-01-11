Read full article on original website
Cold Shooting MSUM's Downfall in Loss to Cougars
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The MSU Moorhead women's basketball team struggled through a tough shooting game on Saturday afternoon, which eventually led to their downfall against the USF Cougars. Sioux Falls won the game 56-48 to protect their homecourt. The Dragons would start the first quarter ice cold from...
Stark, Johnson Lead MSUM at Dragon Invite
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- Lacie Stark and Madelynn Johnson each picked up event wins at the MSUM-hosted Dragon Invite this weekend. Friday's session was held inside Nemzek Pool with Saturday's competition commencing inside Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo. The Dragons finished fourth as a team with 598 team points....
MSUM Honored as Recipient of 2023 Division II Award of Excellence
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- MSUM has been named the 2023 recipient of the Division II Award of Excellence to honor its work with Joe's Hereos and Make-a-Wish North Dakota. It is the highest non-athletic NCAA-sponsored award an institution can achieve. The award was presented to MSUM athletic director Chad Markuson...
MSUM Fights Back, but Falls in Overtime to SMSU
MARSHALL, Minn. – Down by as many as 13 points, the MSU Moorhead women's basketball team battled back to take Southwest Minnesota State to overtime. Despite the effort, MSUM fell to the Mustangs 82-75. The first frame saw both the Dragons and Mustangs struggle to shoot the ball. MSUM finished the first quarter shooting just 37.5 percent from the field to Southwest's 30 percent. WhilePeyton Boom scored four points for the Dragons, the senior went down with an apparent ankle injury midway through the first 10 minutes. Terryn Johnson added a needed four points in Boom's absence as the Mustangs led the Dragons 15-14 through one quarter.
Preview: Dragons Host a Pair of Ranked Opponents this Weekend
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- MSU Moorhead wrestling will host a pair of ranked opponents in dual action on Friday and Saturday inside Nemzek Fieldhouse. The Dragons welcome 11th ranked UMary at 7 p.m. on Friday while 9th ranked Upper Iowa comes to town for a 2 p.m. dual on Saturday. MSUM...
Dragons Falter in Dual Action to Marauders
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- MSU Moorhead wrestling dropped an NSIC dual to the 11th-ranked Mary Marauders on Friday evening inside Nemzek Fieldhouse. The Marauders won 41-0. Mary trotted out three top-15 ranked wrestlers against the Dragons this evening as the Marauders took home victories at every weight class.Samuel Grove had three escapes in his loss to 12th-ranked Matthew Kaylor. Clayson Mele had two takedowns in his 125-pound bout against Mary's Chase Milligan. Jacob Davis got himself a takedown in a decision loss to Lincoln Turman at 149 pounds.
