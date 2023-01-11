ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

News 12

Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted

At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested for residential burglary, auto theft in Morris County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was arrested for residential burglary and auto theft in Morris Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 10, at around 3:00 p.m., police received a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers learned that...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montville Burglary the Focus of Morris County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week

MONTVILLE, NJ - The focus of the Morris County Sheriff's Office Crimestoppers Crime of the Week is the burglary at FSS Armory that occurred in Montville Township last Friday. The Montville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the individuals involved in a burglary between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at FSS Armory located at 36 Rt. 46 in Pine Brook, the Sheriff's Office said. According to the police, the suspects managed to steal several firearms. Police are asking for anyone who may have information about this crime or any persons involved to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Crimestoppers at: www.copcall.org, 973-COP-CALL or use the free “P3 Tips” app on any mobile device. You do not have to give your name and Crimestoppers may pay a cash reward of up to $1,000. 
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

