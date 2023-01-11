Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Fantasy Football WR Awards For 2022FlurrySportsMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Beats Ohio State For First Big Ten Basketball WinFlurrySportsColumbus, OH
Related
Carlos Correa Is Not Happy To Be In Minnesota
Today on The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, Jason and Mike discuss the Minnesota Twins re-signing SS Carlos Correa.
Vikings Add Some Sizzle to First Home Playoff Game in 5 Years
<p>The New York Giants travel to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday for their first taste of playoff football in six</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/vikings-add-some-sizzle">Vikings Add Some Sizzle to First Home Playoff Game in 5 Years</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Carlos Correa reveals true impact of Byron Buxton that greased Twins return
Carlos Correa has returned to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract. This move comes after deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants had fallen through. Reports indicated that Twins star Byron Buxton played a huge role in Correa’s return. On Friday, Correa spoke about...
Former Vikings QB and NFL MVP “Convinced” the Giants Will Upset Minnesota
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/former-vikings-qb-and-nfl-mvp/">Former Vikings QB and NFL MVP “Convinced” the Giants Will Upset Minnesota</a></p><p>The NFL playoffs are about to begin, and everyone is coming out with their predictions for how things will end</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/former-vikings-qb-and-nfl-mvp/">Former Vikings QB and NFL MVP “Convinced” the Giants Will Upset Minnesota</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender
The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins reveals retirement timeframe ahead of Giants playoff game
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins may be 34 years old, but retirement is not yet in his mind. As he prepares for the Vikings’ Wild Card showdown with the New York Giants, Cousins opened up about his continued maturity on the field and touched on his potential retirement. He emphasized that he’ll only walk away from the game when the time comes that he’s no longer growing as a player.
A bad day to be a Vikings fan in Wisconsin
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear about Lambeau Field in January? For myself, I think of frigid weather, hard-hitting, playoff-type National Football League contests pitting the Packers against some foe in what is bound to be a tightly fought game. My first trip to Lambeau presented almost none of what I assumed would be promised by visiting the historic field. ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to historic Green Bay Packers hire
The Green Bay Packers have made a historic hire. The team hired Erin Roberge to be their first female full-time athletic trainer in their illustrious history. Green Bay made Roberge’s hire official on Thursday. In a release, the team said, “The Green Bay Packers hired Erin Roberge as an assistant athletic trainer. The announcement was made Thursday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Roberge (ro-BAIRGE), who has been working with the Packers as an intern since the summer of 2020, is the first female full-time athletic trainer in franchise history.”
Yardbarker
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
Yardbarker
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Reports: Twins sign Paddack to extension, agree to deals with 6 others
Paddack is still recovering from Tommy John surgery.
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, about two weeks after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Brewers avoid arbitration with two players
The Brewers have avoided arbitration with a pair of players before Friday's deadline for sides to exchange salary figures. Reliever Hoby Milner and the club have settled at $1.025M, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. Catcher Víctor Caratini and the team are in agreement on a $2.8M salary, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Chicago Bears swing for the fences with huge front office hire
The Chicago Bears have found a new team president, and his resume and background in football signify a potentially bright future. Finally, after 23 years as team president, Ted Phillips is out for the Chicago Bears, and the franchise has found a successor with an impressive resume. On Thursday, NFL...
Ex-ESPN tennis analyst Doug Adler remains unjustly sidelined over ‘racist’ lie
Forgive me, but it remains no less outrageous today than in 2017. And I continue to write it because I don’t know what else to do. I can’t suffer in silence what ESPN did and continues to do to an innocent man. Who wouldn’t be eager to unshackle a man convicted and sentenced to a life of despair and misery based on a single bogus claim quickly followed by a mad rush to judgment based on zero evidence? With the start of the Australian Open on ESPN on Sunday, ESPN’s bosses — from Disney CEO Bob Iger to ESPN chair Jimmy Pitaro...
Could Sean Payton return to TV? It could be an option as Broncos, other teams prepare to interview him
Sean Payton, the Super Bowl-winning coach most coveted during this NFL coaching cycle, is expected to interview with several teams this winter.
KARE
How The Minnesota Vikings Are Solving Their Biggest Problems
The Minnesota Vikings have been plagued by a few different problems consistently all year long. So what are they doing about it?
Comments / 0