MONTVILLE, NJ - The focus of the Morris County Sheriff's Office Crimestoppers Crime of the Week is the burglary at FSS Armory that occurred in Montville Township last Friday. The Montville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the individuals involved in a burglary between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at FSS Armory located at 36 Rt. 46 in Pine Brook, the Sheriff's Office said. According to the police, the suspects managed to steal several firearms. Police are asking for anyone who may have information about this crime or any persons involved to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s Crimestoppers at: www.copcall.org, 973-COP-CALL or use the free “P3 Tips” app on any mobile device. You do not have to give your name and Crimestoppers may pay a cash reward of up to $1,000.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO