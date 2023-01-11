Read full article on original website
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Hypebae
Selena Gomez's Golden Globe Nails Were So Richè That They Were Covered in Swarovski "Pixie Dust"
No detail was missed on the red carpet for the 80th annual Golden Globes. Selena Gomez was one of the starlets who made sure not only to bring her best fashions but her best nail game as well with her crystallized manicure. The singer arrived on the scene with a...
Hypebae
Millie Bobby Brown’s Barbiecore Fluffy Ponytail Makes Us Want to Fast Forward to Summer
Millie Bobby Brown‘s latest display from her beauty brand florence by mills under the blue sky will greatly make you miss summer. To even further aggravate that feeling in the best way possible is her Barbiecore barbie pony hairstyle that deserves a spotlight of its own. The brand put...
Hypebae
Meredith Grey Reflects on Significant Moments in the Latest 'Grey's Anatomy' Teaser
A new teaser for Grey’s Anatomy has been released and it’s an emotional one. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is reflecting on key moments of her life as she prepares for her grand departure from Seattle. “This is where I learned to be a doctor,” Meredith says in the...
Hypebae
Childish Gambino Is Returning to Music Soon
Childish Gambino isn’t going anywhere. The musician revealed he’s working on new music and won’t be retiring his stage name. “I’m making music right now. I love it,” Childish Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, told E! News backstage at the 2023 Golden Globes. “I’m actually in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. I’ve been just making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen. I promise.”
Hypebae
The 2023 BRIT Award Nominations Receive Backlash
The BRIT Awards recently announced its 2023 nominees list, which saw the likes of Harry Styles and Wet Leg leading the charge for this year’s nominations. However, the awarding body has since received backlash after it failed to recognize any female talent in its ‘Artist of the Year’ category.
