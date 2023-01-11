Luebke, Rechtzigel receive Triple A awards

Kenyon-Wanamingo high school seniors, Cal Luebke and Ashley Rechtzigel, were selected to represent their school for the Academic, Arts and Athletics Award for going above and beyond in all their school endeavors.

The Academics, Arts and Athletics Award, better known as Triple ‘A’ Award, is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. It is given to seniors across Minnesota who have a 3.0 or higher GPA (a B or better) and who are involved in league-sponsored athletic and fine arts programs/activities. The award.

Cal Luebke, son of Brad and Catherine Luebke of rural Nerstrand, is involved in football, basketball, baseball, trap shooting, band/jazz band, National Honor Society, Student Council and 4-H.

“With practices, scrimmages, games, or tournaments almost every day, most of my time is spent in a gym or on the field,” Luebke said in a press release. “Sports have always played a huge role in my life. I received honorable mention on the Baseball All-Area Team and have received All-Conference in football.”

Luebke said his “athletic foundation” started in gymnastics and dance.

“I now see how these two sports impacted my athletic career so heavily. From there I started running 5Ks and 10Ks with my sister and my mom. I often ended up placing first in my age group.

I was lucky enough to play at the varsity level in all three sports as a ninth grader. This really gave me the confidence I needed to become the vocal leader I am today.”

Luebke doesn’t shy away from academic challenges, having loaded up on AP and College in the Schools courses. He has a 4.2 weighted GPA.

He hopes to attend Minnesota State University Mankato or Rochester Community and Technical College to major in business or aviation. In college, he intends to participate in intramural sports.

Ashley Rechtzigel, daughter of John and Jennifer Rechtzigel of Kenyon, is also a jack of all trades. She is involved in volleyball, softball, band/jazz band, choir/chamber choir, speech, theater, National Honor Society and Knowledge Bowl.

“The fine arts allow me to express myself in ways that I would have never known possible and allows me to expand my horizons and try new things,” Rechtzigel said in a press release. “Ever since elementary school music class, creating music has been something that is a long-term goal. I attended All-State for choir, as well as numerous honors choirs and bands.

Rechtzigel described theater as a “newfound passion.”

I was introduced to it in 10th grade after always wanting to try it,” she said. “I got the opportunity to audition and be a part of my school’s production of ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ which has grown my love for all parts of the theater experience.”

Rechtzigel accomplished a 4.2 weighted GPA in rigorous AP, College in the Schools and PSEO classes.

Though she her school of choice is yet to be determined, Rechtzigel knows she wants to major in business and participate in both intramural sports and the fine arts.

Kenyon Wanamingo High School Principal Matt Ryan recognized Luebke and Rechtzigel’s accomplishments.

“Cal and Ashley are students who represent K-W High School in a very positive way,” he said in a news release.

About Luebke, Ryan said: “Cal is a student who seems to get along with everyone. He’s personable, easy to talk to, and someone people enjoy being around. Along with his high academic achievement and involvement in so many activities, Cal has been a student aid in the office the past few years and is always willing to lend a helping hand including his work with counting and stocking the concession stand.”

Ryan said of Rechtzigel: “Ashley is a very involved student who in her own quiet, focused way leads by example. She is well respected by her peers and teachers. Ashley has especially excelled in the fine arts through her involvement in Band, choir, speech and theater, highlighted by the achievement of being selected as a member of the All-State Choir.”

The award recognizes one boy and one girl from each region. All 32 finalists will be invited to a banquet in March, where four statewide Triple A Award winners will be announced.

The statewide award winners will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship. All finalists will be recognized at the Boys Basketball State Tournament.