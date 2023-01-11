Read full article on original website
'Unruly' Arlington HS Student Injures Several Staff Members, Police Say
An "unruly" male student allegedly injured several staff members when they attempted to restrain him at a Hudson Valley high school. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 at Arlington High School, located at 1157 Route 55, in Lagrangeville. According to Capt. John Watterson...
Police: Man apprehended with ghost gun in Beacon
The City of Beacon police say they arrested a man on Thursday for having a ghost gun.
Police: Ronkonkoma man arrested for threatening Cherokee Street Elementary School staff
Police say 63-year-old John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School around 3 p.m. Friday and yelled threatening statements at staff members.
Police: Man wanted for breaking into 6 vehicles in Newark
Police say the man climbed a fence in the 500 block of 18th Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.
HS Shelters As Knife-Wielding Suspect Is Caught In Central Jersey
UPDATED: A knife-wielding suspect was arrested after an incident outside Sayreville War Memorial High School, authorities said.The suspect is pictured.At 2:18 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, Sayreville police responded to the outside of the high school for a report of a student assaulted. The report ind…
Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted
At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
Residents fear for their safety following fatal stabbing in building
Residents at 1212 University Ave. say they are constantly looking over their shoulders following a fatal stabbing in their building last Friday.
NYPD: Teenage boy stabbed while leaving school
The 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the back as he was walking outside of M.S. 301, located on Cauldwell Avenue, where there are also other schools and playgrounds nearby.
Police: Man in custody for allegedly assaulting Sayreville student
Police say the incident happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School a little after 2:15 p.m. Thursday.
NJ convicted car thief accused of stealing $200K Mercedes-Maybach, entering owner’s home
A 20-year-old Newark man already convicted of stealing a car has been hit with a list of charges after prosecutors said he burglarized a Morris Township home and stole a luxury vehicle worth about $200,000. Tysean Ware was arrested on Thursday, after several days of run-ins with police in North...
ID Released Of Carmel Man Killed By Police After Domestic Incident In Southeast
The identity of a man who was fatally shot by police to prevent him from killing a woman he had abducted has been released. State Police identified the man as 34-year-old Carmel resident Christopher Torres, who was shot dead by police in Putnam County on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to prevent him from attacking a woman with a knife.
Police: Tremont sports shop employee stabbed in robbery; 2 suspects at large
Police are searching for two men captured on surveillance video stealing from Frank's Sports Shop in Tremont. Police say the two men stole a Carhartt face mask from the store around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Two employees at the store attempted to chase the suspects after they left the store.
Authorities: Man shot, killed by police during stabbing identified
Responding officers from the Kent Police Department say they were forced to fire the fatal rounds at 34-year-old Christopher Torres when they arrived at a home and observed him stabbing a woman.
Newark Man Busted Again After Morris County Chase In Stolen Mercedes, This Time Ramming Cop Car
A Newark man with a laundry list of prior charges involving eluding and burglary yet again tried — and failed — to get away from police after breaking into a home twice, stealing a Mercedes, and ramming a police cruiser, authorities said on Friday, Jan. 13. Tysean Ware,...
Man arrested for residential burglary, auto theft in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was arrested for residential burglary and auto theft in Morris Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 10, at around 3:00 p.m., police received a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers learned that...
Police apprehend man with active warrants after brief chase in Bridgeport
Officials say the man took off but was apprehended near the Fairfield County Superior Courthouse.
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Sayreville police release video of school assault incident
At least four men have been arrested following the assault.
Montville Burglary the Focus of Morris County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week
MONTVILLE, NJ - The focus of the Morris County Sheriff's Office Crimestoppers Crime of the Week is the burglary at FSS Armory that occurred in Montville Township last Friday. The Montville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the individuals involved in a burglary between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at FSS Armory located at 36 Rt. 46 in Pine Brook, the Sheriff's Office said. According to the police, the suspects managed to steal several firearms. Police are asking for anyone who may have information about this crime or any persons involved to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Crimestoppers at: www.copcall.org, 973-COP-CALL or use the free “P3 Tips” app on any mobile device. You do not have to give your name and Crimestoppers may pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Suffolk DA: 4 Long Islanders charged for fatal botched robbery
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says the two women and two male teens tried to rob a marijuana dealer in 2021.
